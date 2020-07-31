Napa Valley Prep Football: At least one person at Napa High football workouts tests positive for COVID-19

At least one individual involved with the football workouts at Napa High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent from Principal Monica Ready to the parents of players.

In the July 30 email, obtained by the Register, Ready writes: “This letter is to inform you that a student or staff member in your child’s summer football conditioning cohort (pod) has tested positive for COVID-19. The last date of known exposure to the cohort was July 24, 2020.”

After a voicemail was left for Ready, Napa Valley Unified School District spokesperson Cass Caulfield responded by email that it was actually two members of the program who tested positive for the virus.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and coaching staff is our number one priority. That is why we developed strict protocols that were approved by the Napa County Department of Public Health before we began our summer sports conditioning program," Caulfield wrote.