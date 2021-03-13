Napa Valley Prep Football: Braves blank Trojans in defensive duel, 7-0

When two high school football teams combine for seven points in a season opener, it can often be attributed to the offenses being rusty or young.
But Justin-Siena’s 7-0 win over Petaluma in Friday night’s Vine Valley Athletic League contest was more about the defenses, like a championship game.
Having had to wait 15 months to play may have contributed to the offenses combining for just 306 yards, despite Justin-Siena quarterback Hudson Beers having averaged 250 passing yards a game the season before and the Trojans’ Jack Hartman being in his third year as varsity starter.
“I think it’s more of a timing thing. I think we’re just a little bit off,” Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco said. “Some of the routes were a little off and the passes were off, and it’s only going to get better with reps. I kinda expected it to be rocky this first game, but we were still able to hit enough big plays to get us out of tough spots.”
Petaluma got its offense going first, piling up six first downs before the Braves could get their first one. But once Justin-Siena finally moved the chains early in the second quarter, it couldn’t be stopped.
Beers had completed only 1 of 6 passes for 7 yards and an interception — by Hartman — to start his senior season. But he stayed composed, and it paid off. He hit a sprinting Caden Parlett in the numbers for 40-yard gain to the 50, then found Seth Morrison for 8 yards and running back Noah Young for 11 to the Petaluma 31.
“That’s the benefit of having a returning starter,” LaRocco said of Beers. “He’s been in these kinds of games before. He’s not going to freak out and panic. Hudson’s a very cool customer. That’s an important characteristic for a quarterback, that’s for sure.”
On third down, Beers connected with Morrison for 29 yards to the 8. Young shot through a hole and bulled in for the touchdown on the next play, and Robert Sangiacomo threaded his first varsity extra point to make it 7-0 with 5:05 left in the half.
“That was a great touchdown run by Noah,” LaRocco said. “I love the way he runs. He’s a very physical runner.”
Beers and Co. were back in business at their own 25 after a sack by linebacker Young helped force a punt. But after he found Morrison with two passes to midfield, Beers had to fall on a shotgun snap that had sailed over his head.
Justin-Siena got the ball to start the second half, but ran out of downs at the Trojans’ 27. Petaluma then used its triple-option rushing attack to drive to the Braves’ 13 — aided by two encroachment penalties, one on fourth down. But on the 15th play of the march, Justin-Siena’s Giancarlo Guerrero got the ball back with his second fumble recovery of the night. Petaluma, which substituted players frequently, didn’t get any closer than the Braves’ 39 the rest of the night.
Beers finished 11 of 26 for 155 yards, and Young was the Braves’ leading rusher with 27 yards on 13 carries.
“You gotta love it. We like that,” Young said of the low-scoring game. “We just worked through it. Mistakes happen. We knew coming in, being a smaller team, that we had to rely on speed a lot. We’ve had the same quarterback and same guys doing the same thing since our freshman year, so we’re a really tight-knit group and I think that helps us a lot.”
Justin-Siena’s defense was more impressive than its offense, which outgained the Trojans just 179-127 in total yards. Among the highlights: Young had two sacks, Wyatt Humphries had a sack and tackle for a loss, Cole Chatagnier had a sack, Angel Garcia had a fumble recovery and tackle for a loss, and Josh Tichy had a tackle for a loss and a sack that caused a fumble.
“I thought in the first half we tackled really well and it broke down a little bit in the second half,” said LaRocco, who is also the defensive coordinator. “We got a little fatigued and started losing our technique a little bit. It’s gonna come. This game is the best conditioning they’ve had all year, and we run them a lot. With so many two-way players, it’s even more important for us. We had 24 guys suit up tonight and we made it happen.”
Win or lose on the scoreboard, the fact the teams got to play with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on had to be a blessing. Each Justin-Siena player was given only two tickets for family members to attend the game, security personnel made sure those few fans kept their masks on at all times, and people who hadn’t seen each other in a while had to sub elbow bumps for hugs.
“It’s unimaginable, it’s amazing,” Young said about getting to play. “It’s a nice little spot of glory. There were a few times where it didn’t look like it was going to happen, but it’s here now. That’s all that matters. It can always be taken away, so we have to enjoy it while we can.”
LaRocco said the decision to allow two fans per player was approved only Thursday, and the crowd was fairly quiet save for intermittent shouts of support and a collective foot stomping at one point in the second half.
“The goal was to have your parents come and so for our seniors, I’m so happy for them. It might be the best part of this whole night, honestly, that their parents got to see them play a high school football game we didn’t think was going to happen. I’m ecstatic about that.
“Being out here is the first win. Putting points on the scoreboard is the second win. I’m proud of the way these guys played.”
The Justin-Siena JV team settled for an 8-8 tie with Sonoma Valley. Steven Todd III scored the touchdown for the Braves.
The Braves visit Sonoma Valley (0-1) next Friday night.
WATCH NOW: JUSTIN-SIENA'S CADEN PARLETT GAINS 40 YARDS ON CRUCIAL PASS FROM HUDSON BEERS.
