Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon teams up to rout Sonoma Valley, 43-7

“When you get an early lead, it really just builds our whole momentum for the rest of the game,” American Canyon lineman James Aken said. “It sets the tone and just allows us to keep pushing and just keep driving out there.”

Sonoma Valley had to quickly punt on its next drive and American Canyon continued to put points up on the board. Yumang finally picked up his first touchdown of the night, snapping up a 27-yard pass from Anderson in the end zone.

“A lot of teams knew us from the triple-option stuff, but with this new offense we can show different things,” Anderson said. “It really messes with defenses.”

The Sonoma Valley offense struggled all evening, as the Wolves' defensive unit was consistently in the Dragons’ backfield. Tate Baker finished with 21 carries for 75 yards to lead the hosts, but most of that came in the second half. The senior had just 28 yards on 14 carries in the opening two quarters.

“We were prepared for that running game,” Aken said. “We’ve been practicing it all week, so it was nothing new for us and we knew what was going to happen.”