Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers notch nine sacks, rout Braves 62-0

Some teams feel pressure, some teams apply pressure.
The Vintage High football team did the latter in a 62-0 shutout of the Justin-Siena Braves in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest at Dodd Stadium on Friday night.
Considering the Crushers have outscored opponents 286-20, the outcome was more of a compliment to the Crushers (5-0 VVAL and overall) than an indictment of Justin (2-2 VVAL, 3-2 overall). Why? Vintage has mostly destroyed VVAL opponents since the league was formed in 2018, and Justin has been competitive with all VVAL foes except the Crushers.
The familiar refrain for Vintage continues to be, well, where do you begin? Defensive coordinator Kyle Archer's unit was like a blast-furnace in sacking Braves quarterback Hudson Beers nine times. When Beers was not getting sacked, he was under constant duress. The Crushers also had receivers covered. Even if they were not, Beers had no time to locate them.
Edgar Navarro led the charge with three sacks, followed by Jacob Aaron with two, and Jayden Benjamin, Dylan Smith, Mark Crocker and Connor Cole with one apiece.
Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said pressuring Beers was a byproduct of the football adage of stopping the run first to makes getting to the quarterback an easy task.
“We worried about 28 (Napa High transfer Roman Topete) all week,” Leach said. “That’s all we practiced for, playing against him. He had a great game against St. Vincent. We figured if we could stop 28, we felt we would be in a good position to play their passing game.”
Beers took numerous hits but kept rising from the turf.
Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco was quick but philosophical after the game. In the pre-pandemic years of the VVAL era, getting blasted by Vintage would normally prepare the Braves for North Coast Section playoff games against schools in their enrollment range.
“I don’t think I really need to say it, but they are the better football team,” LaRocco said. “Kudos to them. Hudson also took a lot of unnecessary hits, too. I thought he did well. He’s a tough kid. It’s not his first time being under pressure like that. All of my guys fought hard. I give them a lot of love for that. They were just outmatched.”
LaRocco, also the Braves’ defensive coordinator, matched wits with Leach, also the Crushers’ offensive coordinator.
“I have a ton of respect for Brandon — I like the guy tremendously,” Leach said of LaRocco, who like Leach is the first alumnus of his school to be head coach of its football program.
Justin recorded minus-16 yards of total offense. Ian Avalos had two tackles for losses and Aaron had one. Avalos also had four impact tackles (gains resulting in 1-3 yards) and Nate Materne, Mosaati Schaumkel, Chaidez and Navarro each had one. Noah Tanpoco and Chaidez each intercepted a pass.
The Crushers’ offense came out too sluggish but soon enjoyed a productive night behind the line of Connor Smith, Preston Gullum, Nate Perry, Connor Cole, Wyatt Chaidez and Louie Canepa, along with Robert Savala.
“I thought we started slow,” Leach said. “I honestly thought the emotions got the better of some of our guys. They were out to prove a point tonight. We got that point accomplished. In the beginning we were a little tight and didn’t let the offense come to us, but it turned around. We’ve got a stable of guys. We try to make it even for the guys that work hard, but this game always comes down to the front on both sides of the ball. That’s where our bread is buttered.”
The Crushers continued to display the multiplicity in which they can befuddle teams. Vintage compiled 417 yards of offense (282 rushing, 125 passing).
Smith scored three rushing touchdowns, with Aaron adding two. Bill Chaidez and Schaumkel had electrifying touchdown runs of 43 and 52 yards, respectively. Aaron had an all-purpose game of 237 yards (6 of 10 for 125 yards passing, nine carries for 112 yards rushing). Smith had 19 carries for 151 yards rushing. Reid McCaffery and Logan Nothmann caught touchdown passes of 42 and 53 yards, respectively.
“I feel like our passing game is as good as anyone’s in the league, but it’s not something we get credit for because people think we don’t do it. But we were able to execute,” said Leach. “We wanted to showcase Jacob. We wanted to make sure the town, this county and this league knows we believe he’s the best quarterback in the league.”
Though the Braves’ highlights were few, Cole Chatagnier and Miles Martin each recorded a tackle for lost yardage. Chatagnier had two impact tackles, while Josh Tichy and Wyatt Humphries each had one.
Both teams have differing paths in their season finale. Vintage’s objective is to raise a third VVAL banner in as many years while beating crosstown rival Napa High, which blasted Casa Grande 40-14 on Friday night.
“It’s going to be important to keep their emotions in check along with their hydration,” Leach said. “It’s about worrying about the things we can control. Big Game to me is like a sanctuary. It’s the best thing on Earth. It’s not going to be the same, but at the end of the day the (Victory) Bell will either be with us or them. Winning this game would solidify what we are doing as a program. I won’t jump ahead of that. Napa has a great defense. They have played well all year.”
Justin-Siena heads to American Canyon next Friday with a chance to finish with a winning record both overall and in the VVAL. The Wolves (2-2 VVAL and overall) had a bye this week.
“I told my seniors that I’m sorry that your last home game ended up like this,” LaRocco said. “We have a chance to come back next week and compete with AC. We have to find a way to get some guys healthy and get back on the field. We suited up 22 guys tonight. We only have 25 on the team, so we’ve got to get as many of those guys ready as we can.”
Regardless of position, both teams want to end the season applying pressure, not feeling it.