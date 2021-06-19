Napa Valley Prep Football: Bowers rewarded for being whole package

Brock Bowers has received a lot of awards since being named 2019 Napa County Football Player of the Year, but he’s the only member of his family without a section championship.
His mom, DeAnna, won the 1989 Central Coast Section title pitching for Carlmont High of Belmont, just south of San Francisco. His dad, Warren, opened holes for the 1986 Vintage High football team during its run to the Sac-Joaquin Section championship. His sister, Brianna, with DeAnna as an assistant coach, led the Napa High softball program in batting average when it won its first-ever section crown in 2017.
With parents who played football and softball for Utah State, DeAnna entering the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2016, and his sister having just won the section title, Bowers was asked if the pressure to win was tough when he started his freshman year at Napa High.
The wide receiver, who began his college football career at the University of Georgia this spring after graduating early from Napa High, simply said he was part of that family tradition long before high school.
“Our family was very competitive growing up,” Bowers said last week while back in Napa for his graduation ceremony. “We could never play board games or go bowling like other normal families (went about it),” he said. “My sister and I would play basketball in the driveway and we didn't hold back, either.
"One time at Legoland, when I was around 8 years old, our family jumped on a fire truck ride where you had to pump water and try to beat the other fire truck. Our family was psycho. We would beat every family that tried to pump the other truck, then hold massive celebrations when we won — like hands in the air and screaming. We finally had to leave the ride and go get water because we were so sweaty and tired from competing against other families.”
Ten years later, Bowers was one of two seniors selected for the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame’s Napa County Scholar Athlete award. County media members annually select a back and a lineman from nominees solicited from each head coach in the county.
Players must have at least a 3.0 GPA and are judged on academic achievement, football ability and performance, and leadership and citizenship at school and in the community.
Vintage’s Connor Smith was chosen as the lineman. The other back nominees were American Canyon's Vincent Espejo, St. Helena's George Cutting and Vintage's Sam Neal.
The winners are usually invited to a Northern California Chapter banquet, along with the other 22 winners from the other 11 counties in the chapter, at the San Francisco Airport Marriott. That dinner was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but each winner will receive $1,000 in scholarship money.
Neither Bowers nor Cutting played high school football this spring, the latter because the Saints' league canceled football due to the pandemic, but they participated in conditioning with their teams in hopes they would play last fall.
In 2020, Bowers was named to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America First Team Offense and Preseason California First Team All-State Offense, and Cal-Hi Sports Preseason All-State Team.
He was selected for the 2021 All-American Bowl, was named to the All-Metro First Team Offense by the San Francisco Chronicle and All-NorCal Football Offensive by SportsStarsmag.com, was named as a four-star prospect by 247sports.com, rivals.com and espn.com, and was ranked No. 1 in the country for tight ends by Sports Illustrated All-American and si.com, and ranked No. 1 in the Xclusive Speed Top 45 by West Coast Preps.
Bowers earned All-County Player of the Year honors in 2019 after being named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s first-ever Most Valuable Player in football. He caught 39 passes for 1,098 yards and 14 touchdowns that season, after making 42 grabs for 620 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore.
Bowers also excelled in basketball, starting for the Napa High varsity in 2018-19 and helping the Grizzlies capture their first league title since 1992. He had to sit out basketball his junior year because of a football injury.
Along with excelling on the field and in the classroom, where his GPA was over 4.0, Bowers joined teammates in reading to elementary school students and volunteering for Sunrise Rotary’s Evening at Monticello event, assisting with the Napa Valley Marathon, and moving furniture to help Collabria Care get ready for its annual fundraiser.
“My favorite memory,” he said of volunteering, “is from Browns Valley Elementary where, after reading to the kids, one of my friends put a small basketball hoop on my head and the kids shot balls at me. I think that giving back to the community helps me to become a better person as I get that good feeling of helping someone while expecting nothing in return.”
On the gridiron, Bowers thanked Napa High wide receivers coach Keoni Piceno and quarterbacks coach Bumper LaRue for helping him develop his skills.
