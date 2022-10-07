Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers rebound with big win over Wolves

AMERICAN CANYON — A week after Vintage was stunned by a much-improved Petaluma High football team, the Crushers washed the sweat and tears out of their uniforms and the useless memory of that loss from their minds and got back to practicing for a game they absolutely knew would be tough.

The result was a 31-15 win at American Canyon that dropped the Wolves into a three-way tie for second place with Vintage and Justin-Siena, which will be the Crushers’ homecoming opponent this Friday night.

Vintage got the sting of the previous Friday’s 28-26 loss to the first-place Trojans — their first loss to that program since probably the 1970s — by pounding away with the Wolves for 48 minutes.

“We had a great week of practice, really upbeat, really positive,” Vintage head coach Dylan Leach said. “This group is really difficult because I love them all so much and it’s like they’re really good kids and they’re so fun to hang out with and then they make bonehead mistakes like kids do, so it’s that fine line between getting frustrated and letting them be themselves.

“But in this game, you’ve got to have a short memory and I was able to bypass that loss by Sunday. It was a hard one to bypass, but by Sunday, I was ready to go. The game plans were in, and I thought we executed our game plan pretty well tonight.”

Jeffery Page led Vintage’s vaunted rushing attack with 121 yards on 17 carries, including both of the Crushers’ second-half touchdowns. They were huge after the Wolves had grabbed the halftime momentum with the first of quarterback Kaleb Anderson’s two touchdown runs.

Anderson had scampered 19 yards on fourth down, converting with the ease Vintage often does on fourth down and scored five plays later from 4 yards out. Xavier Lopez threaded the extra point to cut the Crushers’ lead to 17-7 just 31 seconds before the break.

But Vintage took the second-half kickoff and covered 69 yards in six running plays to grab a decisive 24-7 lead with 8:10 left in the third quarter. Page had two long runs during the march, a 31-yarder to the American Canyon 35, and a 28-yard scoring scamper.

The Crushers’ defense made a statement on the ensuing drive, stuffing the agile Anderson for no gain on second down and then forcing two straight incompletions to get the ball back.

But the Wolves were ready to give in yet.

Slowed by a 15-yard chop-block penalty, the Crushers went three-and-out and American Canyon took just 10 plays to drive 87 yards for its second touchdown. Anderson had gains of 9, 15 and 8 yards before hitting Abdul Kates Jr. with a 10-yard completion to the 23. Anderson took it in from there, darting left to score just inside the left goal-line marker.

Vintage at American Canyon football box score Vintage 31, American Canyon 15

Anderson ran in the two-point conversion to make it a two-possession game, 24-15, with 11:23 left in the fourth quarter. The Wolves had no choice but to go for two, actually, because kicker Xavier Lopez had been helped off the field after sustaining what looked like a significant knee injury earlier in the drive. The back-up kicker attempted an onside kick that Vintage recovered at the 50-yard line.

Vintage essentially sealed the win after that with a 13-play drive keyed by eight carries from Page, including a 1-yard scoring plunge with just 2:24 left.

Still two scores and two-point conversions away from tying the game, American Canyon got as far as its own 44 on a pair of Anderson keepers, but he threw incomplete four straight times. The Wolves weren’t ready to give in yet, as Sean Yumang recovered a snap fumbled by Vintage’s second offense.

Needing a couple of miracles with 1:28 left, Anderson and Co. got as far as the Vintage 49 before running out of downs again, and the Crushers ran out the clock.

A lot of the players who have piled up offensive or defensive stats for American Canyon this season, such as James Aken, Kapono Liu, Sean Yumang, Abdul Kates Jr. and Ojani Castillo, didn’t seem to come up as big this time.

“They showed up, but in different ways (than usual,” Wolves head coach John Montante said. “Kapono had some good runs, Ojani had some good runs, but that’s the nature of option football. You take away one thing, you have something else. James made some nice plays on the defensive line and made some really good blocks. Our offensive line played well.

