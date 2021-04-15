Napa Valley Prep Football: Captains set for Big Game with small crowd

Big Game XLIX, the 49th football game between cross-town rivals Vintage and Napa High, doesn’t look close on paper.
Vintage has routed the other five teams in the Vine Valley Athletic League so soundly that every game has gone to a running clock in the second half, and Napa High lost to two of those routed teams.
But games in every contact sport come down to matchups, the Grizzlies (2-2 VVAL) aren’t like any team the Crushers (5-0 VVAL) have blown out.
Napa High went with sophomore Anthony Tubridy at quarterback throughout last week’s 40-14 rout of visiting Casa Grande after starting senior Mal Turner, a Bethel transfer, in its first three games. Tubridy, who quarterbacked in relief in the second and third games, is 17 of 30 for 229 yards and one touchdown with no interceptions.
The Grizzlies have the smallest but hardest-to-bring-down running back in the league in senior Benito Saldivar, who has averaged 182 yards and scored six touchdowns in the three games he’s played in after missing the season opener at American Canyon.
The Grizzlies also don’t play many of the same guys on both sides of the ball. Senior inside linebacker Issac Rojas leads their defense, for the second season in a row, with 53 tackles.
Vintage, meanwhile, has outscored the VVAL other five teams by a combined 286-20.
Junior running back Dylan Smith leads their ball carriers with 641 yards on just 38 carries —that’s an average of 17 yards per carry — and 12 touchdowns. Mo Schaumkel adds 390 yards and three TDs, quarterback Jacob Aaron 299 yards and seven scores, and quarterback/running back Bill Chaidez 250 yards and four TDs.
Aaron has thrown for 614 yards and 11 TDs with just one interception.
Smith or Aaron would probably be at or close to 1,000-yard seasons in this six-game season if they hadn’t sat out most of those quick second halves to allow other Crushers to get playing time.
The Big Game has survived a 6.0 earthquake, devasting wildfires and, now, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As has been the case all season, only players get tickets to the games to give to those closest to them. They will finish their seasons in front of a crowd probably smaller than any they saw as Junior Pee Wees 10 years ago.
The Register reached out to the senior captains on each team late Thursday morning and only Napa High’s Cole Lex and Emilio Deianni responded.
The offensive linemen are happy to be part of one more chapter of an exciting series that has gone uninterrupted since 1972.
“I feel that it is wonderful we are able to continue this Big Game tradition, even in these uncertain times,” Deianni said. “For a while there, I was certain that my class would not get a senior-year Big Game. But now that I know it's happening, I am honored to be playing this last game with my teammates.”
Added Lex, “At the beginning of my senior year, it felt as though Big Game would never happen. But ever since the LetThemPlayCA committee was able to push Governor Newsom, things started to look up and Big Game didn't seem so impossible.
“It feels really good to be able to keep this tradition going as, at Napa High, we don't have many still standing. Ever since our program started going downhill, we have cut back on many traditions. Some of the traditions included the pregame head watering in the locker room shower area, the Big Game mohawk/blonde hair, team dinner at a player’s house, and even the Napa High Defense Black Shirts. It's good that we held onto Big Game and our walk to the stadium.”
After conditioning on and off for eight months for a five-week season, each captain feels it’s been worth it. Then again, as two of Napa High’s top wrestlers, Deianni and Lex don’t mind a lot of hard practices.
“This season has been a grind,” said Deianni. “Continuing hours of conditioning practice with no idea as to a season occurring was very difficult to deal with. But now that we’ve had a few games, I am reminded of why I joined this team — for the teamwork and the excitement.”
“This season has been a blast, even with the ups and downs,” Lex added. “I feel like this season really made our team jell as one unit and we have built on the preexisting bonds created in prior years on and off the field. Even with the numerous restrictions in place, we have been able to make memories that I know none of us will forget.”
Each of them said beating Vintage will take each of the 11 players on offense or defense doing his job to the best of his ability.
“To win this game, our team needs to do their 1/11th,” said Deianni, “and remember that no matter the outcome, we will always have our experiences to look back on.”
“To win Big Game, each person on the field needs to focus on their job and do their 1/11th,” echoed Lex. “Another thing we need to do is give everything we have on the field Friday night. Many of the players on the team are seniors, so this is our last game. No playoffs, nothing, after the final clock horn goes off.
“Another thing we must do is remember who we're doing this for — not just for our team and coaches, but for the younger kids on the JV team, and even kids who eventually will come through the Grizzly program. We must lead by example on what can happen if you train hard and give 110% effort.”
It wasn’t a Big Game for the record books, but definitely one for the storybooks.