Napa Valley Prep Football: Calistoga overcomes delays to rally past South Fork, 43-14

With a 6 p.m. start time for the game, the lights at the field weren’t needed until the second half. But as the lights started to warm up, it was noticed that one set on the Calistoga sideline didn’t turn on. As action was about to begin for the second half, a second cluster of lights turned off and the delay began.

Calistoga at South Fork football box score Calistoga 43, South Fork 14

The Wildcats kept moving during the break as the temperature slowly dropped in the crisp Humboldt air after the sun set on what was a relatively hot afternoon across Northern California. While Calistoga practiced snaps and worked with the offensive line, the hosts were active but not to the same degree.

The south end zone lights on the Calistoga side stayed off for the remainder of the game, but the middle lights eventually popped back into working order. It may have been the feeling returning to their limbs after the long van ride to Miranda, or the silent smack talk of the trees pushing them over the edge, but the Wildcats were a different team after the lights delay.

They forced a turnover on downs to open the half and Edgar Caldera found a wide-open Garcia for a 9-yard touchdown pass. Garcia blasted the extra-point attempt through the uprights and forced touchbacks on nearly all his kickoffs for the game.