Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Storm men's soccer team stays unbeaten in BVC

The Napa Valley College men’s soccer team is not only still undefeated in the Bay Valley Conference. It’s still improving with every game.

The Storm (6-6-4, 5-0-2 BVC), after atoning for a 1-1 tie against Marin with a 2-0 shutout of the Mariners on Oct. 21, picked up a 2-1 nonconference home win over Foothill of Los Altos Hills 2-1 on Oct. 24. They then beat Merritt 4-2 in Oakland on Oct. 28 in BVC action to avenge an earlier 2-2 tie with the Thunderbirds.

Against Foothill, Julio Alonzo put NVC up 1-0 in the 28th minute with an assist from Anthony Mora. Foothill tied it 10 minutes into the second half on a an unassisted goal by Alexander Valdovinos.

But Napa responded in the 73rd minute with a goal from Angelo Dominguez on an assist from Angelo Vivan.

Four days later in Napa, the Storm gave up two early goals to Merritt before a Christopher Hernandez hat trick, overlapping halftime, put NVC on top.

Josiah Gutierrez Cortez assisted on his first two goals, in the 35th and 60th minutes, and Angelo set up his third goal in minute 65.

In the 75th minute, Gutierrez Cortez scored the insurance goal off a Justin Sotelo assist.

Napa Valley hosts Yuba at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a BVC rematch of last month’s 6-1 road win over the 49ers. As the Storm’s last regular-season home game, it will be Sophomore Day.

Varsity Football

Branson 42, Calistoga 12

The Wildcats visited Branson in Ross on Saturday afternoon for some eight-person ball and trailed 12-0, 26-6 and 42-12 between quarters while dropping their last North Central League II finale.

Junior quarterback Edgar Caldera scored on a 20-yard rush in the second quarter and Christian Ramirez on a 20-yarder in the third for Calistoga (4-4-1, 2-4 NCL II).

The Wildcats lost a fumble on the exchange on their first drive, and Branson cashed in with a touchdown pass. Calistoga had more than 300 total yards and possessed the ball about 60% of the game, but had several drives slowed by penalties.

Meanwhile, four of the Bulls’ six touchdown came through the air, with another scored by their halfback on an option pitch.

“The two teams are very opposite, in my opinion,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said, “being that Branson is fast, athletic and savvy and we’re strong, stout and stubborn. It made for an exciting game, from my perspective.”

The fifth-place Wildcats will begin preparing during this bye week for the North Coast Section Eight-Person playoffs, which begin Nov. 11.

“We have things to clean up and this upcoming bye may be what we need. I’m expecting us to get the fifth seed out of six teams with a meeting at Upper Lake in the quarterfinal round,” Kohler said of the fourth-place Cougars, who defeated Calistoga 38-12 on Oct. 8 in their final season of eight-person ball. “The team has been wanting revenge from last trip up there several weeks back. We know the recipe for a flawless victory and are anxious to send them off to 11-man with that.”

If the Wildcats reach the semifinals, Kohler said, they will likely visit Stuart Hall at Kezar Stadium again.

“We will implement the scheme that we figured out too late (in a 40-28 loss to the Knights on Oct. 22). That would give us a chance to bring down Branson in the finals.”

Prep Water Polo

Four Napa teams make playoffs

Both Vintage High teams and both Napa High squads have qualified for the North Coast Section playoffs and will begin the postseason on the road this week.

In Division 2 on Wednesday, the 11th-seeded Vintage girls face No. 6 Alameda at Amador Valley High in Pleasanton at 5:15 p.m. and the 10th-seeded Napa boys battle No. 7 San Marin at Marin Academy at 6:15 p.m.

In Division 1 on Thursday, it’s the seventh-seeded Vintage boys against No. 10 Castro Valley at Larkspur’s Redwood High at 5:30 p.m., and the 12th-seeded Napa girls at No. 5 San Ramon Valley at 7:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Calistoga seeded No. 4 in Div. 2 playoffs

The Wildcats are seeded No. 4 in the NCL Division 2 fall playoffs and get a bye in Wednesday's first round. Calistoga will host the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 12 seed Upper Lake and No. 5 International at Logvy Park on Friday afternoon.

Varsity Boys Cross Country

Vintage, Napa place 2-3 in VVAL Meet No. 3

On the 2.97-mile course at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Casa Grande won Vine Valley Athletic League Meet No. 3 with a 28 by placing five runners in the top 10.

Vintage was second with 54, followed by Napa with 68, Petaluma 69, Justin-Siena 150, and American Canyon 161. Sonoma Valley did not have a complete team.

Grayson Frye led Vintage in the 40-runner race with a third-place time of 17:19. Collin Durfee was ninth (17:54), Valentin Arango 11th (18:00), and Aiden Rutherford 12th (18:02). Rounding out the Crushers were Teddy Eichner (18:28), Jack Heffner (18:38) and Brody Cullinane (19:09.3).

Aidan Smith led Napa High with a fifth-place time of 17:29, followed by Cruz Palafox (18:05), Uriel Ortiz (18:06), Noah Massey (18:14), Finn McGrath (18:34) and Isaiah Rojas (18:37).

