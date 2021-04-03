Napa Valley Prep Football: Balanced Crushers drub Dragons, 59-14

The Crushers’ identity since Leach took over in 2016 has been a punishing ground game behind a line that can destroy opponents like New York City muggers. For much of the first half, however, Vintage unleashed a mixture of its aerial assault along with the infamous water pick play.

“We thought that this week we would come out and throw because a lot of people doubt our passing game,” Bill Chaidez said. “We thought we’d come out and show what we’re capable of. We still have to work at some things, but we’ll continue to get better.”

Sonoma Valley at Vintage football box score Vintage 59, Sonoma Valley 14

The Crushers have been better than their opponents through four games to the tune of outscoring them 215-20.

“We’ve had that in our arsenal since Day 1,” Leach said of the passing game. “We can run empty (backfield) or spread with any team in our league. We decided to go with it in the second quarter because I felt like the game was going to get out of hand. In order to get practice in, we decided to do it through the second quarter.”

As for the water pick play, the center and quarterback are on one side of the field while the rest of the offensive line and skill position players are on the other.