Napa Valley Prep Football: Cardinal Newman rallies past Vintage in 34-29 thriller

“I think Diego Davis is a monster,” Leach said. “He's just a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball. I feel like between him and 23 (Acevedo), they're the best players out here tonight.”

Vintage had a chance late in the third quarter to take its first lead of the game, but an illegal formation penalty forced the Crushers to punt. The penalty hurt more than normal, as on the ensuing punt a slightly too high snap put the ball on the ground. It was kicked about 20 yards downfield before Cardinal Newman’s Kaize Steverson swooped it up and returned it 27 yards for the touchdown. This was the second time special teams helped the Cardinals, as the hosts used a blocked field goal in the first half to set up their first score of the game.

“We beat ourselves up,” Davis said. “We made a lot of mistakes ourselves and they only scored off mistakes from us. It was our loss. That’s all I got to say, just little mistakes and not being disciplined.”