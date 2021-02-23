Napa Valley Prep Cross Country: Runners to emerge from 15 months in the dark

“Cross country is a sport that requires athletes to embrace a certain amount of discomfort and persevere through it,” added Costanzo. “It helps to have team camaraderie and a never-quit culture that permeates throughout the program.”

More than anything, the team is grateful for the opportunity to wear the Vintage uniform this school year. Training and conditioning can start to feel monotonous and lack meaning when there is so much uncertainty about competition. It’s a good bet that same smile that came across their faces back in January will once again be ear to ear when the VVAL dual meets begin.

Smaller turnout for Napa

The Grizzlies are led by the reigning VVAL individual boys champion, David Acuna. The senior was hoping to reach the state meet for the second season in a row, but the CIF and NCS canceled postseason competition for all sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed for David Acuna. He had a real shot at making the state competition again this year,” head coach Derek Moore said. “It’s a real testament to his character that he has been working just as hard during conditioning as he would have under normal circumstances. So while this is a setback for him, his future is still very bright.”