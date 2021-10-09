Napa Valley Prep Football: Braves top Grizzlies in tale of 2 halves, 14-7

“Robby, he’s so vital to this team because, sure, we can pound the ball down, but eventually you’ve got to loosen up the defense a little bit,” Justin-Siena senior Caden Parlett explained. “Robby is such a deep threat.”

Napa at Justin-Siena football box score Justin-Siena 14, Napa 7

After getting on the board, the Braves recovered a pooch kick that bounced away from Napa and set them up with great field position. That drive was capped off with a Parlett 6-yard touchdown run with 2:32 left in the third quarter. It would also be the game-winning score, thanks to a victory-sealing interception by Trevor L’Esperance.

The score was big for Parlett, who had had some struggles in the first half.

“I was pretty stoked because I didn't practice much this week,” he said. “I had a pretty bad quad contusion last Friday, so I didn't get much practicing, and that kind of contributed to the messed-up handoffs and stuff where the timing was a little off.”

Parlett ended the night with 159 yards on the ground on an eye-popping 30 carries.