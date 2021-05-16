Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Crushers hold their own at Davis in pool

So losing 17-13 to perennial Northern California power Davis last Monday showed the Crushers that, perhaps if they had made just one more goal per quarter, they would have matched right up with the Blue Devils.

“Davis is not a league opponent and if this were a normal year they would be one of the top Division I teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section, if not the top team,” Vintage head coach Mackenzie Anderson said. “In eight of the past 10 years, the Davis boys have played for the section title. Our boys played an incredibly solid game of high-level water polo, keeping the score within 2 until the end of the fourth quarter. I am unbelievably proud of their tenacity and teamwork against experienced and skilled opponents. We were missing a few guys on Monday and I anticipate another spectacular matchup when we play them again at home on May 25.”