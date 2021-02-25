Napa Valley Prep Cross Country: Runners tackle COVID courses at Kennedy Park, AmCan campus

The Napa High varsity and junior varsity boys and both Vintage girls teams took first place in an evenly contested Big Game cross country season opener at Kennedy Park on Wednesday.

It was the first cross country competition in 15 months for the runners, some of whom also got to run in a couple of track and field meets last spring that were still 11 months ago.

“We were understandably anxious hosting Big Meet after such a long layoff and on a brand new course,” Napa High head coach Derek Moore said. “But overall, we are very pleased with the way it turned out. The official results showed we split with Vintage. But if ever there was a competition where everyone deserved a participation trophy this was it.”

Per safety protocols, Moore said, athletes completed a virtual health screen upon arrival using their smartphones. They were required to wear masks at all times except while racing. Junior varsity runners finished their races and left prior to varsity arriving, and spectators were not allowed.

The 3.04-mile course started and finished at the boat launch. It encompassed the River Trail north to almost the Imola Bridge, and south near the skatepark and BMX track. The temperature was on the warm side and runners faced a pretty stiff headwind the first half of the race.