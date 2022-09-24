Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers find end zone again, get payback win

There is an age-old boxing analogy that states “styles make fights.”

Friday night’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener at Memorial Stadium featured contrasting approaches to high school football, with Casa Grande emphasizing a fast-paced passing attack and Vintage eating up the clock with a tenacious running game.

On this night, Vintage delivered an “I owe you” to the Gauchos with a ground game that brought bare and bloody knuckles in a 41-19 win, avenging a 46-44 defeat last season that ended up being the Crushers’ only league loss and kept them out of the playoffs.

Behind the offensive line of Lorenzo Webb, Steven Downing, Owen Trethewey, Drake Sampton, Jack Davidson and tight end Matt Ackman, along with Aiden Riddleberger and Matthew Stephenson, the Crushers amassed 433 yards of total offense on 53 plays — all rushing.

Senior quarterback Elias Alvarez tallied 202 yards on 15 carries with touchdown runs of 57, 24, and 54 yards, though his yardage was deflated considering his first rush went for minus-13 yards because of an errant shotgun snap.

“On the first touchdown, I missed the hole,” Alvarez said. “Then I thought I had to make up for it. One stiff-arm later, the lane opens up and I see green grass. My eyes lit up. The other two touchdowns, I just made a move and ran as fast as I could.”

Head coach Dylan Leach was effusive in his praise for Alvarez running the Crushers’ triple-option offense.

Casa Grande at Vintage football box score Vintage 41, Casa Grande 19

“When he makes great decisions in this offense, that’s how we will roll,” Leach said. “You guys know as well as I do that the triple-option goes as the quarterback goes. As long as he makes the right decision, we’ll be just fine.”

Jeffery Page added 98 yards on 19 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run, while Riley Anderson’s lone carry went for a 38-yard touchdown.

“They get tired eventually,” Alvarez said of defenders. “It’s true with any team. If you hit them hard over and over again, they will get tired. It’s the way football is. I give it to our coaches. They instill toughness in us and we believe no one will be tougher than us. They tell us to be the hammer and not the nail.”

Casa Grande’s final statistics looked good, with Abramson completing 17 of 28 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Almond was the leading receiver with 115 yards on four catches. Abramson also had an 18-yard scoring strike to running back Ryder Jacobson.

Though the Gauchos generated their share of big plays, the Crushers' defense also played a role in the game flipping in their direction. With very little fear of Casa Grande’s running game, Vintage spent much of the contest rushing Abramson with three guys and dropping eight into coverage.

“Coach (Kyle) Archer works his butt off,” Leach said of Vintage’s defensive coordinator. “He created that plan and we believed in it, which is why I let him do it. We knew that if we got pressure on (Abramson), he would still find everyone and they would make catches. But we decided to play coverage and get there with three and it worked.”

Lucas Henry recorded a tackle for lost yardage. Ackman, Alexis Castillo and Downing each recorded a sack. Jacob Fiene intercepted a pass. Anderson had two impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards). Page and Grant Menzel each had one.

The game was defined in three sequences.

With Vintage leading 7-6 midway through the first quarter, the Gauchos got as far as the Crushers’ 5-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.

With 2:10 left in the first quarter, Alvarez stripped Jacobson of the ball and Ackman scooped it off the turf and went 40 yards to paydirt. At that point, the Crushers began to assume control.

“I looked inside and could hear Coach Archer in my ear, ‘Don’t panic, read the guard and go downhill,’” Alvarez said. “I saw the guard go down, my heart jumped and my eyes lit up.”

Ackman also did his job well on the offensive line against a player who had 65 pounds on him, 6-foot, 295-pound Casa Grande defensive lineman Kodi Cornelius.

“Matt Ackman is a beast,” Leach said. “He’s a weight room and academic kid. He does everything we ask of him. He played a little bit of a decoy role tonight on the offensive side. We knew they were going to line up big 51 against him.”

Ackman’s touchdown followed by one of Henry Drozdowicz’s five extra points put Vintage in front 14-6 with 2:31 left in the opening stanza. The lead later swelled to 20-6 on Alvarez’s 24-yard touchdown. Casa Grande trimmed the deficit to 20-13 when quarterback Wyatt Abramson connected with Spencer Almond for a 34-yard touchdown in which he broke multiple tackles with 6:51 left in the second quarter.

Though Vintage did not score the rest of the first half, its continued body blows on the Gauchos took effect. The Crushers kept the ball for virtually the rest of the first half. Casa Grande took possession at its own 3-yard line with seven seconds remaining before halftime but did not score.

Vintage took the second-half kickoff and navigated 80 yards on 11 plays, taking 8:21 off the clock. The drive finished with Page’s touchdown.

“We told those guys at halftime that we’re going to get the ball and we need to make an eight-minute drive and score,” Leach said. “We felt like if we could do that it would put them into a one-dimensional offense.”

While the Vintage offense was pulverizing the Gauchos' defense, the methodical drives were frustrating Casa Grande by keeping them on the sideline.

“That’s Coach Leach’s genius right there,” Alvarez said. “He knows how to manage the game so perfectly and it makes my job easier. I’ve been under him for four years and I trust him with everything.”

The Crushers jumped into the VVAL slate looking very battle-tested after a grueling nonleague schedule that featured San Ramon Valley, Antioch, Cardinal Newman and Heritage.

“I challenged them and played a lot of psychological tricks on them, just to prepare them,” Leach said. “We know Casa is a well-coached team. They are big and strong. We can respect that, but we felt this was our game to win.”

Casa Grande JV 36, Vintage 21

The Gauchos scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to ice their win in each team’s VVAL opener.

For Vintage, John Bullock scored rushing touchdowns from 1 and 3 yards away and Jake Boldway scored on a 27-yard run. The Crushers (3-2 overall) ran for 161 yards on 30 plays, with Boldway gaining 77 of them on 14 carries. Boldway also blocked a Casa Grande extra-point attempt.

Defensively for Vintage, Aiden Ruotsi intercepted a pass. Bullock and Boldway each had a tackle for a loss. Bullock also had two impact tackles, and Ruotsi and Jacob Slay each had one.