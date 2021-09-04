Napa Valley Prep Football: Early turnovers doom American Canyon in 31-6 loss at Burlingame

BURLINGAME — With a young team on the football field for the second time in five days and a lengthy road trip to face an unfamiliar opponent, perhaps it’s not too surprising that Friday’s trip to Burlingame was a difficult one for American Canyon.

How it started for the Wolves, though, was certainly cause for concern.

They committed four turnovers in the first 14 minutes, found themselves in a quick three-score hole, and ultimately fell 31-6 to the host Panthers.

“It was probably a confluence of events,” American Canyon head coach John Montante said. “Short week and Burlingame’s a good team. Give them a lot of credit.”

Two of the Wolves' first five snaps resulted in turnovers as junior quarterback Kaleb Anderson was picked off and junior tight end James Aken fumbled at the end of a reception.

Burlingame’s Greyson Bosshard both recovered the fumble and picked off the pass. He lost the ball at the 2 on the interception return, but teammate Davis Grundmann recovered it in the end zone for the game’s opening score. Bosshard found redemption just a minute later while Aken was stripped by Will Uhrich, who has accepted a preferred walk-on offer to Arizona.