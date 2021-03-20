Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers rout Trojans with many standouts, 57-0

“That’s always the goal and, even though that’s been taken away from us, we still have something to prove. We still have to show our potential,” he said. “We felt that this year was the year and unfortunately things fall where they fall, but we’ve just got to play ball.

“Games are only so much of what we go through. We have so many practices and we’ve been grinding this whole time, all of our seniors. We feel this year we have the best community as a team; all the guys are down for each other. We all just all want to play together and you can tell — we’re loving it. Some of us will go on playing, some of us won’t, but at the end we’re still brothers.”

Petaluma got its only two first downs in the last five minutes, but a sack by sophomore Grant Menzel helped preserve the shutout.

“We talked all week about how we were tied for third place in league,” said Leach, whose team had beaten Casa Grande 53-6 a week before. “Justin gave up zero points last week, American Canyon gave up six and so did we, so all week we put (that) in guys’ ears and that kind of made them upset a little bit and made them come out and want to make a statement.”

The Crushers (2-0) could get their first big test when they host American Canyon (2-0) next Friday.