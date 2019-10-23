Two weeks ago, one season ended and another began for the St. Helena High football team.
With their 20-6 loss to Middletown, the Saints were effectively eliminated from the North Central League I title race. With two league losses and only two weeks of games left at this point, the best they could finish in league is tied for first and even that would take a minor miracle.
But all is not lost for St. Helena, not by a long shot.
At 6-2 on the season, the Saints are still playoff-bound and have aspirations of capturing a North Coast Section title, a goal that they’ve had from the beginning of the year and one that’s still well within grasp.
As of Monday, MaxPreps had the Saints as the No. 3-ranked team in Division 7, while Prep2Prep.com, a blog that covers high school sports, projected the Saints as the No. 4 seed before their 40-28 win at Fort Bragg on Friday. MaxPreps ranked Salesian (7-1) and Ferndale (6-2) in the top two spots while Prep2Prep also had Willits (5-3) ahead of the Saints.
Even with their chance at a league title basically nil, there’s still plenty to play for. The Saints say they’re as focused as ever on finishing their season out strong in their last two regular-season games, starting with Cloverdale (2-6, 1-4) at home this Friday.
“Going into these next two games, I feel like we’re in a better spot,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Jacob Lehman after practice on Monday. “I think those two losses actually helped us out because it kind of exposed where we were weaker and we were able to work on those mistakes in practice.”
What Lehman outlined is the silver lining many within the program have identified from that stretch that knocked St. Helena from 5-0 to 5-2. While you never want to lose two games in a row, especially in the middle of a league race, the timing actually may have proved beneficial to the Saints’ long-term goals this season, showing them specifically where they need to improve and make adjustments heading into the postseason.
To make up for those shortcomings, the Saints have worked to add more wrinkles and plays to their offense on top of trying to patch holes they have defensively. That process, so far, has gone well, evident enough in their win over the Timberwolves on Friday.
“We had back-to-back games where we didn’t score more than our crazy 40-point average,” Lehman said. “We come back, put some changes in and realize that something has got to change to get back to our success on offense and we come out and have another 40-point game. Could have been more if we had played a bit better against Fort Bragg. ... So I think we’re in a pretty good spot with our changes.”
Head coach Brandon Farrell had a similar assessment.
“The kids have seen enough different defenses now that they know kind of what to expect,” he said. “We still missed some assignments on Friday we had to make some adjustments at halftime on some schemes. But overall the kids are starting to see what teams are starting to do to us and what they’re trying to accomplish, so the more different types of defenses we see the more acclimated we get to changes and things like that.”
Additionally, the Saints will have ended their regular season against three pass-heavy teams. Like Fort Bragg did, Cloverdale and Lower Lake will test their pass defense heading into the postseason. That’s one main area St. Helena wants to shore up moving forward.
“I think we’re good enough against the run right now, consistently, but we’re just letting too many pass opportunities slip off,” Farrell said. “Third and eight becomes a first down instead of an opportunity to get the football back, and that sort of stuff has to turn over if you’re going to win against a good team.”
Lehman said that that point has been a motivating factor in practice.
“If one of our receivers burns us or something, or we’re not giving enough effort,” he said, “we always say ‘That’s not going to beat Salesian.’”
The Pride have shared a division with St. Helena for years and have knocked the Saints out of the playoffs the last two times they’ve met, the most recent being last season. The Richmond-based college prep school is once again a top competitor for a section title this year. With smaller 8-team brackets now existing after a realignment of divisions in the offseason, the Saints could meet Salesian in the first or even second round this fall.
All of that will shake out in the coming weeks. Naturally, the Saints aren’t looking that far ahead. There’s scoreboard watching, for sure, but the team is collectively focused on the Eagles this week.
“I think about (playoffs), but I just try and focus on the next two games because that affects playoff seeding,” said senior lineman Ryland Campos.
If the Saints are able to strengthen their weaknesses and finish the regular season out strong, they could be a force in the playoffs. There aren’t many teams who boast a ground attack like they do with likely two 1,000-yard rushers in senior Cody DiTomaso (925 yards, 11 touchdowns) and sophomore Ivan Robledo (1,467 yards, 22 touchdowns).
Robledo could very well hold the single-season school records for rushing yards (1,717, Sebastian Segura in 2013) and touchdowns (29, Charles Bertoli in 2011) when it’s all said and done this fall.
But again, the Saints aren’t getting ahead of themselves. While they entertained the notion of playoffs after practice on Monday, players were quick to say that the collective focus is on winning their final two regular-season games and improving for the postseason.
They know what they’re fighting for, but they also understand there’s a process to reach their goal.
“We’re our here still fighting,” Lehman said. “I’d say there’s no senioritis of football. We have a goal and we want to reach that goal. Nobody is starting to get ‘ehh, I kind want football season to be over’ or that sort of thing. We’re all focused on getting that section title.”