Napa Valley Prep Football: Braves bounce back with 41-7 blowout of Sonoma Valley

All season long, the identity of the Justin-Siena football team has been its defense.

Well, on Friday night the Braves put together one of their best performances of the season when they battered Sonoma Valley, 41-7, for their first Vine Valley Athletic League win of 2022.

The homecoming game changed in Justin-Siena’s favor at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter when Brandon Guiducci forced Dragons quarterback Trent Ohman to lose the ball and Luke Giusto reaped the rewards with a 19-yard fumble return.

Guiducci was also involved in another explosive play, this time on special teams. He blocked Max Harrison’s punt and Dallas Logwood took it to the house for a 15-yard return that made it 34-7 with 10:05 left in the game.

“I think I've run out of words to describe Brandon,” Justin-Siena head coach Tyler Streblow laughed. “He's just a stud. He's just a great kid. I’m happy he’s on our team.”

The Braves (4-2, 1-1 VVAL) — coming off a 21-6 VVAL loss at Petaluma that hurt less when Vintage also lost there Friday night, 28-26 — scored first when Roman Williams rumbled into the end zone from 11 yards out with 8:12 left in the first quarter. Williams carried the ball four times for 32 yards on the night.

Sonoma Valley (3-3, 0-2 VVAL) got its lone score when Ohman found Hudson Giarritta for a 33-yard scoring strike, dashing a bid for Justin-Siena's fourth shutout of the season.

“They’re a good team,” Streblow said of the Dragons. “They throw the ball. They’re a spread, try-to-throw-the-ball-around team. They’re good at it. That was a nice play. We just got beat. We got mixed up in coverage. It happens. We move on. No big deal. Then I thought we really focused up and we clamped down the rest of the night.”

The Justin-Siena defense was also a force to be reckoned with in the game. They forced Ohman into many bad decisions, sacked him four times, and forced three turnovers — all due to an increased emphasis on playing physically.

“It definitely was,” Guiducci said of the physical play. “Usually, we try to make sound, uniform tackles, which we did tonight. But everyone was just laying hits tonight and that came with the energy.”

Also having a good night for Justin-Siena was sophomore quarterback Drew Sangiacomo, who threw two touchdown passes. His first one was to Ben Sebastiani on a 3-yard connection with 7:50 left in the first half. With just 2.5 ticks left in the half, Sangiacomo found Trevor L’Esperence on a 35-yard bomb to go up 27-7 at the break.

“I think he’s doing a really good job,” Streblow said of the sophomore signal-caller. “It was tough. He was sick for a week and then sick for another half of a week. He just needs to get the reps. He’s so incredibly talented. It’s a complicated offense we run. It’s just going to take a minute. His poise is something that I think is really impressive. He doesn’t get rattled. He stands in the pocket. He takes a lot of hits. But he did an amazing job. I’m just proud of him.”

Sangiacomo completed 8 of 16 passes for 177 yards with one interception.

“He’s obviously really young. He has a lot of time to grow,” Guiducci said of Sangiacomo. “But it’s great seeing him do what he did tonight and all this year. He’s already grown so much since Week 1, and I’m excited to see what he can do in the future.”

Up next for the Braves will be a trip to Memorial Stadium, where they will be Napa High's homecoming opponent this Friday at 7 p.m. Napa lost 52-6 to American Canyon there on Friday night.