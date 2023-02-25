When you’re tall and athletic, everybody wants you to play basketball when you get to high school.

But Matthew Lloyd, who had probably close to his current 6-foot-7 height and 6-foot-9 wingspan at the time, didn’t know if that was the sport for him.

Mackenzie Anderson, the Vintage High boys water polo head coach before handing the reins to Addie Clem this past fall, knew what he should play.

“We knew nothing about water polo until Sports Night coming into his freshman year,” recalled his dad, 1987 Vintage graduate Jason Lloyd, of him and wife Carol at a ceremony on Feb. 14 celebrating their son’s signing with the UC Merced’s NCAA Division II program on Dec. 15. “Carol and Matthew went and tried to figure out what sport to play and, thank goodness, they saw Mackenzie, who said, ‘You’re gonna do this.’

“It opened up so much for him because he’s a big kid, but he’s a gentle giant, so being in the cage worked well for his character. It gave him time to think and gave him time to use his physical stature in the game. His teammates — we couldn’t have asked for a better situation than for him to be with these guys for the last four years. They haven’t lost a league game in four years. It’s an incredible accomplishment. He owes those guys a lot. But we couldn’t be prouder of his situation. He’s worked his tail off to get to the next level.”

Carol, a teacher at Vichy Elementary School, recalled the Sports Night.

“He’d always played basketball, so the next thing you know everybody’s surrounding him and saying ‘Let me see your arm span, let me see your arm span. You should play water polo. Let’s put your name down right now.’ He said ‘I don’t know, Mom.’ I said ‘Just put your name down and show up one time. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to go back.’ That was the end of that.

“We were lucky to find a place where was going to soar and love his teammates. He has stuck with it and kept his grades up. It takes a village and you guys are his village, so thank you for being there for him and supporting him.”

Lloyd accumulated 197 saves this season, with another 41 steals and a 60.2 save percentage. He broke the school record for career saves with 369 in his three varsity seasons.

“It was a very easy adjustment,” Lloyd recalled after the ceremony about going from basketball to water polo. “I think I just took more to water polo. Once I got into it, I loved it more than I ever really loved basketball and so wanted to pursue it.”

He plans to major in nursing at UC Merced.

“I’ve always been interested in the medical field in general. It fits my personality,” he said. “I love helping people.”

The Bobcats went 3-13 in their first season last year as a club, and Lloyd is part of their first recruiting class before their first official season in 2023. Head coach Johnny Vega was an assistant coach for UC Berkeley men’s water polo team when it won a national championship.

“I really like the coach. He has a very good reputation,” Lloyd said. “He seems like a very direct and fair coach, and I like that they’re just starting out. With all the opportunities that my parents presented me, with clinics and showcases, I was given the opportunity to improve overall and work on all my skills and prepare for the next step, and it’s nice to get there.”

Vintage girls water polo head coach Sarah Tinloy is also at the Crushers’ swim and dive helm and coached Lloyd in the spring.

“Matthew emboies the spirit of Vintage water polo,” Tinloy said during her speech. “He is hard-working, dedicated, gives his all every single game, every single practice. He’s there when you need him. Even if he’s not in the goal, he’s helping whoever’s in the goal. He’s helping coach them, he’s helping push his team. He is just an amazing athlete.

Added Anderson, “One of the things that stands out about Matthew and has from the first day he walked on deck, other than the fact he was (seemingly) 8 feet tall, is that he works and he’s always positive and he always wants to do more — (saying) ‘How can I do better,’ ‘What can I do differently,’ ‘What did I do wrong?’ He always, always had such an awesome attitude. He know how to be a team player and I think that’s going to add a lot at the next level.

“Your goalie is your general in the field. They are to be talking to their team the whole time and it’s really helpful to have someone with Matthew’s character in that position because you know you can trust them. What I like about UC Merced for Matthew is he’s a bit of a brainiac, so this is a good fit for him — to have an academic challenge, too. So we’re just very proud of him and very excited.

"For Matthew, it’s more than just Vintage. That’s where it started, but his parents have globetrotted to take him to clinics and trainings and to get the best instruction out there and it’s worth it to do for a kid like Matthew because he wants it and he’s willing to put in the work and the time.”

His father wouldn’t have been disappointed if Matthew had tried football. Jason was on the last Vintage football team to win a section championship, in 1986, though he dislocated his shoulder in the first game. He had to have surgery and watch the rest of the season from the sideline.

“It was tough,” he said. “Before that happened, I wanted to go play in college. After that happened, I decided it isn’t going to be, so I decided to be a fireman. Went to paramedic school, became a fireman, and I’ve retired, so it all worked out.”