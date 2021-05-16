Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Crushers hold their own at Davis in pool

Four goals is nothing to a good water polo team — especially a Vintage High boys squad that scored 45 in its first two games this season.
So losing 17-13 to perennial Northern California power Davis last Monday showed the Crushers that, perhaps if they had made just one more goal per quarter, they would have matched right up with the Blue Devils.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
“Davis is not a league opponent and if this were a normal year they would be one of the top Division I teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section, if not the top team,” Vintage head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “In eight of the past 10 years, the Davis boys have played for the section title. Our boys played an incredibly solid game of high-level water polo, keeping the score within 2 until the end of the fourth quarter. I am unbelievably proud of their tenacity and teamwork against experienced and skilled opponents. We were missing a few guys on Monday and I anticipate another spectacular matchup when we play them again at home on May 25.”
Nico D’Angelo had 5 goals, 4 assists and 2 drawn ejections for the Crushers. Mason Davis had 4 goals and 2 drawn ejections, Theo Llewelyn 3 goals and 2 assists, Carson Bacci 1 goal, 2 assists and 1 steal, Will Flint 2 assists and 1 drawn ejection, and goalkeeper Aidan Magee had 7 saves and 3 steals.
In a 26-2 victory at American Canyon on May 3, the Crushers got scoring from D’Angelo (9 goals, 4 assists, 4 steals), Davis (5 goals, 3 assists, 1 steal), Tyler Kortie (3 goals, 1 assist), Nico Solorio (2 goals, 4 assists, 2 steals), Carson McClintick (2 goals, 3 assists, 2 steals), Llewelyn (2 goals, 2 assists, 2 steals), Flint (1 goal, 1 assist, 1 steal), Jackson Carmichael (1 goal, 3 assists, 1 steal) and Sawyer Bristow (1 goal, 1 assist, 1 drawn ejection).
Matthew Lloyd added 2 assists and 10 saves, and Magee had 4 saves, an assist and 2 steals.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Vintage 85, Casa Grande 47
After absorbing their first loss of the season against Cardinal Newman, the Crushers were looking to finish a season sweep of second-place American Canyon on Tuesday when the game was canceled. So Vintage took it out on the Gauchos on Thursday instead.
Especially Jackson Corley, who finished with 36 points — with seven 3-pointers — and had 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals.
“It’s always fun when a player gets in a zone within the system. Jackson didn’t force anything,” Gongora said. “He simply let the game come to him tonight. He wasn’t the only one on fire.”
Josh McCormick finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had 4 rebounds, Logan Nothmann contributed 13 points, 3 boards, 6 assists and 3 steals. Noah Cockrell chipped in 8 points and Cole Capitani had 5 points and 6 boards.
The Crushers (8-1, 7-0 VVAL) had a 26-11 lead after one quarter and led 54-23 at the intermission.
“The kids were so focused and so determined to play Tuesday, I really didn’t know if our intensity was going to drop off because of (Thursday’s) opponent. There was no drop-off. We were dialed in. This team is so balanced. It’s so fun to coach these kids and even more fun to watch them play to their ability.”
The Crushers extended the lead to 40 midway through the fourth, which triggered a running clock.
“I was more fan than coach,” Gongora added. “It was nice to simply watch them go. The fluidity, the flow, the passing and defense had a rhythm that was poetic. It was a special night, but it’s over. The focus is now on Tuesday with Justin-Siena coming.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
Vintage 47, Casa Grande 34
The Gauchos didn't score for the first 5:30 to open the game and Vintage’s spirited defense held them to 1 point in the final 7 minutes of the game.
The Crushers (4-3 VVAL) led 12-0 before Casa Grande's Ashley Harris shot the hosts back into the game with 9 points in final 2½ minutes of the first quarter. After it was tied 20-20 at halftime, the Gauchos owned the third quarter and took a 31-28 lead into the fourth. A quick Casa Grande bucket that made it 33-28 forced Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe to call a timeout.
“We re-committed to the effort and energy we had started with,” he said, “and it paid off with a 19-1 run the final 7 minutes. A very satisfying team victory for this young group. Everyone contributed and everyone played extremely hard the entire night. It was a very competitive and entertaining game.
“Defense was the catalyst tonight. I am so proud of this group of young ladies. The effort and energy they play with is so impressive for everyone to witness. It’s very inspiring.”
