Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers finish perfect by rallying past Napa in Big Game XLIX, 35-7

The Vintage High football team took the Napa Grizzlies’ best shot in the first half but gained separation in the second half Friday night, pulling away for a 35-7 win in Big Game XLIX at Memorial Stadium.
The COVID-19 pandemic-shortened spring version, that is.
The Crushers, who finished this Vine Valley Athletic League-only season 6-0, will look to extend their 18-game league win streak in the fall. That edition is slated to begin on time and last at least 10 games as usual, assuming infection trends continue in positive fashion.
Vintage raised its third pennant in as many seasons, though this year’s version read “Spring 2021 Champions Undefeated” instead of “VVAL Champions” since the league has decided not to hand out its own pennants this spring. The Crushers didn’t have it easy, having to play one more league game than anybody else in the VVAL — including Napa High (2-3). That’s because Vintage’s bye had been scheduled during a final week that was trimmed, to make sure all California high school football ended by April 17 to allow athletes to recover for Season 2 sports and fall football.
On the surface, the game was another decisive win for a Vintage team that ended up outscoring its six foes by a combined 321-27. To anyone who witnessed the game, the Crushers never seemed in danger of losing. But they struggled for seemingly the first time all season against a very determined Napa team in the first half before putting the game out of reach.
“We knew Napa was a tougher team than what their record showed. We knew their defense was good,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “I’m really proud of these guys for the way they overcame some adversity that we hadn’t faced. I told them they would face adversity tonight. It’s Big Game, where anything could happen.”
The Grizzlies struck first. Sophomore quarterback Anthony Tubridy connected with Isidro Rios for a 54-yard touchdown pass. That score marked the only time the Crushers trailed the entire season, and the first time since their 28-21 loss to Campolindo in the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Div. II playoffs.
The Crushers promptly answered when junior running back Dylan Smith scored from 10 yards away for the first of his three touchdowns. After a Napa drive stalled inside the red zone, Mosaati Schaumkel scored from 47 yards away with 3:27 to go in the fourth quarter to give Vintage the lead for good.
“I’m definitely not going to be worried about a score in the first quarter,” Leach said. “I know what this offense can do and I know what our defense can do. That touchdown was a missed coverage.”
Dylan Smith paced a 346-yard ground attack behind the offensive line of Connor Smith, Preston Gullum, Nate Perry, Connor Cole, Wyatt Chaidez and Louie Canepa along with Robert Savala and Richard Carvalho. Smith carried 18 times for 182 yards. Bill Chaidez punctuated the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run.
“Our O-line made it happen,” Dylan Smith said. “They opened it up for me and all I do is run.”
The Crushers’ offensive output might have been even more robust if not for two errant snaps that resulted in a combined minus-28 yards.
“We know who he is and what he’s capable of,” Leach said of Dylan Smith. “Fortunately, we had the opportunity to give him the rock. If we don’t have two bad snaps in the beginning of the game, if you look on film, that play scores. The hole was 10 yards wide. Dylan is a man amongst boys out here. He runs so hard. I can’t wait for another year with the guy.”
Though Napa pushed the Crushers in ways they had not yet been, its biggest undoing was making two trips inside the Vintage 20-yard line and coming up with no points.
“We came out and played well. We just made a couple of mistakes here and there,” Napa head coach Askari Adams said. “They played their butts off. I’m very proud of them.
“Vintage is a good team. They capitalized on the mistakes that we had.”
Despite giving up comparatively low point totals to a Vintage team that has scored 50-plus points in its sleep, Adams — who also oversees the defense — was only happy to a point.
“You are talking to a defensive coordinator. I don’t see it as a moral victory,” Adams quipped. “We were down, but the kids never quit. They played hard from the beginning until the last whistle.”
Napa’s passing game caused Vintage problems with Tubridy completing 20 of 33 passes for 223 yard and one touchdown with two interceptions. Wide receiver Christoph Horton had seven catches for 54 yards and senior tight end Jack Giguiere caught five passes. Vintage, however, limited the Grizzlies to minus-7 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Nick Schuttish and Wyatt Chaidez each recorded a sack. Ian Avalos made three tackles for losses, with Cole, Schuttish and Davis each adding one. Avalos had two impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards) and Bill Chaidez, Schuttish and Edgar Navarro each had one. Bryce Powers and Reid McCaffrey each intercepted a pass.
For Napa, Issac Rojas, Joseph Reyes and Omar Gonzalez each had a tackle for a loss. Andrew Daniel led the team with two impact tackles, while Berna Leon, Gonzalez and Reyes each had one.
Vintage JV 41, Napa 0
The Crushers dominated the proceedings from the beginning. The offensive line of Joseph Ellis, Tyler Raines, Gabriel Rocha, Matthew Stephenson and Flynn Irwin led an offense that amassed 367 yards rushing with eight different ball carriers. Quarterback Elias Alvarez had exactly 100 yards on 12 carries, followed by Riley Anderson’s 75 yards on six carries. Each had two touchdowns. The former found the end zone from 5 and 29 yards, and the latter scored from 2 and 7 yards away. Dylan McMann-Gizdich scored on a 29-yard run, and Jeffery Page found paydirt on a 21-yard run.
Defensively, Vintage limited the Grizzlies to 72 yards of offense on 30 plays. Carson DeGarmo recorded a quarterback sack, Dominic Mendoza intercepted a pass, and Carson McCaffrey recovered a fumble. Joseph Celsi, Jacob Fiene, Alexis Padilla, Mendoza, Irwin and Anderson each had an impact tackle.
For Napa, Carlos Mata was the most productive offensive player in compiling 61 yards on 15 carries. Defensively, Jose Martinez and Mata each recovered a fumble. Mark Pena and Jesiah Cortez each had a tackle for a loss. Cortez and Pena had two impact tackles each, while Victor Gonzales and Martinez each added one.