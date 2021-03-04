Napa Valley Prep Cross Country: Napa High runners rule at American Canyon

The American Canyon High cross country team hosted Napa High on Wednesday on a 2.66-mile course that loops three times on their campus, and the visiting Grizzlies came out on top in all four divisions in the Vine Valley Athletic League meet.
Napa won the varsity boys division 21-39, varsity girls 19-36, junior varsity boys 15-40, and JV girls because American Canyon had only three runners and needed five to have a team score.
“We were excited to get out of town for our first away meet of the season,” Napa head coach Derek Moore said. “Normally we'd pile on a bus and motor down but, due to COVID, athletes were responsible for getting themselves to the event. The weather was on the cool and breezy side, which made for good running conditions. American Canyon’s runners battled hard.”
Napa’s David Acuna won the varsity boys race in 14:08, followed by teammate Logan Walsh (15:14). “David ran a solid race,” Moore said. “Logan again proved he can hang with anyone in this league with a strong second-place finish.”
Rounding out the top five in a near photo finish were American Canyon’s Andres Cardenas (15:51) and Yahir Madrigal (15:52) and Napa’s Finn McGrath (15:53).
The Grizzlies’ Andre Fannin (16:03), Uli Cruz (16:19) and Jayden Quintana (16:22) were also in the top eight, followed by the Wolves’ Elvin Fuerte (16:36) and Napa’s Martin Salinas (16:49), and the American Canyon quartet of Alfons McCoy (16:57), Jose Naranjo (17:01), Emmanuel Barajas (17:11) and Josh Loo (17:42).
Napa’s Annie Sanchez won the varsity girls race in 18:38, with teammates Sonya Mitchell (18:49) and Kim Moreno 19:22 rounding out the top three.
American Canyon’s Isabella Calderon (20:22) and Emma Watson (20:51) were fourth and fifth, followed by Napa’s Annie Scudero (20:54) and Alondra Palafox (21:08). The Wolves’ Danielle Yamada (21:22), Lydia Benton (21:25) and Cassidy McCamign (22:02) were eighth through 10th, followed by Napa’s Jazmin Damian-Guzman (22:24) and Grace Sedgley (22:28), and the hosts’ Yesi Cardenas (22:31).
“We were particularly thrilled for senior Annie Sanchez, who won a race for the first time in her stellar high school career,” Moore said. “And how about freshman Sonya Mitchell, who finished a close second and continues to put in strong performances?”
Napa’s JV boys posted a perfect 15 score by grabbing all five scoring places. Hudson Truchard (17:32) led the way, followed by Aiden Smith (17:35), Nigel Clay (18:29), Sebastian Deibert (18:32) and Will Wilson (18:48).
The Wolves had the next eight finishers — Colin Yan (20:05), Roniel Maningding (21:32), Xavier Navarro (21:49), Ethan Luong (22:01), Bassar Manna (22:57), Keanu Kawakami (23:36), Ethan Villasenor (24:09) and Antonio Botello (24:56). Napa’s Antonio Fredrickson (26:58) also finished.
The Napa JV girls’ perfect score came from winner Kiersten Hansen (22:08), Eileen Potter (22:12), Taylor Webster (23:48), Gigi Oggenfuss (24:25) and Vanessa Garcia (25:32). Teammates Mila Cornell (25:43) and Haven Domecus 26:11 were sixth and seventh, followed by American Canyon’s Julia Ramirez (26:31), Reese Leon-Guerrero (34:31) and Telorah Kawakami (36:23).
Moore said Napa is looking forward to its bye next week.
“A few of our athletes are struggling with injuries,” the coach said. “Hopefully by backing off they will be ready for our big showdown with Casa Grande on March 17.”
Vintage dominates Petaluma
Racing on their new 5K campus course instead of at Alston Park because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Crushers got wins against Petaluma High from both varsity teams and their JV girls in Wednesday’s VVAL meet.
The varsity girls not only claimed all five scoring spots but took sixth place, as well. Mary Deeik won big in 19:11.7, followed by Tamara Hernandez (19:31.3), Josephine Borsetto (20:16.3), Maggie Chapin (22:13.4), Yadira Garcia (23:21.6) and Natasha Beitz (24:42.5).
Collin Durfee led the Vintage varsity boys with a second-place finish in 17:47, six seconds behind winner Javi Gutierrez of Petaluma. Durfee and fourth- through seventh-placing teammates Kevin Valdovinos (18:59.2), Nicholas Malito (19:09.4), Aiden Rutherford (19:29.8) and Nicholas Dominici (20:03.4) all had season-best times. Dylan Scott (ninth, 20:29.1) and Jackson Travers (12th, 20:45.9) rounded out the Crushers.
The Vintage JV girls’ team of Lilla Kasper (24:44), Natalie Scott (26:11.7), Tanner Henry (26:25:00), Susano Nuno (26:25.1) and Miliani Harris (27:23.3) ran uncontested, but all except Scott posted season-best times.
The Crushers’ JV boys lost 35-21 despite a second-place finish from Troy McDonald-Doxsee (20:59.0), who was a minute and 10 seconds behind Petaluma winner Ray Somoff. Vintage got season-best performances from Dylan Ito (sixth, 22:09.6), Zachary Murrell (seventh, 22:14.7), Nathan Luna (ninth, 22:43.9) and Brady Lowell (11th, 27:32.2).
Justin-Siena sweeps Sonoma Valley
The Dragons’ 2.7-mile course started at Depot Park and winded along part of the Sonoma Overlook Trail.
“Sonoma Valley put on a well-organized meet on a tough course (that) challenged the athletes’ climbing abilities,” Justin-Siena head coach Clare Graham said.
Olivia Janerico and Wyatt Paulson won the varsity girls and JV boys races, with Paulson leading his five-runner team to victory.
In the varsity boys race, Justin-Siena’s Jacob Guiducci and Charlie Wenzel placed first and second respectively.
“It was a strong performance by all runners on a challenging but beautiful course, reminiscent of true cross country courses,” Graham summed.
The Braves host Petaluma on March 10.
