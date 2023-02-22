Jacob Fiene did everything he could to stand out in a Vintage High School football program full of standouts.

The senior free safety led the Vine Valley Athletic League co-champions with three interceptions, had five pass break-ups, and finished second with 61 tackles at a position that where it’s hard to get tackles.

The 5-foot-9 co-captain Fiene even led the receiving corps with 14 catches and had two touchdown grabs.

He is currently getting ready for his fourth season of Vintage baseball, having played second base and in the outfield, and will be a co-captain for the Crushers.

Despite playing two high-profile sports, he carries a 3.95 GPA (4.45 weighted) and hopes to major in civil engineering at UC San Diego starting in the fall. On top of that, he has found time to help out in in the community in myriad ways. They included voluntary participation in the clean-up of Crusher Creek making donations to a homeless shelter.

“The Crusher Creek clean-up took place early this school year and I heard help was needed in the school announcements,” Fiene recalled. “It consisted of walking up and down Crusher Creek and collecting debris from its banks. The donations for the homeless shelter is a yearly activity that my family and I do to support the local homeless shelter by donating gift bags full of helpful supplies.”

For his excellence as an all-around player, student and volunteer, Fiene has been named the 2022 Napa County Back winner of a $1,000 Northern California Chapter of the National Football Foundation College Hall of Fame scholarship.

The Lineman winner is American Canyon’s James Aken. Also nominated for Lineman were Napa High's Carlo Deianni, Vintage's Matt Ackman, Calistoga's Ruben Gallardo and St. Helena's Jadon Meyer. Also nominated for Back were American Canyon's Kapono Liu, Calistoga's Santo Argueta, Napa High's Carlos Mata, and St. Helena's Keaton Smith. The selection committee consists of NFFCHOF board member Jon Salinger, who is the Napa County chair, and members of the Napa Valley media.

Fiene was named to the All-VVAL First Team Defense, was Vintage’s Defensive Player of the Year, and was recognized nationally by the Great American Rivalry Series Association as one of the top 25 student-athletes.

He said he was able to rack up tackles because he “was able to see the entire field and react to everything that was happening in front of me” and from watching film. “Knowing where the ball is going before it is there helped tremendously in making sure I was in the spot to make plays. I also have to credit the great tackle circuit we did every week, which prepared me to make safe, clean, and effective tackles.”

The Crushers had one of the toughest preseasons around, leaving them 1-3 and an overtime win at Antioch away from being winless. But they took care of business in the VVAL, opening with a 41-19 home rout of Casa Grande that avenged a 2021 setback that was their only league loss in the previous four seasons.

“Coming off a tough preseason early on calloused our bodies and minds for the upcoming league games,” Fiene said. “In our first week we faced Casa who had beaten us last year so there was strong motivation to beat them, especially since they were coming to our house. That mentality was implemented throughout practices that week. Our scout team gave our defense great looks at Casa’s immense playbook, which definitely prepared us for the game.

“After the loss to Petaluma (the following week), we knew that the American Canyon game was a must-win to stay in contention for the league title. Knowing that AC was a big run team and that they had a shifty quarterback, it was once again up to our scout team to prepare us for the game. Our defense was great at stopping the run but also keeping their quarterback from scrambling. In those times where there were some breakaway runs we didn't give up and gave great pursuit to make the tackle. We had great communication that game between everyone, especially the ’backers and DB’s, calling out formations to better set up our defense to make the stop.”

The son of Jennifer A. Wilson and Chris Fiene said he uses the intangibles from sports in his academic world.

“Sports have taught me many things, but one great lesson that I use in school is teamwork,” he said. “All the sports that I play require working as a team and in all sports there are challenges to overcome and you must work together to figure them out. Same goes for inside the classroom. In groups, there are always struggles between splitting up work or people not doing their part. I deal with these problems the same way I would if I were playing a sport, with good communication. I have been juggling school and sports my whole life.

“Playing youth soccer and baseball in elementary and middle school prepared me for the stresses of being a student-athlete in high school. It is by no means easy to come home from practice at 6 at night, eat dinner, shower, then work on homework. This has been my schedule for many years, so it is my normal. There are many occasions where I am fighting off sleep to finish assignments, but this is the struggle I have chosen. My parents always remind me there is a reason you are a student athlete, being a student always comes first.”

He'll miss many things about playing Crusher football.

