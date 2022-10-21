Napa Valley Prep Football: First-place Petaluma jumps on Napa early in 54-7 rout

There’s a reason Petaluma is leading the Vine Valley Athletic League this late in the football season.

The Trojans do everything right, and they take care of business.

In Friday night’s contest at Memorial Stadium, Petaluma did everything right in rolling past Napa High, 54-7, to maintain its stranglehold atop the league standings.

The Trojans (7-1, 4-0 VVAL) finished the night with 383 yards rushing, led by Silas Pologeorgis with 181 yards on just 11 carries. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound speedster found the end zone on an 11-yard scamper with 5:53 left in the first half and again when he took it to the house on a 70-yard run at the 8:30 mark of the third quarter.

Napa High head coach Askari Adams said his group didn’t come out as ready to play as the Trojans did.

“We know they’re a good team. They’re very physical and they play hard. We didn’t match their intensity. We didn’t match their toughness. We didn’t match their physicality, and that’s what happens,” he said. “We knew going into the game that it was going to be that type of game.”

Napa (2-6, 0-4 VVAL) was in a 27-0 hole before its offense could get going.

The Grizzlies’ score came with 39.7 seconds left in the first half, when Palma found Fisher McDonald open in the flat for a 4-yard scoring connection. Napa had flipped the field when Palma hit Donovan Sander on a 78-yard connection to the Petaluma 8-yard line, setting up the touchdown.

“It’s just one of those things where we should’ve had a couple of those tonight,” Adams said of the scoring drive. “Our biggest issue is we’re driving the ball and then there’s a mistake, and then it explodes. We’ve got to forget about that last play and move on, and right now we’re not moving on. It's lingering in our heads, and it's affecting our play the rest of the rest of that drive.”

Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis threw the ball just seven times but completed four of them for 72 yards and two touchdowns, along with an interception. The senior’s first touchdown pass came with 7:31 left in the first quarter, when he found Dawson Shaw for a 13-yard scoring strike and Asher Levy made the first of his four extra points. Three other Trojans attempted PATs after the other four scores, with Mathew Joyce and Asher Stolarczyk connecting on two of them.

With 26.9 ticks left in the first quarter, Ed Berncich rumbled his way into the end zone from a yard away to give the Trojans a 14-0 lead.

There was just 1:42 left till halftime when J.J. Grant intercepted a pass thrown over the middle by Grizzlies signal caller Yovanni Palma and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown and 27-0 lead.

Napa had one other opportunity in plus field position in the first half, but the drive stalled at the Petaluma 35-yard line. The march ended when the Grizzlies failed to convert on fourth and 3.

After Pologeorgis made it 34-7 with his long scoring dash, Ellis found Thomas Flannery with a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:38 left in the third.

Asher Stolarczyk found the end zone on a 13-yard run with 8:45 left in the game, putting the Trojans up by more than 35 points to force a running clock, and Drew Sparks rushed up the middle for a 2-yard score with 2:59 left in the game to cap the scoring.

Both teams now head into their rivalry weeks, with Petaluma visiting Casa Grande at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Egg Bowl.

Napa will be the visitor next Friday night when it meets crosstown rival Vintage in Big Game LI. Napa leads the all-time series 29-19-2, but Vintage has won the last six. The Big Game will be a part of the Great American Rivalry Series, as it has been for the previous few years.

Big Game tickets will be available for purchase at both high schools throughout the week.

The Napa junior varsity fell to Petaluma 42-0.