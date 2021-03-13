Napa Valley Prep Football: Braves blank Trojans in defensive duel, 7-0

Beers finished 11 of 26 for 155 yards, and Young was the Braves’ leading rusher with 27 yards on 13 carries.

“You gotta love it. We like that,” Young said of the low-scoring game. “We just worked through it. Mistakes happen. We knew coming in, being a smaller team, that we had to rely on speed a lot. We’ve had the same quarterback and same guys doing the same thing since our freshman year, so we’re a really tight-knit group and I think that helps us a lot.”

Justin-Siena’s defense was more impressive than its offense, which outgained the Trojans just 179-127 in total yards. Among the highlights: Young had two sacks, Wyatt Humphries had a sack and tackle for a loss, Cole Chatagnier had a sack, Angel Garcia had a fumble recovery and tackle for a loss, and Josh Tichy had a tackle for a loss and a sack that caused a fumble.

“I thought in the first half we tackled really well and it broke down a little bit in the second half,” said LaRocco, who is also the defensive coordinator. “We got a little fatigued and started losing our technique a little bit. It’s gonna come. This game is the best conditioning they’ve had all year, and we run them a lot. With so many two-way players, it’s even more important for us. We had 24 guys suit up tonight and we made it happen.”