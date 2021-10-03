Napa Valley Prep Football: Calistoga overcomes delays to rally past South Fork, 43-14

MIRANDA — Sometimes all an eight-man football team needs to turn around a sluggish start after a four-hour drive to Humboldt County is for the unexpected to happen, and to always be ready to strike when the time comes.
After a lights malfunction delayed the start of the third quarter by 25 minutes, the Calistoga Wildcats scored five touchdowns in the second half to turn a once-close contest into a 43-14 blowout on Saturday evening.
Sophomore quarterback Edgar Caldera brushed off a tentative first-half performance to finish the evening with six touchdowns, adding a soul-crushing fourth-quarter run.
“It feels good to grab this win because this is our first, like, really competitive game that we've played so far,” he said. “We love the feeling of this, and we're not going to drive four hours for nothing.”
The site of the contest added to the intensity of the game, as the South Fork campus is nestled within the Avenue of the Giants. Making a horseshoe shape around the field are hundreds of mighty redwood trees that give the small-town grass patch the feel and grandiosity of a college football stadium, as if the tightly packed trees are standing proudly to watch the game.
There may have been only about 200 people at the nonleague game, but the ambiance and energy was far greater than the sum of its parts.
The Wildcats struggled offensively in the first half after running into a tag team duo destined to cause trouble. Zech and Caleb Wilks are both senior captains for the Cubs and the twins are a unique sight. Each listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, the brothers each sport a flowing mullet that must account for at least a few pounds between them. The defensive lineman confused the inexperienced Calistoga lineman with quick movements and weird angles of attack to disrupt the Wildcats offense.
Christian Caldera, the quarterback-turned-running back who led Calistoga with 137 yards rushing on 13 carries, appeared to give the Wildcats their first score of the game in the opening quarter. But the senior stepped out of bounds before he could finish off a touchdown burst, and Calistoga turned the ball over on downs deep in Cubs territory.
South Fork struck first instead, just 10 seconds into the second quarter, when quarterback John Harding scored on a 4-yard keeper. An attempt at a two-point-conversion pass was batted down to keep the score 6-0.
It took until the waning moments of the first half for the Calistoga offense to start resembling itself again, as Edgar Caldera connected with Isaac Garcia on a 22-yard pass down the right sideline and the quarterback ran up the middle for the score. A drone flying over the stadium delayed the extra point attempt, a play on which Christian Caldera would be stuffed just short of the goal line on the try for two points.
With a 6 p.m. start time for the game, the lights at the field weren’t needed until the second half. But as the lights started to warm up, it was noticed that one set on the Calistoga sideline didn’t turn on. As action was about to begin for the second half, a second cluster of lights turned off and the delay began.
The Wildcats kept moving during the break as the temperature slowly dropped in the crisp Humboldt air after the sun set on what was a relatively hot afternoon across Northern California. While Calistoga practiced snaps and worked with the offensive line, the hosts were active but not to the same degree.
The south end zone lights on the Calistoga side stayed off for the remainder of the game, but the middle lights eventually popped back into working order. It may have been the feeling returning to their limbs after the long van ride to Miranda, or the silent smack talk of the trees pushing them over the edge, but the Wildcats were a different team after the lights delay.
They forced a turnover on downs to open the half and Edgar Caldera found a wide-open Garcia for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Garcia blasted the extra-point attempt through the uprights and forced touchbacks on nearly all his kickoffs for the game.
“We saw that our line wasn't working right in the beginning of the game, and we knew automatically that we had to change something and we had to turn it up and do something better,” Edgar Caldera said. “We had to change what we're doing because it was not working, and we just changed the way that we were running and we just turned it up.”
The South Fork offense struggled all game and signal-caller Harding was knocked out of the game a short while with a hand injury. Calistoga bumped up its advantage to two scores on a 15-yard touchdown run by Edgar Caldera late in the third quarter.
The Cubs still seemed determined to stay in the contest until one possession crushed the hosts’ spirit. Edgar Caldera kept the ball on an option run and scrambled out of the pocket to his left, where he was faced with most of the South Fork defense closing in on him at high speed.
But the Caldera brothers have a way of working magic on tough runs, and the younger Edgar did what the older Christian had done many times over the last two seasons under center — he improvised on the fly. Edgar Caldera took on all that came his way, slowly but surely dodging each would-be tackler. By the end of the miraculous 24-yard touchdown run, the left side of the field was littered with most of the South Fork defense. Cubs lay on the ground, most looking confused as to what had just happened.
“I was reading the play and as we were going with the regular play, I read that my guy was gonna get tackled,” he recalled. “So I took the ball and I was just rushing. I wasn't even thinking and then I just got in.”
South Fork answered with a 70-yard touchdown run by Justin Freitas, but the Wildcats had found their groove. Edgar Caldera found Marvin Marin on a 3-yard touchdown pass and the following two-point conversion pushed the score to 37-14 with 6:48 remaining in the contest.
Garcia nearly had a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown for Calistoga, but a block-in-the-back penalty negated much of the yardage on the turnover. However, Edgar Caldera added another touchdown when he ran 10 yards untouched around the left side of the offensive line. The young quarterback finished with 13 carries for 48 yards, while Yuliani Caballero had a team-high 16 carries for 50 yards.
Calistoga has its homecoming game next Friday against Roseland University Prep of Santa Rosa at 7 p.m. The Knights (0-3) last played Sept. 18, losing 44-40 at home to John Swett of Crockett.
