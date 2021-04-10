Napa Valley Prep Football: Grizzlies bounce back with rout of Gauchos

Napa wasted no time in swinging the momentum right in its favor, as Saldivar found a second hole and the end zone on a 27-yard run to make it 14-7.

“This was a really good week of practice. I think this is the best week we have had coming off that loss last week,” senior linebacker Issac Rojas said. “We knew what we had to do, what we had to improve on. We did what we had to do this week.”

The Grizzlies went to their safety net on the next drive, as Tubridy found University of San Diego-bound tight end Jack Giguiere on a pass down the left sideline. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound bruiser ran up the field for a 59-yard play, but was stopped just before he could score. Giguiere finished the game with six passes caught for 109 yards. Manuel Infante took it in on the next play from 3 yards out for a 21-7 lead.

“You know Jack is a great kid and every kid on the team loves him and I was hoping to God he was going to get a couple extra yards to get into the end zone,” Adams said. “But he is a great kid and great guy. He does whatever you ask of him and he always has a smile on his face, and he’s a coach's dream.”

After not finishing off Petaluma last week and being punished for it, the Grizzlies made sure there would be no miracle comeback from Casa Grande.