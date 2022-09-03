Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers rally past Antioch for 28-22 overtime victory

The Vintage High football team wouldn’t go away after starting the second quarter in a 16-point hole at Antioch High on Friday night.

Junior running back Jeffery Page introduced himself to the varsity level with three touchdown runs, including a 2-yard plunge in overtime that lifted the Crushers to a 28-22 victory over a fearsome somewhat familiar opponent.

Not only were the Panthers coming off an impressive 58-28 rout of perennial power Monte Vista of Danville, but they had payback for motivation. The previous meeting between the program was a 2018 North Coast Section Division 1 playoff quarterfinal that Vintage also won in overtime, 24-21.

The first-quarter shutout showed the Panthers were out for revenge. But Page began the turn the momentum with a 6-yard scoring run in the second quarter followed by a Riley Anderson conversion run that made it 16-8 at halftime.

Antioch went up 22-8 with a 15-yard scoring scamper in third quarter, but missed the extra point. Page scored on a 3-yard plunge before the quarter was over, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score 22-14.

The Crushers finally tied it when Trey Sanderlin took it in from 3 yards out and Page added a conversion run. Tied 22-22, the game was decided by each team getting a chance to score from the opponent’s 35-yard line and being required to go for a two-point conversion if they score. Vintage got a 2-yard touchdown run from Page and missed the conversion, but kept Antioch from responding to pull out the victory.

Vintage quarterbacks Si Sabbagha and Sanderlin were a combined 1 for 3 for zero passing yards, but five running backs combine for a whopping 317 yards on 75 carries.

Page had a workmanlike 33 carries for 156 yards, three TDs and a two-point conversion run.

Dylan McMann had 80 yards in 10 totes, Sanderlin 41 in 11 tries with his touchdown, Anderson 35 yards on 11 carries with his conversion run, and Bailey Huss added a 5-yard gain.

Vintage ran more than twice as many players as did Antioch, 78-36, outgained the Panthers in total yards 317-219, and had 20 first downs to Antioch’s nine. The Crushers overcame a 3-1 turnover ratio and 10 penalties for 58 yards, while the Panthers had four infractions for 41 yards.

Vintage (1-1) will host Cardinal Newman (1-1) in the Crushers’ Hall of Fame Game at 7 p.m. this Friday at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinals were stunned 14-7 at Vacaville High on Friday night.

The Register thanks Vintage Athletic Director Cam Neal for his assistance with this report.