“But you can never give away turnovers. Kids are trying to do a little bit too much to make something happen, pressing instead of letting things come to them. That’s what I chalk that up to. Ball security’s important. These guys know what’s at stake. I’m not worried.”

The first half was all Vintage in the early going. The Crushers forced American Canyon to punt and scored on their first play from scrimmage, a 71-yard keeper by quarterback Elias Alvarez. The Wolves coughed up the ball on the ensuing kickoff cashed in with a 29-yard field goal by Henry Drozdowicz.

American Canyon fumbled away the ball again on its next drive into the hands of Vintage’s Matt Ackman, but stopped the Crushers inches short on fourth down. However, Vintage came back again and marched 67 yards, with the help of a 14-yard pickup by Riley Anderson, and got a 2-yard scoring run from Alvarez to make it 17-7 with 5:30 left in the half.

Ackman said the fumbles were the result of a directive to set the tone physically from the start.

“It was about coming in hard-nosed, playing violent, because AC hasn’t really played a team like us, a really smash-mouth team, and I think when that happens, fumbles are going to happen,” the senior co-captain said. “I think it definitely helped us playing top NorCal teams (in the preseason) — especially Heritage, which is a great program. It definitely helped us and prepared us for the playoffs.”

And for league title contenders such as American Canyon.

“We came in wanting to make sure they felt us tackling them, to play Crusher football,” Leach said. “We feel like we’ve been sharpened — we’ve been through the wringer with the schedule we’ve had and we felt like this was our opportunity to go out and try to be the hammer on somebody else. We challenged our players and they came to life and answered the bell, so we couldn’t be more excited.”

While Vintage’s four preseason opponents are now 16-9, American Canyon’s are 16-10.

“Our nonleague schedule was a really good one,” Montante said. “Livermore is still undefeated. We’re one play away from winning there, but we lose focus and blow a coverage and they win on the last play. Burlingame’s a good team and we miss a winning field goal. Those were our two losses. Rodriguez and Berkeley have talent all over the field and we beat them, so we’ve seen everything we need to see. Now we have to put it together."

American Canyon has its bye next week before hosting Casa Grande on Oct. 21.

“We have to do a better job of coming out, being focused, and doing our jobs without excuse. That’s what’s going to take this group to the next level," Montante added. "When this group is firing, nobody stops them. But they’re also capable of some pretty frustrating misfires. But you know what? I wouldn’t trade them for anybody. We just have to get better, and we will, and we control our destiny. We’ll grow from it. We always seem to grow from things like this. So we’ll be OK.”

One of Vintage’s more interesting performances was by the freshman kicker, Drozdowicz, who was also 4 for 4 on extra points — a week after not being used at all in the two-point loss at Petaluma. The Crushers ran their deceptive water-pick conversion play after all four touchdowns in that game, and came up short on three of them. Leach said it had nothing to do with him being a freshman.

“We just wanted to go out and put our water pick out there on film and make sure that people know that we can still run it,” Leach explained. “We didn’t execute it, so now we got behind the eight-ball, and once you get behind the eight-ball you’ve got to keep going for two to match up. That’s what it was.

“Henry, oh man, that little freshman is a great kid first of all. Great kid, great family. Second of all, he’s going to be an amazing kicker for four years. I almost kicked him on that last fourth down, but we wanted to set a tone. We felt that 36-yarder was well within his range. It wasn’t anything to do with him. It had everything to do with us being behind the eight-ball.”

Vintage looked like a team still wanting to vie for a North Coast Section playoff berth despite the loss, after going 5-1 in the VVAL last wasn’t enough to make the postseason.

“We need help, obviously,” Leach said. “We need American Canyon to go beat Petaluma (on Nov. 4) or for Casa Grande to beat Petaluma (on Oct. 28), and if that’s the case and we’re lucky enough to execute and win out, then we’re still in the hunt for the league title. I told these guys after last week’s loss that it was a hard pill to swallow, but everything on our goal board was still in front of us.

“We try to have growth mindsets in this program. We make sure they understand that there’s still an opportunity there and if you dwell on things in the past, you won’t reach the new opportunity.”