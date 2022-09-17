Napa Valley Prep Football: Braves blank third straight foe, shutting out Bruins again

The Justin-Siena High football team continues to play defense with the mentality of a boar hunter firing bows and arrows.

The Braves notched their third consecutive shutout in a 20-0 whitewash of Bear River at Dodd Stadium on Friday night, a year after blanking the Bruins 25-0 in Lake of the Pines.

Bear River at Justin-Siena football box score Justin-Siena 20, Bear River 0

Since losing 28-0 to St. Helena in its season opener, Justin has outscored Fortuna, Ygnacio Valley and Bear River by a combined 68-0. While none of those teams will be mistaken for De La Salle, it represents a good jumping-off point after the Braves’ rugged debut.

“I just think that we don’t give up,” Justin head coach Tyler Streblow said. “Spencer (Joske, defensive coordinator) dials up the right blitzes and we are playing solid coverage behind it, which is really important. Our linebackers are where it starts with our defense. They are outstanding. Brandon Guiducci and Emrys Davies. I just couldn’t have two better guys inside. They are so impressive. They never come off the field.

“Everywhere else we have had a lot of injuries and we’re shuffling guys in and out. It has been a team effort defensively. I’m an offensive guy but if we keep shutting people out, I’ll be happy.”

The Braves limited the Bruins to 192 yards despite being on the field for 63 plays. Bear River tried to muster its offense in the first half with a physical running game coupled with misdirection. Justin allowed 83 yards rushing on 39 carries. As the game progressed, the Bruins tried to attack Justin downfield — to no avail. Bear River managed just 109 yards on 23 pass attempts.

Individually, there was ample praise to deliver. The Braves sacked Bear River quarterbacks Joey Knox and Luke Billingsley four times. Kai Hoffman recorded two, while Dallas Logwood and Giancarlo Capponi had one each. Logwood intercepted a pass, and Davies and Capponi each recovered a fumble. Guiducci led the team with three impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards). Trevor L’Esperance, Dominic Jiola, Hoffman and Davies each had two. Jack Sordi, Morgan Hoban, Roman Williams, Marco Barbosa, Cameron Powell, Logwood and Capponi each had one.

“They want to run the ball,” Streblow said, referring to Bear River. “When you look at us with the injuries and different personnel, we had a safety playing defensive end so they were going to run right at that guy. Marco Barbosa was playing there most tonight and he stood up tall. That is what we have to do here at Justin. We have to play guys that are normally not in those positions and they did an awesome job.

"They couldn’t move the ball. They got little chunks here and there, but that was part of the game plan. They were going to try to set up their shots downfield, but our secondary played a lot of man coverage. Morgan Hoban hadn’t played a lot until this game. He did an awesome job. Jojo (Maddalone) did an awesome job when he was out there.

“Our secondary is anchored by Trevor L’Esperance. He is a ballhawk back there and reads the quarterback’s eyes. When we can shut down the run game, we know that the play-action is coming and it makes it a lot easier for our secondary.”

The Braves' offense was fairly pedestrian in gaining 189 yards on 41 plays, but two of their scores came as a result of a short field. An errant snap on a Bear River punt gave Justin the ball at the Bruins’ 18-yard line. Two plays later, Braves quarterback Drew Sangiacomo connected with Williams on a well-choreographed screen pass that resulted in a 13-yard touchdown. Justin’s second score was set up by Bear River turning the ball over on downs at its own 25. On third down and 11, Sangiacomo delivered a 26-yard touchdown pass to Benedetto Sebastiani, who made a brilliant over-the-shoulder catch. Davies scored the Braves’ third touchdown on a 2-yard run.

With the VVAL portion of its schedule forthcoming, the Braves have the wind at their backs despite a brutal season-opening loss.

“It starts with our captains, Brandon, Emrys and Trevor. They are great kids that never give up,” Streblow said. “St. Helena is a really good team. We knew it was going to be a work in progress not getting spring ball.

“I feel like we are starting to click a little offensively. The defense has been playing lights out. After that first game, we had a great talk and said that we want to be the team that we know we can be.”

Bear River JV 27, Justin-Siena 7

Thomas Malloy scored the Braves’ lone touchdown from 1 yard out as time expired in the third quarter to avert the shutout. Malloy had 80 yards rushing on 15 carries. He also had a 55-yard touchdown run nullified by a penalty.

Defensively, Luke Ficeli had a quarterback sack and Bodey Denkin intercepted a pass. Denkin also led the Braves with 10 total tackles, followed by Colt Maloney with 9 and Ficeli with 6.