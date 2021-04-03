Napa Valley Prep Football: Balanced Crushers drub Dragons, 59-14

The Vintage High football team continued to make spring games the gridiron’s version of a TKO in boxing Friday night in a 59-14 drubbing of Sonoma Valley at Memorial Stadium.
The Crushers improved to 4-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League-only season, and now need wins over crosstown combatants Justin-Siena and Napa to raise their third league title in as many seasons.
While the process was at times too choppy for Crushers head coach Dylan Leach’s taste, most notably 105 penalty yards on 11 infractions, Vintage overwhelmed the Dragons in a game that reached running-clock status the entire second half.
Vintage led 41-6 at recess.
The offensive line of Connor Smith, Preston Gullum, Richard Carvalho, Wyatt Chaidez and Louie Canepa helped produce 478 yards on 42 plays. With 11 different rushers carrying the ball, Vintage churned out 256 infantry yards on 29 carries. Equally impressive were its 222 passing yards. Jacob Aaron connected on 8 of 10 aerials for 193 yards, four touchdowns and nary an interception. Aaron also caught a 29-yard pass from wide receiver Bill Chaidez.
Aaron scored two rushing touchdowns while Tytan Bradley and Smith each added one. On the passing side, Reid McCaffery and Logan Nothmann each caught two touchdown passes courtesy of Aaron. The Crushers also scored on special teams, with Sam Neal returning a punt 54 yards to paydirt.
The Crushers’ identity since Leach took over in 2016 has been a punishing ground game behind a line that can destroy opponents like New York City muggers. For much of the first half, however, Vintage unleashed a mixture of its aerial assault along with the infamous water pick play.
“We thought that this week we would come out and throw because a lot of people doubt our passing game,” Bill Chaidez said. “We thought we’d come out and show what we’re capable of. We still have to work at some things, but we’ll continue to get better.”
The Crushers have been better than their opponents through four games to the tune of outscoring them 215-20.
“We’ve had that in our arsenal since Day 1,” Leach said of the passing game. “We can run empty (backfield) or spread with any team in our league. We decided to go with it in the second quarter because I felt like the game was going to get out of hand. In order to get practice in, we decided to do it through the second quarter.”
As for the water pick play, the center and quarterback are on one side of the field while the rest of the offensive line and skill position players are on the other.
“I just felt it was a good play for us,” Leach said. “Any time we get the ball to 33 (Dylan Smith) with blockers in front of him, that’s a good thing. It’s not a gimmick or trick. It’s a play we run every day in practice.”
While the Crushers continue to eradicate their opponents, the decisive victories mean the entire roster gets playing time, which means continued depth building.
“We’ve got a lot of sophomores on this team as well as a lot of juniors,” Leach said. “This is four weeks in a row that we’ve been able to get all of those guys in and get time. I’m happy that we could play guys that work hard. If you come to practice, run scout team, and do all of the things you’re supposed to do, you’re going to get time.”
Chaidez, a senior, had similar thoughts.
“They still have to get ready for next season, which is right around the corner,” he said. “We do our part to put up numbers to get those guys in the game. Then we coach them up as much as possible because we want the program to keep going strong. Those guys work hard in practice, too, so they’ve got to get their reps.”
While the Crushers dominated an overmatched opponent, the game was not without its blemishes, Leach cringed even at the hint of where his team needed to improve.
“We had too many penalties tonight,” he said. “I thought we played way too emotional. That’s not who we are and that’s not what we’re about and what I’m about. They’ll have to learn real quick and they’ll find out on Monday that it’s not acceptable.”
Though it was a rare week in which Vintage yielded points, there were an ample amount of bright spots. Avalos had two tackles for lost yardage and Bill Chaidez, Connor Cole and Dylan Smith each had one. Bill Chaidez had three impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards), Connor Smith had two, and Edgar Navarro, Reid Woolworth, Nate Perry, Steven Downing, Owen Tretheway, Dylan Smith and Avalos each had one. Adam Wessner recovered a fumble.
Vintage JV 28, Sonoma Valley 0
The Crushers produced 269 yards of offense on 31 plays behind the line of Drake Waters, Monte Martin, Tyler Raines and Dominic Goss. Defensively, on the way to its first shutout of the season, Vintage allowed 85 yards on 32 plays.
Eight Crushers carried the ball and four had touchdowns. Elias Alvarez scored on a 79-yard run on the third play from scrimmage. Dylan McMann-Gizdich scored from 10 yards away, Jeffery Page had an 11-yard scoring run, and Matthew Matheson scored from 1-yard out. Alvarez had 98 yards on three carries and threw for 68 more on four attempts.
Bailey Huss had two tackles for lost yardageand Carson DeGarmo and Oscar Contreras-Villasenor each had one. Riley Anderson led the team with four impact tackles, and Matthew Stephenson, Jesus Estrada Cerda, Joseph Celsi, Dominic Mendoza, McMann-Gizich, Trey Sanderlin and DeGarmo each added one. DeGarmo also had a sack, and Siam Sabbagha intercepted a pass.
Crushers honor Midgley
Before playing the national anthem, Vintage honored Bob Midgley with a moment of silence. Midgley, who passed away on Jan. 9, wore many hats for the community of Sonoma. The 1984 graduate of Sonoma Valley, he taught P.E., coached, and served as the athletic director. Midgley’s teaching and coaching touched the lives of many people in the community. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will happen at a date to be determined.
