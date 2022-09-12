Napa Valley Prep Football: Coach Adams says Napa practiced better than it played in 53-0 loss at Rodriguez

The Napa High football team lost with a running clock in the second half for the second game in a row Saturday night, 53-0, at Rodriguez in a nonleague game moved back a day because of Friday’s excessive heat.

Grizzlies head coach Askari Adams wouldn’t blame the rescheduling for the lopsided loss to a program that Napa used to beat by such margins, as recently as 48-0 in 2016, when they were Monticello Empire League opponents.

The teams didn’t meet in league play in 2017 because of wildfire smoke but resumed squaring off for the first time in five seasons last year, when the Mustangs won just 28-3 at Napa Memorial Stadium.

Just like on Sept. 2 when Wood beat the Grizzlies 55-14 after leading by 35 points at halftime, Adams said, Napa beat itself as much as did the opponent. The coach thinks many of his players had big heads after beating Irvington 15-14 in their season opener at home on Aug. 26 and lost focus.

“If you would have told me after our first game that we would have two running clocks in a row, I’d say you were out of your mind,” said Adams, who is also the defensive coordinator. “In this game, after we gave up 46 points in the first half, they kept their starters in and are ran the same exact plays until three minutes left in the game and we gave up six points in the whole second half — and that was on a fluke play. Why couldn’t we do that in the first half?”

The Grizzlies got into Mustangs territory a few times, but penalties and turnovers held them back.

“They had a lot of penalties, too, but they overcame it. They’re a good squad. I give them credit. They have some good athletes,” Adams said. “We’re still learning and we just have to get over the hump. If you give a team that many opportunities, they’re going to capitalize on it. And we weren’t able to capitalize on their mistakes, and they had a lot of mistakes. We’re right on the cusp. We just need to believe in ourselves to get over the hump.

“We shouldn’t forget about it, because you can learn from every game. We have a tough game against Novato this week and then we have our bye, so we have to make sure we’re limiting our mistakes.”

One player of the game for Napa was junior defensive back Liam Gorman, who had two interceptions. One was in the Napa end zone in the first quarter, preventing an early score. But the Grizzlies fumbled it right back on the next play.

“Liam ran over one of their offensive linemen on the return and it picked up the team,” Adams said. “It’s good for Liam to get those picks because he wasn’t doing well before that.”

Sophomore Diego Montanez started at quarterback for the third straight game but was replaced by last year’s starter, junior Yovanni Palma, late in the first half. Palma also had an interception playing safety on defense.

“They are neck-and-neck,” Adams said of his quarterbacks. “Just because Diego was the starter doesn’t mean Yovanni doesn’t have a chance. They’re battling every week, and we just needed a change. Yovanni came in and played well. But we couldn’t get the offense and defense working together and it hurts. It hurts the team. Hopefully we can get back on track this week and be all working together.

“We need to clean up the mistakes and stop beating ourselves. Instead of playing against Wood and Rodriguez, we were playing against Napa. We need to play Napa Football. We haven’t done that yet. The kids are so close, but they don’t realize it yet. They don’t believe it. As a coaching staff, we have to get them over the hump, because they can do it.”

It takes not only having intense practices, but carrying that intensity into the game.

“We had our best practice of the year on Thursday, as far as being physical, being aggressive,” Adams said. “It was probably the best practice we’ve had in two years and what happened on Saturday was a total shock. Kids who weren’t always aggressive were aggressive at Thursday’s practice. It just wasn’t the same in the first half Saturday. We need the same team in the first and second half.

“I think some of our kids haven’t forgotten about our first game and they’re still carrying it on. They need to get their mind off of that and keep improving. The kids played their hearts out, but we’re a lot better than that. It was a character-building game.”

The Napa JV was also shut out by Rodriguez, two days after Grizzlies freshman team was blanked by Vintage.

“It’s the first time we’ve had a freshman team in a while and the JV and varsity are (rebuilding),” Adams said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. It’s a process. Our varsity won one game last year. But we have numbers, kids who want to play and be a part of the Napa program and the student body’s excited. It’s going to work itself out, but it’s going to be a little bit of a tough road.”

Napa will host undefeated Novato (3-0) at 7 p.m. this Friday. The Hornets have beaten Arroyo, 14-13, Healdsburg, 49-0 and Mission, 32-14, so far.