“Coach LaRue helped me to learn the quarterback position so I have some understanding of how the quarterback thinks,” he said. “Coach Piceno helped me to refine my routes and improve my mental approach to the game.”
Meanwhile, Warren Bowers helped coach the Napa High offensive line so it could protect the quarterbacks who threw to his son, or open holes when Brock carried the ball.
But it was an unusual high school career for such a highly sought-after player, especially one from the Bowers family. The 2018 team finished 0-10 before Richie Wessman came in as head coach and guided the Grizzlies to a 7-4 season with a second-place VVAL finish and North Coast Section playoff appearance.
“The challenges that I faced with my teammates at Napa High prepared me to face all kinds of adversity,” he said. “I know that no matter what happens around me that I have control of my school work and my workouts. I can only control the things that I can control myself, which is my attitude and effort.”
Brianna Bowers was named 2017 All-Napa County Softball Player of the Year as a junior and was selected to the Cal-Hi Sports all-state team in 2017 and 2018. She went on to earn All-Big-Sky Conference honorable mention as a freshman at Sacramento State in 2019 and was nominated for the Hornets’ Female Newcomer of the Year.
DeAnna Bowers, now a math teacher at Napa High, was a four-year starting pitcher at Utah State from 1990-93 and helped the Aggies earn back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons. She is one of only seven softball players in school history to earn All-America honors.
In high school, she was a three-time San Mateo County Player of the Year, compiling a 24-3 record with 253 strikeouts and a 0.18 ERA in 157 innings in 1989. She was inducted into the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.
She was the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year and a Third Team All-America honoree in 1993 after leading Utah State to a 39-17 record, including a 25-7 mark in conference play and a share of the Big West championship. She won 26 games and posted a 0.82 earned run average in 247 innings pitched while striking out 130 batters. She also earned first-team All-Big West honors and was named the conference’s Player of the Week three times. She posted 13 shutouts on the season and pitched 30 complete games, while adding three saves.
As a Utah State junior, she set a school record with 36 complete games and struck out 159, third most in school history, while recording 18 shutouts, second most in school history. As a sophomore, she threw two no-hitters.
She is one of just two pitchers in school history to win 20 games in two different seasons and she still ranks second all-time at the school with 68 wins, 93 complete games, 40 shutouts, 780 inning pitched and seven saves, ranks third with 117 appearances, and fourth with 382 strikeouts a .90 ERA. Offensively, she still ranks tied for fourth all-time in school history with 639 at-bats (639), fifth with 212 games played, and sixth with 28 sacrifices.
From 1994 to 2006, she was a part of three ASA national championship teams, winning titles with the Sacramento Lynch Mob (1994), San Jose Strikers (2000) and the Gold Rush of Burlingame (2006). She was a four-time ASA All-American. In 1993, she played in the National Fastpitch Association and was on the first team to tour the west, promoting the professional game.
She was drafted by Women’s Professional Fastpitch in October of 1995 and toured the country as a member of the Stars team, going to different minor league stadiums to demonstrate what the professional game could look like to potential investors. She was drafted by Orlando of the Women’s Professional Softball League in 1997, but declined the offer. She retired from competitive softball in 2008.
“I played for 28 years and then it was gone,” she said in 2016. “My competitive fire left and then I just put it all into whatever the kids are doing.”
Wessman, who stepped down last summer and was replaced as head coach by defensive coordinator Askari Adams for this spring’s five-game season and beyond, had nothing but good things to say about Bowers on his nomination form.
“Brock is a good young man who is a leader both on and off the field,” Wessman wrote. “In the classroom, he excels and helps other students around him succeed. He has over a 4.0 GPA and all of his teachers love him. On campus, the students look to him and his high moral character and follow his lead for the betterment of the campus culture.
“On the field, Brock is unrivaled. As a junior, he broke all single-season receiving and total-yards records at Napa High School. He was just a couple of touchdowns and yards away from all-time career records, which he surely would have hit in a game or two if he had come back for his senior year. He also scored a touchdown on special teams and was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball, both as a linebacker and a defensive lineman. He would be a great selection for this award as he truly embodies all aspects of it.”