Kate Kerr led all scorers with 19 points for Vintage and added 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Liv Hedberg had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.
“Liv missed almost her entire sophomore year with an injury and I’m super impressed with her work ethic and progress this season,” Donohoe said.
He said Ella Pridmore had “another fantastic game” with her 7 points, 3 rebounds and 4 steals. Also filling up the stat sheet were Lizzie Qui (6 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals), Kayla Cleveland (7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Katy Gibbs (2 points, 1 rebound. 1 assist) and Sophie Lerner (2 rebounds, 1 steal). Gianna McDaniel and Sophia Notaro also had solid defensive nights.
“It’s super gratifying as a coach to see the daily improvement in a team,” said Donohoe, whose fourth-place Crushers host third-place Justin-Siena (4-2 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
San Marin 56, Justin-Siena 26
The Braves (5-4) geared up for Vintage with a nonleague game Saturday at San Marin, which came out and pressured the Braves into a bevy of turnovers while executing and shooting well on offense in handing them a lopsided loss.
“We just ran into a better team today and it showed,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “They outplayed and outcoached us in every aspect of the game. Hopefully we can use this as a learning experience. All credit to them today.”
Alyssa Curtola led the Braves with 7 points, 7 steals, 2 assists and 2 rebounds. Also contributing were Cassie Richardson (5 points, 3 rebounds), Charmaine Griffin (5 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), Belle Wells (4 points, 2 rebounds), Mary Heun (2 points, 3 rebounds) and Isabella Wright (2 points, 2 rebounds).
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 5, Willits 0
Aribella Farrell threw a 3-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and 2 walks as the Saints improved to 11-1 in North Central League I play and 15-6 overall on Friday at home. Farrell also went 1 for 4 at the plate.
Also getting hits for St. Helena were Gema Jimenez (2 for 3, double, 3 RBIs, stolen base), Skylar Fruetel (2 for 2, RBI, 3 stolen bases, run), Sofia Cupp (1 for 2, walk, 3 stolen bases) and Linnea Cupp (1 for 2, walk, 2 stolen bases, run), Alexandra Hill hit by pitch, run.
Carter Dahline walked, stole a base and scored, Alexa Avila drove in a run, and Blythe Brakesman shined at shortstop.
American Canyon 8, Windsor 1
Jaida Fulcher threw a no-hitter with 5 walks and 7 strikeouts and helped her cause by going 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs at the plate as the Wolves beat Windsor in a nonleague game Saturday.
Leila Jackson had a home run and 3 RBIs, Kylee Sandino was 2 for 4 and Alexis Abalos went 2 for 3 for American Canyon (10-1), which will try to improve on its 8-0 VVAL record with it hosts Sonoma Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 10, Willits 0
The visiting Wolverines actually out-hit the Saints, 6-5, but committed 7 errors to St. Helena’s none in Friday’s NCL I contest.
Miles Harvey (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, stolen base, run), Liam Gilson (1 for 2, walk, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs), Stacy Nelson III (1 for 3, RBI, 2 stolen bases, run) and Jasper Henry (1 for 3, double, RBI) had hits and Spencer Printz (RBI, run), Justin Maldonado (walk, stolen base, run), Will Meyer (walk, run), D and Brent Isdahl (run) also contributed.
Gilson (4 innings, win, 8 strikeouts, walk, 4 hits), Henry and Justice Penterman pitched for the Saints.
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley undefeated in duals
The Storm, who are playing in the state’s Spring II season, are undefeated in dual matches.
Napa Valley began its season by beating San Jose City College at Coyote Creek Golf Club in Morgan Hill. Keelan Cole and Chase Hascup fired 4-over-par 76s on the Valley Course, leading the Storm to a 393 team score. San Jose City forfeited the match because of not having enough players. Also playing for NVC were Joe Amoroso (78), Ryan Williams (81), Ryan Chamblee (82), and Ryan Stewart (83).
In a 391-418 win over Sierra College of Rocklin at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon, the Storm were led by Hascup with a 2-over-par 74. Stewart and Chamblee shot 77s.
Also playing for the Storm were Amoroso (81), Williams (82), Cole (85), and John Scott Senz (84).
