Napa Valley Prep Boys Water Polo: Crushers dominate Braves again

Dominic Dandini found the back of the net four times for the Vintage boys water polo team on Monday, but the senior was only the Crushers’ third-highest scorer in the match.
Vintage showed early and often that it was at a different level than its Trower Avenue counterpart from the other side of Highway 29 as it blew past visiting Justin-Siena, 24-2, in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest.
“We are working on a number of different things and some of them we did well, some of them we still really need to work on, so we’re working on defense right now,” Vintage head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “Communication is incredibly important and this particular group has come up together, they've been together all four years, and so they communicate without talking. We’re working on adding the talking.”
Mason Davis opened the scoring for the Crushers just 18 seconds into the action with the first of the junior’s game-high 7 goals on 7 attempts.
“Mason has been working incredibly hard for the last couple of years, probably the last two or three years and he’s just really been pushing himself,” Anderson said.
Geno Bartalotti answered for the Braves with the first of his 2 goals. But after Davis gave Vintage the lead for good, 2-1, senior Nico D’Angelo scored three goals in less than a minute to break it open.
“Nico is the only player that I have ever put on varsity in the history of my coaching career as a freshman,” said Anderson. “Nico has played for me for four years on varsity and his worth ethic is off the charts. Sometimes it’s hard because you don’t want him to be as showy, but he is not trying to be. The thing with Nico is he's worked so unbelievably hard. If people only knew how much extra he has done on top and over and beyond. He's a special kid, and he loves this game more than anything.”
By the end of the 28-minute match, Vintage had averaged nearly a goal a minute. The Crushers beat the Braves 23-1 last month.
“You coach not for an outcome. I mean, that's what we're trying to do,” first-year Justin-Siena head coach John Derr said. “We have an extremely young team. Almost half the team has never played water polo before, so we’re just working on the kids and just having them understand that you’ve just got to play the game and don't worry about the outcome, don't look at the score. That's not what we're here to do. We’re here to try to make a good water polo team over time.”
The contest quickly spiraled out of hand for Justin-Siena, as D’Angelo passed to Dandini for his first goal to push the score to 6-1. Carson Bacci rebounded his own shot for a score, Jackson Carmichael scored 30 seconds later on a fast-break, and Tyler Kortie helped D’Angelo out with a nice pass for his fourth goal in just the opening frame.
Even with the game rapidly getting away from them, the Braves continued to fight and gain experience. Dandini picked up the first goal of the second quarter, as Korie slung a pass over the middle for the goal. Davis went on a scoring run for the Crushers, as the junior scored four straight goals in just under three minutes, with individual assists from Carmichael, Erik Evidahl and Nico Solorio.
Theo Llewelyn added 2 goals to start the third period and Dandini picked up his third goal from a pass from Davis. Sawyer Bristow grabbed his first score a few moments later, as he bounced the shot off of the shoulder of goalkeeper Rylie Dombrowski. Justin-Siena scored its final goal at the end of the third quarter, as Bartalotti aimed for the post and got the shot off just before the shot clock expired.
The Crushers would add four goals in the final frame.
“I've always said that eventually you're going to get to the point where you don't want to lose like this,” Derr said. “You've got to take that in yourself as an individual so it transmits to the team as ‘I don't like losing like this’ so you make sure you feel that way, make sure it hurts, make sure that the next time you go out there, you play a better game. That's what we talked about before the game. We just need to play good fundamental plays every time up and down the pool, regardless of what happens you just continue to do what we have been working on. Tomorrow we're just gonna go back into the pool and continue to work on what we've been working on all season.”
Dombrowski was blasted with shots all afternoon, but was still able to stop 8 shots. Aidan Magee and Matthew Lloyd split time in the net for Vintage, combining for 4 saves.
Derr was pleased with Bartalotti’s overall play, the offense of Casey Kleis in the hole, and the effort of Cameron Herrick.
“They,” the coach said of the Crushers, “have a really good set defense and Casey worked really hard to get in there. Cameron went out there and just worked. I just love watching him going up and down the pool knowing that he can’t stay up with these guys, and yet he comes to practice every day and works. He works so hard and so he gets playing time. He has not missed a game.
“What we are trying to do at Justin-Siena, because we have not had a really good program in a couple of years, we really are trying to build a culture, a culture of accountability, a culture of practice. You practice how you play and you’ve got to come to practice and work hard and we're just going to have to continue to do that. We've got a young team, we've got a couple of years with a lot of these boys and we expect that in a few years Justin-Siena’s Water Polo program is going to be better. And that's our goal.”
Vintage has a tough challenge ahead, as they head to the East Bay this Friday to square off with a 4-3 Liberty of Brentwood side.
“I think, after going through what we all have with COVID-19, my boys are just excited to play anyone who will play them,” Anderson said. “They don’t care if they are playing themselves or playing another team. The strength of this team is their ability to play together. I think it is so important that they are looked at as one unit, even when we talk about someone like Nico.
“Nico couldn’t be there without his team.”