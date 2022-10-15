Napa Valley Prep Football: Crushers use improved passing to down Braves, 34-7

All season long, it feels like the Vintage football team was missing a passing game that can help them when they’re down.

They have finally found it, with quarterback Elias Alvarez being the signal caller dishing out passes to lead the Crushers down the field. Though they only threw the rock 7 times, Alvarez completed 4 of them for 69 yards and two touchdowns to lead Vintage to a 34-7 homecoming victory over Justin-Siena.

Throwing the ball a tad bit more was an opportunity that presented itself with a lighter schedule going forward, according to Vintage head coach Dylan Leach. It could also help balance out a run-heavy offense as playoffs near.

“It’s not like we haven’t tried before,” Leach explained. “It was just opportunities. We missed Adam (Drozdowicz) on a crossing route. That would’ve been another one. We threw the ball 12 times against Petaluma and we had open receivers all over the place. We just missed them. So we’re trying to get to the point where we can hit those guys. We feel our passing game is something that surprises people, right, off the play-action and stuff. So it’s just opportunities and we took them.”

The Crushers (4-4 overall, 3-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) opened the game by recovering an onside kick in plus territory and punching it in a few minutes later when Alvarez found Jacob Fiene for a 21-yard touchdown connection with 10:01 left in the first quarter.

In the second, Vintage got its vaunted ground attack going when Jefferey Page broke a 41-yard scamper to give the Crushers a 14-0 edge with 9:12 left till half. Page carried the ball 8 times for 100 yards in the contest.

With just 4:02 left before the break, Alvarez fired his second touchdown pass of the night, this time finding Carson McCaffrey for an 8-yard connection to take a 20-0 lead.

“I think he’s getting better,” Leach said of Alvarez’s growth to this point. “We went over some field study after Petaluma. We realized that his feet were doing something a little bit different than what he's normally been doing. We corrected his feet and that’s helped him tremendously.”

Alvarez finished off his nice game with a rushing score from 9 yards away with 1:40 left till halftime that was his third touchdown of the game and gave Vintage a 27-0 halftime lead. Alvarez finished the night with 8 carries for 25 yards.

The Crushers' final score of the game came with just 5.1 ticks left in the third when Treven Cullinane plunged into the end zone from a yard out to give Vintage a 34-0 lead.

The Braves (5-3, 2-2 VVAL) finally got the offense going a bit in the fourth after being stymied the first three quarters of the contest. The lone score came when quarterback Drew Sangiacomo hucked a deep ball to Josiyah Maddalone for a 38-yard scoring connection with 4:33 left in the game. Sangiacomo also found Maddalone for 35 yards later in the quarter.

“It’s tough when they know you’re going to pass it, and they're coming at you,” Justin-Siena head coach Tyler Streblow pointed out. “Drew’s a sophomore, he was going through his progressions. He was doing an amazing job. He was a little banged up there. He fought through it, he made some really great throws there at the end, and a lot of positives to take from his performance.”

Maddalone ended the game as the Braves leading receiver by bringing in four catches for 102 yards. Meanwhile, Sangiacomo completed 12 of 27 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown, and was intercepted twice.

Despite the score, the Justin-Siena defense was battling all night long. Streblow said the score could’ve been much worse, but his defense battled and kept the score respectable. In the first quarter, they were able to force a three-and-out following the sudden change touchdown. What caught the Braves off-guard a bit was the play-action game that opened everything up.

“Our defense is amazing,” Streblow said of defensive coordinator Spencer Joske’s side. “The guys just play so hard. We don't have a ton of size, but they just fight. They fight, and Coach Joske is doing an amazing job. We’re a defensive team this year.”

Vintage will continue its quest for at least a share of the VVAL crown next Friday night when it visits Sonoma Valley. Justin-Siena will have its much-needed bye week next before hosting American Canyon on Oct. 28.