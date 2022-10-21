Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon rallies past Casa Grande without overtime, 23-22

AMERICAN CANYON — Friday night’s high school football game between American Canyon and Casa Grande was like a plane ride that featured both smoothness and turbulence.

American Canyon quarterback Kaleb Anderson’s 6-yard touchdown keeper and fellow senior Kapono Liu’s two-point conversion run with 14.9 seconds left provided a smooth landing, with the entire flight crew and the passengers celebrating, as the Wolves pulled out a crucial 23-22 Vine Valley Athletic League victory.

The Wolves (5-3, 3-1 VVAL) still have some work to do to clinch a CIF North Coast Section Div. III playoff berth, but this win was a step in the right direction. It was also nice that it happened on Senior Night, and head coach John Montante’s 42nd birthday.

American Canyon still has a chance at the VVAL title, with road games at Justin-Siena next Friday and at Petaluma on Nov. 4.

Casa Grande (4-4, 2-2 VVAL) scored with 5:14 left in the contest on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Abramson to Lucas Miles. The two-point conversion attempt was no good, keeping the score 22-15 in favor of the Gauchos. That left the door ajar for American Canyon to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point or take the lead with a touchdown and two-point conversion. When Anderson scored his touchdown, Montante decided he was not about the overtime life.

“When we got the kickoff,” Montante said, “that’s exactly what we said: ‘We’re going to march down the field and score and we’re going to win.’ That’s what we said. That’s what these kids manifested. That’s what happened, and I’m proud of them.”

It was only fitting that Anderson and Liu capped off the victory on a night when they did much of the heavy lifting. Behind the starting offensive line of Dominic Ford, James Caden, Rigo Hurtado, James Tyler and Ren Ducut, the Wolves grinded out 247 yards rushing on 49 carries. Liu carried 22 times for 107 yards and a score. Anderson added 78 yards on 19 carries.

Liu added that Montante’s confidence in the team to take the lead rather than play for overtime did not go unnoticed.

“It’s very rewarding when we can do it,” the senior said. “It’s all thanks to our coaches. They believe in us. We held our ground. Nobody gave up on either side of the ball.”

The game started in perfect fashion for American Canyon. The Wolves took the opening kickoff and in business-like fashion journeyed 79 yards on 17 plays, in the process gobbling up 9:53 of the game clock on a drive that included a pair of fourth-down conversions. Liu finished it with a 1-yard run followed by the extra point.

“Running the football is traditional, old-school football that never goes out of style,” Montante said.

Casa Grande, however, replied in short order when Abramson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Almond and a two-point conversion pass to Matt Reilly for an 8-7 lead that stood at halftime. The Gauchos widened the margin to 16-7 on Abramson’s 3-yard run and two-point conversion pass to Ryder Jacobson with 6:31 left in the third period. The Wolves answered with a 22-yard Ojani Castillo touchdown run followed by a Liu two-point conversion plunge.

Casa Grande’s pass-heavy offense got its numbers at times but the Wolves contained it, to the tune of 217 yards of total offense on 45 plays. American Canyon forced nary a turnover, but had plenty of defensive moments. Abramson had 160 yards passing, but it took him 27 attempts and 17 completions to get them.

Garcia recorded a quarterback sack. Orion Hoskins, James Aken and Dalano Murray each recorded a tackle for lost yardage. Ryan Landaverde had three impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards), while Abdul Kates Jr. had two and Sean Yumang and Murray each had one.

“Our defensive coordinator came up with a great game plan,” Montante said of Ric Carre. “We did some stuff out of some different personnel groupings. We saw the matchups and what could be to our advantage. Our guys executed. You know Casa will get their stats, but our kids kept playing hard.”

Montante was proud of his team’s resilience on a night when the team needed it.

“I’m really proud of our guys,” he said. “Casa is a good team. John (Antonio, head coach) has done such a good job there. They are very explosive. Casa/American Canyon games are always entertaining. I’m proud of our guys for answering the call over and over and playing heroically and for each other. It was fun to see that. I don’t think there is a word in the English dictionary that can describe how rewarding this is. I’m really proud of our guys. This is an experience that they will remember forever.”

Casa Grande JV 42, American Canyon 0

Casa Grande outgained the Wolves 374-49 in total offensive yardage on the way to building a 35-0 halftime lead. The game went to a running clock format in the second half.