Napa Valley Prep Football: Braves outplay Grizzlies both ways in fourth shutout win of season

Justin-Siena's defense put a doughnut on the scoreboard for the fourth time this season and for the third straight shutout, the Braves were just as dominant on offense.

It wasn’t just sophomore Drew Sangiacomo leading the way to another Vine Valley Athletic League win, either.

It was sophomore Dallas Logwood, too, as Justin-Siena defeated Napa High in Friday night’s homecoming game, 34-0, at Memorial Stadium.

Logwood ended the night with 98 yards on the ground on 19 carries with two scores. His first score came from a yard out with 45.8 seconds left in the first quarter. He later put the game away with a 32-yard scamper that put the Braves (5-2, 2-1 VVAL) up 27-0 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.

“It’s really just all my blockers,” Logwood said. “I was following my blockers, get outside, run hard. The first touchdown, I just kept pushing.”

Meanwhile, Sangiacomo was quite efficient when it came to spreading the ball around to his weapons. He finished the night by completing 11 of 18 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

“He had a really good week of practice this last week,” Justin-Siena head coach Tyler Streblow said of how his young signal-caller putting it all together. “I was starting to see some of the signs where I knew he was going to play well. Some of the throws he made tonight in tighter windows, he wouldn’t have let that ball go the first couple weeks because he was a little hesitant. Now, he’s letting it go. He’s ripping it in those windows.”

Sangiacomo’s first scoring connection was dished to Jason Gray for a 20-yard score with 5:58 left in the first half.

With just 18.6 seconds left in the half, he found Emrys Davies for a 35-yard touchdown that, along with Roman Williams’ two-point conversion run, made it 21-0 at the break.

Finally, he hit Ben Sebastiani with an 11-yard scoring strike, and Parker Schuemann’s second PAT of the night closed the scoring with 8:07 left in the game.

Sangiacomo said he was able to get into a rhythm in large part because he’s finally starting to gain confidence and feel comfortable in the offense.

“Every week, it’s a huge game-changer,” he said. “Every week I’m learning and the game is getting slower. Everything’s getting slower. Practice feels more normal. It’s a lot better every week.”

It was easier to put up points with the Braves' defense holding down the fort and not allowing the Grizzlies (2-4, 0-2 VVAL) to get anything going offensively.

Justin-Siena held Napa to just 21 yards rushing and 58 passing. The Braves put constant pressure on quarterback Yovanni Palma and forced takeaways on a fumble and an interception.

“A lot of twists, a lot of stunts, a lot of pressures coming from same pressures, a lot of pressures coming from places people don't expect,” Streblow said of the defensive game plan. “Then, that’s on the kids to be able to learn the scheme and to be able to go out and execute it.”

The Grizzlies’ offense did not take advantage of two opportunities in the red zone as Justin-Siena won at Memorial Stadium for the first time in school history.

“It’s obviously a big deal,” Sangiacomo said of the milestone victory. “This stadium means a lot to this whole town of Napa.”

The Braves will try for another win at the stadium when they play in Vintage’s homecoming game next Friday night, while Napa heads to Petaluma for a matchup with Casa Grande.