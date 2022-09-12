Napa Valley Prep Football: Calistoga 2-0 after routing Tomales, 46-8

Calistoga improved to 2-0 in nonleague play with a 46-8 win at Tomales in eight-person football action Saturday night.

Edgar Caldera threw for more than 100 yards with three touchdown passes — of about 25 yards to Alex Rios on a screen, 30 yards to Esau Cortez and 15 yards to Bernardo Cruz.

Cortez also ran 20 yards for a touchdown, and Jorge Ortiz had two short scoring runs. Gustavo Perez, Ortiz, Cruz, Caldera and Rodriguez ran in the two-point conversions.

Tomales (0-2) scored on about a 50-yard pass in the first quarter on its third possession, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to 14-8.

“We were playing really aggressive and we bit on play-action,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said of the surprise play by the run-oriented Braves “(Defending the run) was our game plan and they caught us being overaggressive, so we kept the pressure in the middle for the run game and we dropped the secondary back a little bit to negate their passing game.”

Rios had an interception and Jorge Barrera and Cortez each had a forced fumble, with Barrera recovering his own and Michael Prager falling on the other one. Brayan Ceron recovered another Tomales fumble on a bad snap.

Kohler said junior linebacker-defensive end Javier Rodriguez was a standout on both defense and special teams for Calistoga.

“He was really bringing the hat, putting people on the ground,” the coach said.

The Wildcats were without kicker and starter center Christian Ramirez because he had tested positive for COVID-19 at home and had to quarantine at home all week.

“Our normal center is out because of grades until October, but we found another guy to take that spot so I’m moving Ramirez out to a skill position to utilize his skills better next week and forward,” Kohler said.

The win at Tomales capped a “rough week and a half” for the Wildcats because of the excessive heat.

“We practiced starting at 6 a.m. on the three hottest days, and in the gym or just roughed it outside on the other days,” he said. “But it was kinda nice because we got some classroom time to develop our passing and defensive schemes and were able to implement them.”

Because Rios was ejected from Saturday’s game, Calistoga will be without the cornerback-wide receiver for this Friday’s long road trip to Covelo to face Round Valley (1-1) in another nonleague contest. The Mustangs routed visiting Anderson Valley on Sept. 2 before losing 35-16 at Potter Valley this past Friday night.

“Based on their roster, it’s all the kids we played against in Cubs (youth football) and they were competitive,” Kohler said of Round Valley. “So I’m expecting a decent game.”