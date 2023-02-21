James Aken always looked like he meant business before and during American Canyon High School football games during his four-year career.

He still wore his game face while giving interviews afterward, win or lose, helmet still on, like the game wasn’t quite over in his head yet.

But when the football and wrestling standout is away from the gridiron and gym, he goes from giving crushing hits and blocks to giving his time to the community with a smile.

“I’m definitely a different person when I’m off the field or the mat,” he said. “I just put on a game face when it’s time to lock in and focus.”

For his excellence as an all-around player, student and volunteer, Aken has been named the 2022 Napa County Lineman winner of a $1,000 Northern California Chapter of the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame scholarship.

The Back winner is Vintage’s Jacob Fiene, who will be featured in Thursday’s edition. The selection committee consists of NFFCHOF board member Jon Salinger, who is the Napa County chair, and members of the Napa Valley media.

Aken was named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team as both a tight end and defensive lineman. He finished as the Wolves’ second-leading tackler despite being on the line, which usually paves the way for linebackers to make tackles. He led the Wolves with eight sacks.

The team co-captain did pave the way on offense, helping quarterback Kaleb Anderson rush and pass for more than 1,000 yards each and Kapono Liu also rush for over 1,000. Along with playing on the line, Aken ran the ball 14 times out of the Wildcat formation for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

As a wrestler this winter, Aken finished second in the VVAL and third in the North Coast Section at 222 pounds, missing a state meet berth by one place at sections.

He was a three-sport athlete for two years — as a freshman, when he played JV baseball, and a junior, when he played varsity baseball. He couldn’t play baseball as a sophomore because it conflicted with a wrestling season moved to the spring because of the pandemic. He said he might play baseball this spring, “depending on my arm and shoulder strength” and “will play football or wrestle in college if I get the opportunity.”

Aken played in both the American Canyon Youth Football and American Canyon Little League organizations up through middle school.

“As far as coaching, I mainly focused on coaching my younger siblings and their teams as they all attended these programs, as well,” he said. “However, I often worked the canteen, umpired games, was water boy, or filmed games for film review. My favorite part of working with these teams was being able to create a stronger bond with my siblings. These programs gave us something in common that we could work on together.”

Aken has applied to Cal Poly, Oregon and Hawaii, colleges very different from each other, and plans to major in business.

“As far as Cal Poly and Oregon go, I applied because they both have great programs, they’re somewhat close, and I wouldn't mind the environment,” he explained. “I applied to Hawaii because they also have a good program, but mainly because I have family out there.”

With a GPA of 3.95, or 4.45 weighted, Aken has never had a problem balancing school and three sports.

“Sports and academics go hand in hand,” he said. “They both require key fundamentals like discipline, focus, and hard work. The skills I learn in one, I can apply to the other in some way. At times, it is difficult to balance the two simply because of the time they take up. I’ve found improving time management and sacrifice to be the leading contributors to sustaining the title ‘scholar athlete.’”

Aken was a quintessential team player in football, playing a variety of positions and playing them well, probably on short notice sometimes.

Aken has always liked how wrestlers practice as a team but compete individually, a refreshing change from having to rely on teammates to help win games in football.

“While the team aspect of football is amazing, you can’t always control the outcome of the game,” he said. “However, when it comes to a sport like wrestling, everything is determined by you. You have complete control over the outcome and can’t blame anybody else. This aspect of the sport appeals to me because it holds me accountable.”

Although he came up just short of the state wrestling meet, he’ll be there — to watch his sister, Jazlynn Aken, compete. She also placed third at sections. But whereas only two boys in each weight class could advanced from sections, three girls could.

“We both have goals when it comes to wrestling, but I have a little more experience. So, when I can, I like to give her pointers and tips to improve her wrestling overall,” he said. “We both provide criticism and discipline to one another to improve our game.”

He’s thankful their parents, James Aken and Nadine Gonzalez, kept an eye on them.

“My parents helped by making sure school and sports were my main focus,” he said. “They’d help keep me disciplined off the field and the mat while making sure my grades were in check. They’d also show tons of support at every game and every tournament.”

Montante and wrestling head coach Rick Manibusan were at the helms of their sports longer than any other coaches in the school’s 12-year history of offering varsity sports. Both stepped down after this season.

“Coach Montante helped me improve myself as a whole. Whether it be strength and conditioning, or discipline and academics, Montante played a role,” Aken said. “Manibusan helped teach and introduce me to a new sport. He dedicated much of his own time to get me up to speed and ready to compete.”

Said Montante in his nomination letter, “I have had the pleasure of working with James Aken for the past four years. James has maintained poise, been a steady contributor, and has been an absolutely dominant player. He is academically gifted and one of he toughest people I’ve ever coached. He is so tough. I refer to him as ‘Wolverine.’

“As a defensive lineman, teams frequently ran away from him because he was simply unblockable, even though his body type is small for a defensive lineman. He paired brutality with cognitive ability to recognize patterns and tendencies of his opponents, which made him that much more effective. This led him to lead our league in sacks and tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

“Additionally, he was used as a tight end/H back in our offense. He made our offense unique because he was an absolutely destructive run blocker. Our opponents feared him due to his ferocity and physicality. To quote an opposing player who recently was at our school to participate in another sport, ‘No. 44 made me want to quit football.’ That is a statement I’ve never heard in 21 years of coaching football. James’ ability to move around in formations and destroy opponents helped our offense rush for over 3,100 yards this year. An opposing coach told me, ‘No. 44 was the best drive blocker I’ve ever seen in 20 years of coaching high school football.’”

“James is simply one of the best and most coachable kids I’ve ever met. He picked up concepts and new teaching extremely fast. He quickly became one of the best players in our program as a ninth-grader. Furthermore, James was brought up to the playoffs that year and started on the offensive line, and played well against a defensive lineman who was a Division I commit. James is an awesome talent and a better person. I am often impressed with his ability to balance his academic load and ability to train, and perform at a high level. To put it simply, he’s special.”

Aken was asked what he’ll miss most about American Canyon football.

“Of course, I’ll miss the sport and the program in its entirety. However, the thing I’ll miss the most has got to be the culture among the team,” he said. “The energy and environment of my team was irreplaceable. Celebrating big wins, team dinners, and just having fun at practice with the guys will be the most memorable for me.

“A big thank you to all my coaches, family, and especially my parents for the massive amount of support.”