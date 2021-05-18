Napa Valley Prep Boys Water Polo: Crushers dominate Braves again

Even with the game rapidly getting away from them, the Braves continued to fight and gain experience. Dandini picked up the first goal of the second quarter, as Korie slung a pass over the middle for the goal. Davis went on a scoring run for the Crushers, as the junior scored four straight goals in just under three minutes, with individual assists from Carmichael, Erik Evidahl and Nico Solorio.

Theo Llewelyn added 2 goals to start the third period and Dandini picked up his third goal from a pass from Davis. Sawyer Bristow grabbed his first score a few moments later, as he bounced the shot off of the shoulder of goalkeeper Rylie Dombrowski. Justin-Siena scored its final goal at the end of the third quarter, as Bartalotti aimed for the post and got the shot off just before the shot clock expired.

“I've always said that eventually you're going to get to the point where you don't want to lose like this,” Derr said. “You've got to take that in yourself as an individual so it transmits to the team as ‘I don't like losing like this’ so you make sure you feel that way, make sure it hurts, make sure that the next time you go out there, you play a better game. That's what we talked about before the game. We just need to play good fundamental plays every time up and down the pool, regardless of what happens you just continue to do what we have been working on. Tomorrow we're just gonna go back into the pool and continue to work on what we've been working on all season.”