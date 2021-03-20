Napa Valley Prep Football: Beers finds his groove as Braves rout Dragons, 38-14

It appeared early in the first quarter that, for the second week in a row, the Braves would have a close, low-scoring battle on their hands. But the Justin-Siena offense went into overdrive for the rest of the first half.

“We have a thing for starting slow in the first quarter and then right when that second quarter hits we go hard and no one is stopping us during that second quarter,” Morrison said. “We need to work on starting it off in the first quarter, because with those plays added in we could be winning by a lot.”

Beers opened the Braves’ second drive with three quick passes, the last one finding the end zone by way of Morrison. The quarterback found a tiny window between two colliding Dragon defenders for the 26-yard touchdown.

The Braves quickly gave the ball back to their red-hot offense, as their defensive line jumped on a fumbled Sonoma Valley snap. It took Beers one play to find the end zone through the air again, as he deposited a perfect pass to Parlett down the left sideline for a 39-yard touchdown.

“We did struggle a little bit last game (against Petaluma) and it showed,” Morrison said. “But with this game, I know people around the league are going to see that we are the real deal.”