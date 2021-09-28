Napa Valley Prep Cross Country Outlook: Runners back on hills and vying for state

The coach said Milani Harris and a wrestler who is not new to cross country, Natalie Scott, are seniors who love to encourage others.

“It's always fun to see what the seniors decide to do with their season and where it will take them,” Costanzo said.

She said Durfee and fellow junior Susanna Nuno have really stepped up to help lead the team, as well.

Costanzo said she took juniors Lilla Kasper, Sophia Notaro, Troy McDonald-Doxee and Aiden Rutherford, sophomore Sophie Nasiri, freshman Valentin Arango, Alexander and Holloran to a running camp in Yosemite over the summer.

Costanzo said her program’s numbers are down a bit this season, but thinks it will pick up next year.

“Now that the athletes are back in school, they have the chance for those face-to-face conversations, so the word got out that cross country is the place to be,” she said. “One-third of our team is made up of freshmen who are ready to build their strength, endurance and speed, and we have veterans who are ready to show them how we work.”

After a strange season with almost no weekend meets or postseason competition, she said it’s hard to tell which are the teams to beat this year in the VVAL.