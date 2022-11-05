Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon excel on both sides, beats Petaluma for share of league title

PETALUMA — What looked like an ill-advised play call by American Canyon High head coach John Montante, trying a fake punt from the Wolves’ own 25-yard line, showed the sky-high confidence he has in his players.

“I’m never worried about them,” he said. “You gotta know your kids, you gotta know your team, you gotta know how they think, how they learn, how they process. Once you know them, you’re good.”

Though the trick play didn’t work, it turned out to be the turning point in a 35-23 victory over the Trojans that gave the Wolves a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title with Vintage.

American Canyon at Petaluma football box score American Canyon 35, Petaluma 23

Petaluma, which had just opened the second half with a scoring drive that tied the game 14-14, got the ball back at the American Canyon 28 after Montante took a big chance on fourth down and 14 after the Wolves recovered their own fumbles on back-to-back plays.

“Sometimes you gotta roll some dice,” Montante said.

When the Trojans stopped American Canyon well short of a first down on the trick play, it looked like they would take their first lead and build momentum in their Senior Night game. They took the lead, but only after setting for an 18-yard field goal by Asher Levy. They had picked up a first down at the Wolves’ 1, only to get stopped for no gain by Ryan Landaverde and throwing two incomplete passes.

American Canyon took the lead for good four plays later, when sophomore Mason Harris bolted around the right side 55 yards to paydirt. Raj Shergill only missed extra point in four tries gave the Trojans some hope, keeping them within 20-17.

But they went three-and-out. Despite getting pinned deep by an excellent punt, the Wolves responded with a 91-yard scoring drive highlighted by quarterback Kaleb Anderson’s 46-yard keeper and capped by his 9-yard scoring sweep and James Aken’s two-point conversion plunge.

Down 28-17, Petaluma turned the ball over on downs at its own 42. Six plays later, Ojani Castillo burst in from the 2 for a 35-17 lead with just 1:44 left.

The Trojans return the ensuing kickoff to the Wolves’ 10, but the ball was brought back to midfield due to a penalty. They managed to get their third scoring pass of the night from Henry Ellis to Dawson Shaw with 1:03 left, but American Canyon ran out the clock from there.

The Wolves outgained Petaluma 361-245 in total yardage, out-rushing the Trojans 340-135. Anderson led the way with 20 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’ve got five reasons,” Montante said of how his offense was able to click most of the night, naming starting linemen Caden James, Tyler James, Ren Ducut, Rigo Hurtado and Dominic Ford. “They played really well tonight.

“Kaleb played well tonight and our running backs played well tonight (especially when) Mason Harris hit that home run. The kids played well. (Defensive coordinator) Rick Carre did a great job. We knew that these guys could do this and now we’re going dancing next week.”

He was referring to the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs, for which the Wolves will find out their opponent Sunday at cifncs.org.

Ford, a junior center, said the Trojans had a mystique in that they were able to do something American Canyon has yet to accomplish.

“We knew they were a good football team. Obviously they beat Vintage and we’ve had our fair share of troubles against Vintage,” he said. “We knew they were playing for a league championship and we knew we had to come out hard from the get-go and that’s what we did, and the scoreboard reflected that.

The Wolves had a true goal-line stand at the end of the first half, when the Trojans had a first down at the American Canyon 2 and got to the 1 on the next play. But a tackle for a loss by Kapono Liu forced a turnover on downs with 15 seconds left and the Wolves went into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

“We’re so proud of our defense,” Ford said. “Those guys work so hard. Going against them in practice, obviously it’s rough, but it makes them better and makes us better and we showed it on the field tonight.

“We practiced all week for this. We knew it was coming, and we were ready. All throughout school, from my own classmates, all we heard was ‘You guys are going to get whupped. So we had to go out there and represent for our school.”

Senior linebacker Nic Mitchell wasn’t surprised by the two goal-line stands.

“It’s not like we haven’t done it before in previous games,” he said. “How we practice throughout the whole week and prepare, we’ve seen everything they throw at us. It’s nothing new to us. We do it how we were coached, and we play the game.

“We talk to each other, like to watch for the outside sweep, if they’re going to take it up the gut, if he’s going to throw it, do a QB keep — whatever we see, we tell our brothers. When you really tap into your brothers and the coaching staff tells you how to play the game and coach well in practice, it’s nothing new. They do a good job coaching us.”