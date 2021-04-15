Napa Valley Prep Football: Captains set for Big Game with small crowd

Added Lex, “At the beginning of my senior year, it felt as though Big Game would never happen. But ever since the LetThemPlayCA committee was able to push Governor Newsom, things started to look up and Big Game didn't seem so impossible.

“It feels really good to be able to keep this tradition going as, at Napa High, we don't have many still standing. Ever since our program started going downhill, we have cut back on many traditions. Some of the traditions included the pregame head watering in the locker room shower area, the Big Game mohawk/blonde hair, team dinner at a player’s house, and even the Napa High Defense Black Shirts. It's good that we held onto Big Game and our walk to the stadium.”

After conditioning on and off for eight months for a five-week season, each captain feels it’s been worth it. Then again, as two of Napa High’s top wrestlers, Deianni and Lex don’t mind a lot of hard practices.

“This season has been a grind,” said Deianni. “Continuing hours of conditioning practice with no idea as to a season occurring was very difficult to deal with. But now that we’ve had a few games, I am reminded of why I joined this team — for the teamwork and the excitement.”