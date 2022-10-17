Napa Valley Prep Football: Calistoga overcomes slow start to rout California School for the Deaf, 39-20

Calistoga, shut out in the first quarter of its Senior Night game Friday night, was a different team the rest of the contest as it routed California School for the Deaf, 39-20, in eight-person football action.

The Wildcats trailed 6-0 after one quarter but woke up in the middle quarters to take a 25-6 lead into the fourth, cruising to the North Central League II victory before honoring their 16 seniors afterward.

The Eagles from Fremont (3-4, 1-3 NCL II) tried to keep the Wildcats’ offense off the field by running heavily, eating up the clock.

“Offensively we only ran 28 plays, with two drives ending on downs deep in their territory, and two scores came from our defense,” Calistoga head coach Shane Kohler said. “Defensively, we bent but didn’t break.”

Jorge Ortiz ran 12 yards for the tying touchdown and caught a 29-yard scoring strike from fellow senior Christian Ramirez, starting at quarterback in place of junior Edgar Caldera, to give Calistoga (4-2-1, 2-2 NCL II) a 12-6 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, senior Alex Rios — back from a three-game suspension — returned a punt 54 yards for a score and junior Jorge Barrera recovered a School for the Deaf fumble in the Eagles’ end zone. Ramirez added the extra point to make it 25-6.

Calistoga went up 39-12 in the fourth on a 22-yard scoring pass from Ramirez to Rios, followed by senior Brayan Ceron’s two-point conversion run, and an 11-yard touchdown keeper by Ramirez.

Barrera also had fumble recovery at School for the visitors’ 30-yard line, and Rios had an interception nullified by a questioned pass-interference call.

Calistoga will visit first-place Stuart Hall (4-2, 4-0 NCL II) in San Francisco at 1 p.m. Saturday at historic Kezar Stadium, where the Knights pulled out a 22-20 thriller over Branson (4-2, 2-1 NCL II) this past Saturday to avenge last year’s loss to the Bulls in the North Coast Section eight-person championship game.

“We know they are pass-oriented with a (mobile) Mike Vick-type quarterback ready to break pocket,” Kohler said of Knights. “We need to win if we wanna see playoffs. We’re looking forward to the atmosphere of Kezar and getting some redemption from last year’s disappointing (40-14) loss there after being tied 14-14 at the half. We will attempt to provide them with the same feeling this year that we had after the game last year.”

Kohler doesn’t want his team to dwell too much on the history of any matchup, though.

“So many variables go into sports,” the coach said. “In some sense, that is what keeps us all consumed with them — one guy out or one guy back, the wind blowing this way or the wind blowing that way, the sun in your eyes or in your opponent’s eyes. We can use previous matchups to gauge what we can expect or assume. In the end, it’s all up to what you do. Effort and belief are the pillars that I’m trying to provide the next generations, and not only for my team but for humanity.”