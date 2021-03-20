Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers rout Trojans with many standouts, 57-0

The Vintage High football team needed only 10 plays to build a decisive 29-point lead in the first eight minutes Friday night.
The second touchdown was on an electrifying 78-yard scamper by Dylan Smith, which was hardly surprising after the junior had run for three first-quarter touchdowns the week before.
But the other three scores were on passes — from three different quarterbacks to three different receivers. It showed just how much talent and depth Vintage has this season — and hard workers, because that’s how you get in the game if you’re on head coach Dylan Leach’s team.
Adding 14 more points by halftime, the Crushers forced a running clock in the second half of a 57-0 Vine Valley Athletic League drubbing of the Trojans at Memorial Stadium.
“Any coach can give it to Dylan Smith the first 20 plays, and maybe there’s a game in the future where I’ll have to do that,” Leach said. “But right now I want anybody on this team, anybody that wears burgundy and gold, who works hard in practice to have an opportunity to play.”
The first game of the season at the venue was much quieter than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a few hundred were in attendance, mostly those given the two tickets allotted to each player on each team.
They got to see as much of a guessing game as a football game. Though senior Jacob Aaron has been the Crushers’ top quarterback since the start of his sophomore season, he was the third Vintage QB to throw a scoring strike Friday night with his 25-yarder to Diego Davis.
The first one came on the very first play from scrimmage. Junior signal caller Tytan Bradley threw to Sam Neal in the left flat and the senior was off to the races for a 68-yard touchdown. Bill Chaidez ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 18 seconds elapsed.
Trojans quarterback Jack Hartman was stopped three times and the visitors went three and out. Three plays later, Smith broke off his long scoring scamper and Aaron Ballines hit the first of six extra points to make it 15-0.
Vintage recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and Chaidez promptly tossed a 33-yard scoring strike to Logan Nothmann to make it 22-0.
Nothmann has been a basketball and baseball standout for Vintage, but this is his first year of football.
“Logan’s a great addition,” Leach said. “I tease him all the time that if he had played four years for me he’d be going to play for USC or somewhere. He’s just one of those guys that has great athletic ability and a knack for the ball. He can get himself open, and he’s not afraid to hit and block.”
After a sack by Edgar Navarro led to another quick Petaluma punt, Aaron connected with Davis to make it 29-0 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
“To be honest, the last two weeks my game plan’s kinda been thrown out the window after the first quarter,” Leach said. “We’re not even able to work on some of the things that we want to work on, so I have to do it as early as possible within the game.”
The three quarterbacks traded series throughout the game and none were sacked, a credit to Vintage’s mostly rebuilt offensive line.
“I love our line,” Leach of Louie Canepa, Richard Carvalho, Wyatt Chaidez, Preston Gullum, Nate Perry and Connor Smith. "They’re getting better, their continuity is better, their calls are better, and they’re starting to get things the way we want them.”
With his defense denying Petaluma a first down until the fourth quarter, Crushers head coach Dylan Leach kept putting in new players. After Aaron ran 14 yards for a score midway through the second quarter, Jacob Segura-Delgado took the field and converted the extra point to make it 36-0. The sophomore had kicked the Crushers' final extra point the week before.
With Petaluma forced to the air, throwing three straight incompletions and punting again, Smith sparked another scoring march with a 41-yard pickup and capped it with a 10-yard scoring jaunt to make it 43-0 at halftime.
“Dylan is a tough runner, hard worker and deceivingly fast. I don’t think people give him credit for being as fast as he is,” Leach said of Smith.
The Crushers made it 50-0 with a 48-yard touchdown run by Chaidez and 57-0 on a 6-yard run by Mo Schaumkel, who set up his score with 43- and 16-yard scampers.
Chaidez, a captain, said the season has been fun despite having no playoffs to look forward to — because of the pandemic — with a team that had a good chance to win Vintage’s first section title since 1986.
“That’s always the goal and, even though that’s been taken away from us, we still have something to prove. We still have to show our potential,” he said. “We felt that this year was the year and unfortunately things fall where they fall, but we’ve just got to play ball.
“Games are only so much of what we go through. We have so many practices and we’ve been grinding this whole time, all of our seniors. We feel this year we have the best community as a team; all the guys are down for each other. We all just all want to play together and you can tell — we’re loving it. Some of us will go on playing, some of us won’t, but at the end we’re still brothers.”
Petaluma got its only two first downs in the last five minutes, but a sack by sophomore Grant Menzel helped preserve the shutout.
“We talked all week about how we were tied for third place in league,” said Leach, whose team had beaten Casa Grande 53-6 a week before. “Justin gave up zero points last week, American Canyon gave up six and so did we, so all week we put (that) in guys’ ears and that kind of made them upset a little bit and made them come out and want to make a statement.”
The Crushers (2-0) could get their first big test when they host American Canyon (2-0) next Friday.
“We’ve just got to execute and keep practicing as hard as we do,” Leach said. “We’ve got to go into our tough Tuesday and hit and bang each other up and play hard and hopefully when we get our opportunities against American Canyon, we’ll have some success there.”
