Napa Valley Prep Football: Bowers rewarded for being whole package

“The challenges that I faced with my teammates at Napa High prepared me to face all kinds of adversity,” he said. “I know that no matter what happens around me that I have control of my school work and my workouts. I can only control the things that I can control myself, which is my attitude and effort.”

Brianna Bowers was named 2017 All-Napa County Softball Player of the Year as a junior and was selected to the Cal-Hi Sports all-state team in 2017 and 2018. She went on to earn All-Big-Sky Conference honorable mention as a freshman at Sacramento State in 2019 and was nominated for the Hornets’ Female Newcomer of the Year.

DeAnna Bowers, now a math teacher at Napa High, was a four-year starting pitcher at Utah State from 1990-93 and helped the Aggies earn back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons. She is one of only seven softball players in school history to earn All-America honors.

In high school, she was a three-time San Mateo County Player of the Year, compiling a 24-3 record with 253 strikeouts and a 0.18 ERA in 157 innings in 1989. She was inducted into the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.