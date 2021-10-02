Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon withstands Napa's quarterback change in 55-33 victory

“It’s not just one spot because everybody shined, then everybody had their own breakdown,” he said. “We have to get better at that stuff and it’s got to get better. We work on it and we will continue to work on it.”

The most damning occurrence for the Wolves was drawing enough yellow laundry to accommodate a family of five. American Canyon was whistled for 22 penalties for 215 yards. Montante knows full well that those mistakes won’t fly against the team’s remaining opponents, beginning with Vintage at Memorial Stadium on Friday. Vintage blasted Petaluma 55-14 on Friday and has beaten the Wolves four straight times, including 55-0 in April.

“They are different kinds of penalties,” Montante said. “With holding penalties, it is a symptom of not moving their feet and not getting their bodies in position and reaching. That’s a fundamental and technical issue. Then there are penalties of exuberance where guys are trying to get a hat on somebody and they are a step or two later. They could also be so excited to make a block that springs somebody for a touchdown then the guy is past the play. Some of this just comes with reps and teaching. Eventually you do get better. If you watch us earlier in the season against Rodriguez and you watch us now, we are doing things significantly better but we’re not a finished product. We’re chronically under construction.”