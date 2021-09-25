Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon teams up to rout Sonoma Valley, 43-7

SONOMA — The American Canyon football team grouped up before the opening kickoff of its Vine Valley Athletic League opener Friday night and shouted a simple and straightforward statement, “Dominate.”
That is just what the Wolves did from start to finish Friday evening in a 43-7 victory on the road over winless Sonoma Valley.
American Canyon (3-1 overall) received the first kickoff and the three juniors who lead its offense went straight to work.
Kapono Liu broke through first contact and grabbed the first of many large chunks of yardage, and quarterback Kaleb Anderson connected on a quick pass to Sean Yumang in Dragons territory. It would take only seven plays for Liu to find the end zone, finding a hole and breaking free for a 36-yard rushing touchdown.
Abdul Kates blasted the extra point through the uprights for a 7-0 lead. The freshman showed he’s good for more than extra points when, on the ensuing kickoff, he recovered an onside kick that had bounced about 15 yards straight down the field.
American Canyon over the years has been known for a crushing running game and quality athletes, but the Wolves have added a sneaky, decent passing game this season. Anderson hit Yumang down the right sideline for a 25-yard strike that put them at the Sonoma Valley 2-yard line. Anderson followed his offensive line on the following play and breezed into the end zone. After less than five minutes the Wolves were already up 13-0.
“When you get an early lead, it really just builds our whole momentum for the rest of the game,” American Canyon lineman James Aken said. “It sets the tone and just allows us to keep pushing and just keep driving out there.”
Sonoma Valley had to quickly punt on its next drive and American Canyon continued to put points up on the board. Yumang finally picked up his first touchdown of the night, snapping up a 27-yard pass from Anderson in the end zone.
“A lot of teams knew us from the triple-option stuff, but with this new offense we can show different things,” Anderson said. “It really messes with defenses.”
The Sonoma Valley offense struggled all evening, as the Wolves' defensive unit was consistently in the Dragons’ backfield. Tate Baker finished with 21 carries for 75 yards to lead the hosts, but most of that came in the second half. The senior had just 28 yards on 14 carries in the opening two quarters.
“We were prepared for that running game,” Aken said. “We’ve been practicing it all week, so it was nothing new for us and we knew what was going to happen.”
The scores kept coming for the Wolves in the second quarter. Anderson picked up his second passing touchdown to Yumang, from 21 yards out, before American Canyon grinded out the clock and got a 34-yard field goal from Kates to go up 30-0 at the halftime break.
“With this school, we always reload,” Anderson said. “We have a great coaching staff that helps us prepare each season and we just come out and play for those coaches. That’s how we do it.”
The turnover woes continued for Sonoma Valley, as the ball was punched out of running back Justin Borgnis’ hands and Dalano Murray pounced on the fumble for the Wolves.
American Canyon kept putting the ball in the hands of Liu and let him eat up some clock. The running back used five rushes to pick up 20 yards and finished off the drive with a 2-yard plunge. Liu finished the contest with a game-high 115 yards on 13 carries.
Sonoma Valley avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter when quarterback Trent Ohman hit tight end Rollo Benstead for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Dragons didn’t have much time to celebrate the score, however, as Anderson returned the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a special teams touchdown. The quarterback tiptoed down the right sideline while barely getting touched.
“When I was younger I did kick returns, but I am just thankful for those guys blocking in front of me,” Anderson said. “I really didn’t know what to do because it was kind of an onside kick, so those guys helped me out a lot on that play.”
American Canyon will host Napa (0-4), which fell 33-14 to visiting Nevada Union, in the Grizzlies’ VVAL opener next Friday night. After Casa Grande upended three-time defending VVAL champion Vintage, 46-44, the league looks up for grabs.
“Starting out league 1-0 is huge and this is what really gets us going and gets our confidence up,” Aken said. “It makes us work harder, and we are just going to keep moving forward.”