Napa Valley Prep/College Report: Wolves stun Crushers in girls hoops, 58-54

It’s hard to tell what’s going to happen when two high school girls basketball teams square off to open the season two months after it usually ends.

Vintage started its season on fire Friday night, racing to a 17-point lead at one point in the first quarter in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest against visiting American Canyon.

But the Wolves were on fire the rest of the night, cutting their deficit to eight points by halftime and to two after three quarters before forcing overtime and prevailing 58-54.

The teams’ head coaches each took the helm in the 2016-17 season, and Vintage’s Joe Donohoe was 6-0 against American Canyon’s Angela Davis going into the game. The Wolves are now 4-8 all-time against the Crushers.

“When we went down 20-3, I called a timeout and before I could get a word out, the young ladies were saying to each other ‘OK, nerves over, we need to calm down and play.’ It was encouraging to see them coach each other up with such positivity,” Davis said.