Peter Eierman was 22nd in 18:35 to pace Justin-Siena. Also running for the Braves were Cameron Wang (19:14.8), Wyatt Paulson (19:18.6), Jack Carey (19:39.9), Giorgio Baldini (19:48.0), Shane Green (20:06.3) and Owen Fortner (20:09.6).

American Canyon’s Emanuel Barajas finished right in the middle at 20th in 18:33. The Wolves also featured Moises Soto (19:18.9), Arch-Ivan Cruz (19:50.9), Leslie Preston (20:04.6), Jaden Tonsager (20:08.4) and Josue Agudelo (20:49.4).

The VVAL Championships will be held at Napa's Alston Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Varsity Girls Cross Country

Justin-Siena third in VVAL Meet No. 3

Casa Grande had five runners in the top 10 as it won VVAL Meet No. 3 with a 31 at Spring Lake Park on Thursday. Petaluma was second (57), followed by Justin-Siena (64), Vintage (104), Napa (112) and American Canyon (144). Sonoma Valley’s team was incomplete.

Lea Smit placed fifth out of 38 runners in 20:56 and Hailey Schuemann sixth in 21:00 to lead Justin-Siena. Rounding out the Braves were Isabella Fernandez (22:15), Abigail Loose (22:31), Lily Dominguez (23:10), Ayshalynn Celaya (23:55.1) and Eponine Celaya (24:38.2).

For Vintage, Sophia Notaro (21:56), Eliza Chapin (22:04) and Naomi Tessier (22:12) were 11th, 12th and 14th, followed by Lilla Kasper (26:06.3) and Dayana Hernandez (26:12.3).

Pacing Napa High was Maya Aaen (16th, 22:27), followed by teammates Sonya Mitchell (22:58), Alondra Palafox (23:26.1), Evy Meerholz (23:39.9), Annie Scudero (24:11.7), Jazmin Damian-Guzman (25:31.9) and Mila Cornell (27:55.1).

For American Canyon, Maya Ugarte (23:18.6) and Emma Piazza (23:29.0) were 22nd and 24th and followed by Julia Ramirez (24:52.8), Ellaine Fuerte (25:22.4), Briana Hernandez Lopez (28:51.4) and Hannah Wildes (30:49.6).

JV Boys Cross Country

Napa wins VVAL Meet No. 3

The Grizzlies had five runners finish in the top 13 in winning VVAL Meet No. 3 with a 40 at Spring Lake Park on Thursday. Petaluma was next at 59, followed by Casa Grande at 75, Vintage with 85, Justin-Siena at 122, and American Canyon with a 142.

Napa High’s Jack Moore won in a photo finish over Casa Grande’s Benton Lichty, as each runner had a time of 18:54 in the 62-runner race. Also for the Grizzlies, Andres Gonzalez was seventh (19:38), Ryan Butler 11th (19:48), Walter Heiser 12th (20:16.4), Seth Koehler 13th (20:23.0) and Tomas Tapia 15th (20:28.2).

Rounding out the Grizzlles were Victor Hoskins (20:59.4), Thomas Rist (21:27.7), Aaron Calderon (23:25.1), Dagon Mizuno (23:27.5) and Dominic Walsh (26:36.2).

Vintage’s Diego Sanchez was fourth, outkicked at the finish line by third-place finisher Max Pomeroy of Petaluma High as each runner had a time of 19:24.

Also running for the Crushers were Miles Joshua (20:27.8), Eli Ewig (20:34.5), Nathan Luna (20:59.1), Brady Lowell (22:33.9), Jayce Talbot (22:45.2), Soren DeYoung (24:15.3), Casey Title (24:16.0), Konstantinos Kirgiorgis (24:25.9), Ethan Lewis (24:44.8), Aiden Rice (26:34.7) and Alex Bazan (27:25.5).

Ryan Reber was eighth for Justin-Siena in 19:44, followed by Matteo Robertis (21:31.1), Jack Beckstoffer (21:54.5), Jack Jamison (21:54.8) and Oliver Duffy (23:17.5).

For American Canyon, Demetrius Venzon led the way with a 29th-place time of 21:46.8 and Jacob Phillips was 30th (21:48.5).

Also running for the Wolves were Kritapol Phumarin (22:06.7), Alex Alejandrino (22:18.9), Matthew Schmaling (22:38.3), Tyler Fernandez (23:02.7), Mason Brito (23:11.4), Amarjot Toor (24:34.4), Nathan Saelee (25:35.4), Bryan Belaidi (27:25.0) and Taran Dhaliwal (28:15.8).

JV Girls Cross Country

Justin-Siena 2nd in VVAL Meet No. 3

The Braves (34) and winner Casa Grande (23) had the only complete teams in VVAL Meet No. 3 at Spring Lake Park on Thursday.

Anna Kling led the Braves with a fourth-place time out of 21 runners of 25:11, while teammate Paige Helms was eighth (26:09.7). Also running for Justin were Sofia Campos (26:40.5), Scarlett Vogel (27:02.3), Ellie Beckstoffer (27:33.5), Katie Spiegel (27:35.9) and Quinn Edie (27:39.4).

Maddie Chiu was ninth for Vintage (26:11.6), followed by teammates Caelyn Diskin (26:12.1), Aina Akaboshi (27:03.4) and Ellie Kennedy (27:45.1).

Tania Navarrete placed fifth (25:56) as Napa High’s only representative.