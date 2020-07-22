Napa Valley Prep Football: Coaches react to proposed season schedules

On top of that, myriad other logistics also need to be worked out, like transportation, use of fields and officials for games.

“We’d be in playoffs right when soccer and lacrosse are both trying to get on the field, and that’s not to mention track,” LaRocco said. “It’s going to be insane.”

Wessman also added that Napa High may need to reschedule some of its nonleague games against opponents in the Sac-Joaquin Section, which has a later start date for football than the NCS. Other schools may have to do the same.

Coaches also acknowledged that while having a schedule on the calendar is exciting, it won’t matter if the pandemic is not under control by season’s start. Regardless of the NCS and CIF schedules, school districts will still be following the guidelines provided by local county health officials.

“That’s the whole big piece of this,” LaRocco said. “We have the dates but if we’re not moving in the right direction by then, then it’s all for nothing.”

Regardless of whatever future issues may arise, football coaches agree that the plan in front of them is better than the alternative of having the fall sports season canceled outright, a route that has been taken in some states.