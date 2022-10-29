Napa Valley Prep Football: Ackman a back man in Vintage's 42-14 Big Game LI victory over Napa

Matt Ackman has been a hidden weapon at the Vintage High School football team’s disposal all season long.

In Big Game LI at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior showed his Swiss Army knife capabilities with three total scores to lead the Crushers past crosstown rival Napa, 42-14, in Vintage’s final Vine Valley Athletic League game of the season.

This led Ackman to be named both the game’s Great American Rivalry Series Most Valuable Player and the Napa Valley Register’s Vintage MVP of the rivals’ 51st meeting.

“I just felt like we wanted to showcase what Matt Ackman can do,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “He’s been a rock for us all year and, actually, all four years that he’s been here. We just felt like we wanted to get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing. We kind of came out and let him be the star of the night.”

Ackman, a tight end and linebacker, accounted for three of the first four scores of the game — two by lining up in the backfield and running it in off direct snaps.

His first, after Napa received the opening kickoff but was quickly forced to punt, was from 11 yards out with 8:27 left in the first quarter. Henry Drozdowicz added the first of his six extra points to make it 7-0.

Three minutes later, after another quick Napa punt, quarterback Elias Alvarez rolled left found Ackman in the end zone with a 23-yard scoring strike to put the Crushers up 14-0.

Ackman’s final score came on a 16-yard rush that made it 28-0 with 5:21 left in the half. He ended the night with 64 total yards from scrimmage, bringing in two catches for 30 yards and rushing three times for 34 yards.

“It feels great,” he said of taking direct snaps for scores. “We’ve been practicing that for two weeks, me just at quarterback running it up. It feels great, a great adrenaline rush, because I really wanted to run the ball.”

In between the last two Ackman scores, Si Sabbagha took a pitch from Alvarez and found Josiah Flynn for an 83-yard scoring connection with 11:36 left in the half for a 21-0 lead.

Jefferey Page also found the end zone twice in the contest. His first score came with 36.1 ticks left in the first half when he rumbled into the end zone from 5 yards away. He then capped the first series of the third quarter with a 13-yard carry that made it 42-0 with 7:37 left in the third quarter. Page ended the night with 105 yards on eight rushes.

Though the Crushers (6-4, 5-1 VVAL) got the victory quite handily, Leach wasn’t too pleased with a fair share of penalties that gave Napa plenty of yardage.

“We jumped offsides every time they went on (a count of) two,” he explained. “It’s something we’ve got to work on, and I told them at halftime ‘We’re playing so undisciplined it’s a bad product, and I don’t want my name behind it.’ In the second half, we shaped up and we didn’t have those offsides penalties. I think a lot of it is just anxiousness, the Big Game, and just wanting to get going, and they jumped offsides. Hopefully we’ll be better than that in the future.”

The Grizzlies (2-7, 0-5 VVAL) finally scored with 10:43 left in the game when Yovanni Palma found Donavan Sander for a 13-yard connection. Palma completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards in the game. Sander, the Napa Valley Register’s Napa High MVP, had two receptions for 24 yards.

“Yovanni, he played well,” Napa High head coach Askari Adams said of the junior signal-caller. “The line did well a couple of times giving him a pocket.”

With 55.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock, Carlos Mata plunged into the end zone on a rush up the middle to make it 42-14. Mata carried the rock 18 times for 54 yards.

Napa will end its season next Friday with a trip to Sonoma Valley. Vintage will have a bye week before finding out if and where it will slide into the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, which start Nov. 11.

Vintage’s sixth straight Big Game victory makes the all-time series a tad bit closer, as Napa now leads it 29-20-2.