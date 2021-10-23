Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon back on top after 48-30 win over Casa Grande

PETALUMA — When Team A is playing Team C, which beat Team B, which beat Team A, Team A should lose to Team C — on paper.

But on the field Friday night, Team A did what Team C was supposed to do.

American Canyon, which had a bye week to regroup after losing prolific running back Kapono Liu to injury in a loss to Vintage two weeks before, kept Casa Grande’s prolific spread offense off the field with tough coverage and long scoring drives and spoiled the Gauchos’ homecoming with a 48-30 Vine Valley Athletic League victory Friday night.

The win vaulted the Wolves (5-3 overall) into a first-place tie atop the league with Vintage, Casa Grande and Petaluma. All are now 3-1 in the VVAL except Vintage, which is 4-1 but has a bye after next week’s Big Game 50 against Napa.

The game began as expected, perhaps, with the Gauchos (5-3 overall) getting the opening kickoff and scoring three plays later on a 57-yard pass from Jacob Porteous to the most athletic of his many talented targets, Marcus Scott. The 6-foot-4 Porteous, the returning starter who transferred from St. Vincent de Paul after two years as its starter, has been petrifying opponents since throwing for a North Coast Section-record 647 yards in the Gauchos’ season-opening win over Maria Carrillo.