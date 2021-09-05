Napa Valley Prep Football: Archbishop Riordan overpowers Justin-Siena, 36-16

SAN FRANCISCO — There were a few positives for the Justin-Siena football team in its 36-16 loss to Archbishop Riordan in a nonleague game Saturday afternoon at Mayer Family Field.

Riordan netted 234 yards rushing and 49 passing with 14 first downs, while Justin-Siena (0-2) managed only 34 yards on the ground. But Braves quarterback Zachary Zurowski threw for 149 yards, completing nine of 29 passes despite being picked off four times and tackled four times behind the line of scrimmage. His team managed nine first downs.

“We tried to execute some things in the first quarter that didn’t go the way we thought,” said Braves head coach Brandon LaRocco. “On the other hand, I’m proud of the way our defense fought back, showing some resilience in not allowing Riordan to score late in the game.”

The Crusaders (2-0) took a 7-0 lead in their opening series with a five-play, 64-yard drive. Curtis Jones gained 39 yards around left end to reach the Justin-Siena 24-yard line, setting up Antonio Posey’s eventual 18-yard touchdown run with 9:51 left in the first quarter.

Riordan forced a quick Justin-Siena punt and then went 77 yards in 10 plays, with Zion Wells going around the left end for a 14-0 lead just five minutes after the first score.