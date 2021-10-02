Napa Valley Prep Football: American Canyon withstands Napa's quarterback change in 55-33 victory

AMERICAN CANYON — On the scoreboard, the American Canyon High football team’s 55-33 Vine Valley Athletic League win over the Napa Grizzlies was a decisive one.
The tale of the tape reveals such, with the Wolves (4-2, 2-0 VVAL) outgaining the Napa (0-5, 0-1 VVAL) in total yardage 758-256.
The game was never one the Wolves appeared in danger of losing. But thanks to Napa’s insertion of Dylan Newman at quarterback and some hidden yards via numerous penalties, the game became interesting enough that the contest never felt secure until the final moments.
“When we’re good, we’re good, but when we’re sloppy, we’re sloppy,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said. “We’ve got some maturity issues that we are going through. We’ll get through them, but we have to be better. We’re learning how to play fourth quarters. Livermore was a big step forward for that, but we’re young and inexperienced. We’re learning what it is to play fourth quarters.”
Montante was referring to the Wolves’ 27-24 win over the Livermore Cowboys two weeks before.
The Wolves appeared ready to send the game against Napa to running clock territory when they led 34-7 at halftime. But the Grizzlies made a change at quarterback, with Dylan Newman replacing Yovani Palma. Newman’s first three passes were touchdowns of 62 and 54 yards to Raul Castellanos (two catches, 116 yards) and 64 yards to Christoph Horton, who caught four passes for 104 yards and two scores. Napa running back Carlos Mata gave the pass-heavy offense occasional production from the conventional running game, with 71 yards on 11 carries along with a touchdown.
“They never gave up,” Napa head coach Askari Adams said. “We’re all proud of them. They could have very easily folded the tent at halftime. They came out and the offense got clicking. We’ve got to work on our defense. We got some injuries tonight and guys had to step in. You can’t ask for better stats. Newman threw for three touchdowns. He learned the offense really fast. He just joined us.”
Napa cut the lead to 34-19 with the aerial strikes to Castellanos.
Throughout the night, however, the Wolves’ ground game had an answer. They amassed 758 yards of total offense (517 rushing, 241 passing) behind the offensive line of Ryan Landaverde, Ren Amiel Ducut, Felix Llamas, Tobyn Bunch and Jonathan Chau.
Kapono Liu galloped for 302 yards on 29 carries, including three touchdowns. Liu occasionally fielded direct snaps, with James Aken, David Garcia and Nicholas Mitchell serving as additional blockers.
No run was more timely than Liu’s 4-yard burst midway through the third quarter with the Wolves facing third down and 3 from their own 17, leading 34-19 but with Napa seemingly having snatched the momentum.
Liu appeared to be stopped cold but kept his legs churning like pistons to eke out a first down. That led to a 93-yard drive that he finished with one of his three scores.
“That was a good player making a clutch play,” Montante said. “Kapono gutted that one out. They had the right call for the situation. They beat us on the call and Kapono did a great job with his third effort to get the extra inch needed. That was a big turning point.”
Liu had plenty of company in punching holes in the Grizzlies’ defense. DJuan Seymore added 124 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Kaleb Anderson added 87 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns. Anderson also completed 14 of 18 passes for 241 yards that included a 53-yard aerial to Trenton Angold, who caught three passes for 84 yards. Noel Angel added four catches for 64 yards.
“Tackling was a problem,” Adams said. “We had a third and 15, we had two guys scot free on the quarterback. We had just scored. If we forced them to punt, who knows what would have happened? But we missed tackles at the wrong time.”
Though the game involved 88 points and neither offense committed a turnover, both teams had notable achievements on defense.
For the Grizzlies, Jose Martinez recorded a quarterback sack and tackle for a loss, with Angel Madrigal also adding one. Thomas Hatton, Dylan Scopesi, Dylan Snider and Castellanos each had an impact tackle (gains resulting in 1-3 yards).
For American Canyon, Bunch recorded two quarterback sacks and George Konoval, Mitchell and Garcia each added one. Garcia, Konoval, Bunch, Yumang and Landaverde each had a tackle for a loss. Gustavo Reyes, Liu and Landaverde each added an impact tackle.
While the Wolves’ defense had the wind at its backs, Montante saw enough second-half mishaps to get his team’s attention.
“It’s not just one spot because everybody shined, then everybody had their own breakdown,” he said. “We have to get better at that stuff and it’s got to get better. We work on it and we will continue to work on it.”
The most damning occurrence for the Wolves was drawing enough yellow laundry to accommodate a family of five. American Canyon was whistled for 22 penalties for 215 yards. Montante knows full well that those mistakes won’t fly against the team’s remaining opponents, beginning with Vintage at Memorial Stadium on Friday. Vintage blasted Petaluma 55-14 on Friday and has beaten the Wolves four straight times, including 55-0 in April.
“They are different kinds of penalties,” Montante said. “With holding penalties, it is a symptom of not moving their feet and not getting their bodies in position and reaching. That’s a fundamental and technical issue. Then there are penalties of exuberance where guys are trying to get a hat on somebody and they are a step or two later. They could also be so excited to make a block that springs somebody for a touchdown then the guy is past the play. Some of this just comes with reps and teaching. Eventually you do get better. If you watch us earlier in the season against Rodriguez and you watch us now, we are doing things significantly better but we’re not a finished product. We’re chronically under construction.”
Napa visits Justin-Siena on Friday. The Braves defeated Sonoma Valley, 35-7.
American Canyon JV 41, Napa 0
The Wolves thoroughly dominated on the way to beating Napa in running-clock fashion. Ojani Castillo achieved 92 yards on nine carries for three touchdowns. Quarterback Mason Harris threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Lopez and ran for a 17-yard score. Aiden Abalos added a 7-yard touchdown run. For Napa, Junior Nogales tallied 60 yards on 13 carries.
American Canyon totaled 282 yards on 36 offensive plays while its defense curtailed Napa’s offense to 99 yards on 31 snaps.
For the Wolves’ defense, Castillo recovered two fumbles while Samari Jackson-Toodle had one. Danny Moloney intercepted a pass. Joseph DiMaggio recorded two tackles for loss while Harris, Joshua Riley-Heibel each delivered one. DiMaggio and Phoenix Parry each had two impact tackles while Abalos and Yaneil Rosas.
Defensively for the Grizzlies, Brian Espinoza recorded a tackle for loss. He also added an impact tackle along with Espinoza, who recovered a fumble.