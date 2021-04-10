Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers notch nine sacks, rout Braves 62-0

Though the Braves’ highlights were few, Cole Chatagnier and Miles Martin each recorded a tackle for lost yardage. Chatagnier had two impact tackles, while Josh Tichy and Wyatt Humphries each had one.

Both teams have differing paths in their season finale. Vintage’s objective is to raise a third VVAL banner in as many years while beating crosstown rival Napa High, which blasted Casa Grande 40-14 on Friday night.

“It’s going to be important to keep their emotions in check along with their hydration,” Leach said. “It’s about worrying about the things we can control. Big Game to me is like a sanctuary. It’s the best thing on Earth. It’s not going to be the same, but at the end of the day the (Victory) Bell will either be with us or them. Winning this game would solidify what we are doing as a program. I won’t jump ahead of that. Napa has a great defense. They have played well all year.”

Justin-Siena heads to American Canyon next Friday with a chance to finish with a winning record both overall and in the VVAL. The Wolves (2-2 VVAL and overall) had a bye this week.