Napa Valley Prep Football: Braves rebound with own shutout, 6-0 over Fortuna

Who needs offense anyway? It’s the defense that is always important if a team wants to make a deep run.

On Friday night at Dodd Stadium, the Justin-Siena defense put the team on its back as the Braves beat Fortuna 6-0 in their first home game of the season.

The Braves were in the Huskies’ backfield most of the night, sacking quarterback Cortlyn Corning twice and keeping their veer offense from getting any chunk plays.

“Kai Hoffman did a good job and Luke Giusto did a great job taking away that dive (play),” Braves head coach Tyler Streblow said of his defense, which made many game-changing plays. “We’re going to live with (giving up) the 2-yard, 3-yard plays, and then we’re going to make them drive down the field.”

Justin-Siena (1-1) gave up 270 yards of total offense, but forced three turnovers. The Braves also took on a bend-but-don’t-break mentality by not letting the Huskies (0-2) convert on numerous third and fourth downs where they had only a few yards to go.

“Our inside linebackers are where it all starts,” Streblow pointed out. “Our two seniors, Brandon Guiducci and Emrys Davies, they just play hard. Like, I can't really say much other than those were two kids who showed up and worked their butts off all offseason. They just bring the heat. They bring the smoke.”

The game's lone score came with 7:45 left in the first half, when Josiyah Maddalone found Jason Gray for a 36-yard connection.

“I seen an open man and I had to throw it to him,” Maddalone recalled of the touchdown pass. “The defender was lacking. I had trust in Jason, so I threw it up. He went to go grab it.”

Maddalone found out Tuesday that he would take over signal-calling duties. In his first start at quarterback in a while, the senior accounted for 146 scrimmage yards.

“He’s just a really good kid,” Streblow said of Maddalone. “I’m just really proud of him. It’s hard to come in and play quarterback when you haven’t gotten any snaps all summer. Before practice, we really went over the playbook. He did an awesome job. He’s just willing to do anything.”

Maddalone also found Trevor L’Esperence for an 80-yard connection, only to fumble on the next play.

Roman Williams got the carries from the halfback position and racked up 8 yards in 9 carries. Maddalone rushed 9 times for 26 yards.

It’s safe to say the offense is still a work in progress, as the Braves have scored just six points over the first two games of the season.

The biggest play of the night came with 1:03 left, when Maddalone snagged a rushed Corning pass to seal the contest.

It’s Streblow’s first victory at the helm, something his team was eager to make happen after a less-than-stellar showing in the previous week’s 28-0 loss at St. Helena.

“I’m just proud of the team,” the coach said. “We were down I don’t know how many quarterbacks, how many offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers. I think everyone got in. Everyone contributed tonight. I was impressed with just the fight when everything wasn’t going perfect, the amount of times the defense stopped them on third and short, forth and short”.

Justin-Siena avenged last year’s loss in Humboldt County, where Fortuna won 27-20.

The road doesn’t get much easier for the Braves next Friday night, when they take a trip to Concord to face an Ygnacio Valley squad that will have had two weeks to practice for them. The Warriors (0-1) had a bye this weekend after falling 49-14 at Washington in San Francisco on Aug. 27.