Napa Valley Prep Cross Country: Napa High runners rule at American Canyon

The American Canyon High cross country team hosted Napa High on Wednesday on a 2.66-mile course that loops three times on their campus, and the visiting Grizzlies came out on top in all four divisions in the Vine Valley Athletic League meet.

Napa won the varsity boys division 21-39, varsity girls 19-36, junior varsity boys 15-40, and JV girls because American Canyon had only three runners and needed five to have a team score.

“We were excited to get out of town for our first away meet of the season,” Napa head coach Derek Moore said. “Normally we'd pile on a bus and motor down but, due to COVID, athletes were responsible for getting themselves to the event. The weather was on the cool and breezy side, which made for good running conditions. American Canyon’s runners battled hard.”

Napa’s David Acuna won the varsity boys race in 14:08, followed by teammate Logan Walsh (15:14). “David ran a solid race,” Moore said. “Logan again proved he can hang with anyone in this league with a strong second-place finish.”

Rounding out the top five in a near photo finish were American Canyon’s Andres Cardenas (15:51) and Yahir Madrigal (15:52) and Napa’s Finn McGrath (15:53).