“I could go on for hours about what it has taught me and how it has changed my life,” he said. “I am going to miss Friday nights the most. The nerves in my stomach all day, the hours of film in the back of my head, and the lights in the stadium as I walk in and look up at the flag. I am going to miss the national anthem and the feeling of putting on my helmet locking in for battle.”

He’s also going to miss the teachers who helped him prepare for life off the field.

“I am leaning towards civil engineering because of my passion for building. I have decided on this major because I love math,” he said. “Math has always been a strong subject of mine that I thoroughly enjoy, making engineering a great fit for my set of skills.”

Scott Merkner, the former Vintage golf coach who teaches math at the school, said in the nomination package that he met Fiene when he took his pre-Calculus class during his junior year.

“He was one of the stronger students taking the course and he was an absolute pleasure to each,” Merkner said. “We had many great academic discussions about many different topics of pre-Calculus, and continue to converse about many topics in AP Calculus. Jacob is the type of student who is always ready for a greater challenge, and he has consistently pushed himself through his academic career. I truly enjoyed teaching him for the simple reason that his inquisitive nature makes him question the reasons for the topics in the courses I have taught.

“He has consistently been the type of student who, as he encounters new material, does a great job working with his peers. He possesses a strong attention to detail in the study of mathematics, and he has a high level of understanding as well. He handles himself in a poised and mature manner and he is always willing to discuss the content with his peers. He is consistent with his study habits and homework completion despite being enrolled in numerous AP courses and pursuing a mix of other extracurricular activities. Jacobn is a highly motivated individual and I look forward to seeing what he will accomplish at the collegiate level.”

Fiene said his parents always helped him with homework and time management, which is especially crucial for a two-sport athlete.

“As an athlete, they have always been supportive and given much of their little free time to play catch, hit in the cage, or work on footwork with me,” he added. “They have given me the necessary tools to perform at the highest level I can.

“My coaches have helped me face adversity and push through struggle. This year I faced a lot of challenges on the field, but on the sidelines I had a great staff that would answer any question and fix any problem that I had. My coaches helped me keep my head up when I was struggling and always knew how to push me to be the best player I could be.”

Football head coach Dylan Leach likes his players to be well-rounded like Fiene.

"Jacob is a leader in school and in our community,” he said in the nomination package. “He spent time at the Napa Valley Food Bank rearranging the warehouses and distributing food to local families. Furthermore, he volunteered his time and effort at the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon and the Napa Kiwanis ‘Cycle 4 Sight’ fundraiser. He also volunteered at the annual Yountville Cemetery Clean Up Day.

“He is a believer and follower of our leadership motto, ‘First to serve, last to be served.’ He is a four-year member of the Crushers in the Community Club and spent his senior year as co-president of the club. Some of the community service that he has completed during his four-year career include volunteering at local elementary schools to read to the students, administer games at elementary and middle school carnivals, and tutor elementary and middle school students.

“At Vintage, Jacob is well-known as a role model and mentor to the younger student-athletes. He has tutored student-athletes in several subjects, including math and English. He has been named Crusher of the Month multiple times throughout his four years. He is a member of the Honor Roll Society as well as a recipient of the coveted Lamp of Knowledge. He is also involved in the Block V Club.”

On the field, Leach said, Fiene was the “undisputed leader of the defensive back and wide receiver rooms. He called every defensive play and was in charge of all coverage and audible adjustments on defense.”

Vintage defensive coordinator Kyle Archer, a father of two who teaches language arts at the high school, said in the nomination package that Fiene is the kind of person he hopes his own sons will become.

“Over the last two years, Jacob has grown into a very impressive young man who represents what it means to be student-athlete at Vintage High School is so many ways,” he said. “As a student, he has always excelled in the classroom and maintained a high grade-point average. As an athlete, he has excelled on the football field all of the two seasons we spent together. As a junior, he started as a special teamer and eventually worked his way into contributing roles on all sides of the ball. As a senior, he started for us on all three sides and was the leader of our defense.

“Jacob has also excelled as a leader within our program and is a prime example of the value of hard work. He never missed a workout, always stayed positive in his interactions with his teammates, and exemplified the truest definition of what it means to be a team captain. He served his community through his time in our football program and always represented our values of being of service to others and helping those in need.

“All in all, as an educator and coach for almost a decade, I can honestly say that Jacob is one of the most impressive and best young men I have ever had the privilege to work with. Simply put, Jacob is a great student, strong athlete, and even better person.”