Napa Valley won the Yolo Fliers Shootout over Sierra, 305-326, at Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland. With scores counting for four players from each team, Hascup and Cole led the Storm with 1-over-par 73s. Williams (78), Stewart (81), Amoroso (82) and Senz (85) also played.
In a 303-314 win over San Jose City at Chardonnay, Hascup and Williams led NVC with 74s, followed by Cole (77), Amoroso (78), Jordan Jacobs (79) and Chamblee (79).
Napa Valley beat San Joaquin Delta, 426-468, at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton. Hascup and Cole had 84s, followed by Stewart (85), Williams (86), Amoroso (87), and Chamblee (91).
The Storm won the Chardonnay Classic, 388-414, over Modesto JC at Chardonnay behind Stewart’s 4-over-par 76. Also playing were Cole (77), Hascup and Amoroso (78s), Jacobs and Williams (79s), and Chamblee and Senz (83s).
Napa Valley shot a season low in a 366-438 win over San Joaquin Delta College-Stockton at Chardonnay, where season-low scores were turned in by Cole , with a 3-under-par 69 that featured five birdies, Amoroso with a 1-over-par 73, Chamblee with a 2-over-par 74, and Senz with an 81. Hascup fired a 74, Stewart a 76, Williams an 80, and Jacobs an 82.
NVC is on the road for its next three matches, starting at 1:30 p.m. Monday against Monterey Peninsula at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey.
JV Boys Water Polo
Davis 13, Vintage 4
Cody Fridolfs had a goal, 3 assists, 2 steals and a drawn ejection as the Crushers dropped their season opener to the powerful Blue Devils last Monday.
Also scoring for Vintage were Per Oskar Casey (1 goal, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 drawn ejections), Noah Ewig (1 goal) and Sterling Schwarz (1 goal, 1 steal, 1 drawn ejection). Kyle Link added 2 steals in the field and Francis Mulligan had a pair of heists in the goal, where he also had 10 saves.
“They played their first real game against Davis and they hung tough and learned a lot,” Crushers head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “It should be fun to watch their continued improvement.”
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 7, Vintage 5
Justin-Siena scored 4 runs in the first on three straight singles, a walk, a two-run double by Stevie Todd III on his JV first pitch, and an RBI single from Andrew Hileman. Vintage scored an unearned run in the second before the Braves added 3 more in the fourth. Two walks and a bunt single loaded the bases for Luke Giusto's two-run single and Todd's RBI single.
The Crushers scored in the sixth on three straight hits and a wild pitch, but were stymied by a throw to the plate by center fielder Jason Gray that denied a Vintage run. The Crushers pressured reliever Chase Briskovich (2 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, strikeout, walk) by getting 4 straight hits with 2 outs in the seventh, before the game ended on an attempt to move up on a ball in the dirt as catcher Sam Denkin threw out the runner at third for the final out.
Todd (3 for 3, double, 3 RBIs) and Matt Chadsey (3 for 4, 2 runs) led the Braves’ offense with support from Trevor L'Esperance (1 for 3, 2 runs, walk), Denzel Dilley (1 for 3, 2 runs, walk) and winning pitcher Giusto (1 for 3, run, 3 RBIs, walk), who tossed the first 5 innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits, 4 strikeouts and a walk. Briskovich earned the save.
Peyton Czekalewski pitched the first 3 innings for the Crushers and took the loss, allowing 7 runs on 8 hits and 4 walks, with lefthanded reliever Grant Menzel (3 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, strikeout) keeping them in the game. Carson Hall (2 for 3, run, RBI), Ian Fernandez (2 for 4, 2 runs) and Cole Bailey (2 for 4, run, RBI) led the Vintage offense.
“This was by far our best game of the season. Everybody competed the entire game and all five freshmen that played came up big for us. It was a total team effort,” said Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer.
The Braves (5-5, 3-4 VVAL) will host Lower Lake at 4:30 p.m. Monday at 4:30 pm in a nonleague game. Vintage (6-4, 4-3 VVAL) returns to VVAL action Wednesday when it hosts Sonoma Valley.
JV Girls Basketball
Vanden 47, Justin-Siena 36
Bella Balmaceda and Hannah Spare each had 11 points to lead the Braves in Saturday’s nonleague loss.
Peyton Myers added 6 points, Ella Palter 4, and Erica Joie-Sales and Aaliah Mora 2 apiece for Vintage (1-2, VVAL 1-1).