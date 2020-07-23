Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon High suspended workouts due to possible COVID-19 exposure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Canyon High School football team ceased offseason workouts last week due to a possible COVID-19 exposure that ultimately came back as a false alarm.

“It was a kid, who was multi-degrees removed from an infected person, and one of those degrees tested negative and the family is still doing health precautions,” explained American Canyon head coach John Montante. “The kid didn’t test positive, the family didn’t test positive; it was one of the degrees that tested negative from that positive person. We should be in the clear.”

Out of an abundance of caution, Montante ended the workouts last week, which have been taking place since June with strict health and safety guidelines in place, and sent everyone home upon initially learning of the potential exposure.

“Because of the safety protocols that we had in place with our groups, a majority of players didn’t even have access to this particular student,” he said. “Because of testing protocols, he’s safe, and because of group protocols, everybody else is safe. So we’re good on that.”

Mike Pearson, Assistant Superintendent of Operational Services for the Napa Valley Unified School District, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.