Napa Valley Prep Football: Grizzlies bounce back with rout of Gauchos

After the previous week's last-second defeat at Petaluma High, the Napa Grizzlies could have gone in one of two directions Friday night against the other Vine Valley Athletic League team from that town.
They could have fallen apart and crumbled, or come together and become even stronger than before. The Grizzlies went with the latter, regrouping and cruising to a 40-14 rout of visiting Casa Grande thanks to a dominant third quarter on Senior Night at Memorial Stadium.
“Last week was what it was and we came in on Monday and we didn’t practice them. We just let them have some fun and got the excitement for football back in their systems,” Napa head coach Askari Adams said. “They came out Tuesday and Wednesday and had a really good couple of practices and I felt really comfortable coming into this game. We stressed like we do every week to be physical, and they were physical tonight. They were flying around and I loved it. It makes my job easy. I am so happy and especially for all the seniors.”
With the Gauchos (2-2) coming off a thriller of their own, a 49-46 win over an American Canyon team that nearly erased a 42-6 third-quarter deficit, the defenses dominated a scoreless first quarter.
But Napa (2-2) ended the scoring drought quickly in the second quarter, as workhorse running back Benito Saldivar burst through a hole and scored on a 13-yard run. This would be the first of the senior’s three touchdowns on the evening, as he racked up 201 rushing yards on 18 carries for the game.
“Seeing us come together this week, it’s heartwarming,” Saldivar said, “because when you come together as a team and everyone does their job, you make the dream work. I feel like all this hard work is paying off and we are getting what we deserve. We have been working and conditioning since June and it just feels so great.”
Casa Grande (2-3) answered right back with a fast scoring drive, as Jacob Porteous found Toby Humphreys on a 6-yard scoring pass. It appeared the teams would head into halftime tied 7-7, but the Grizzlies put faith in their defense. Late in the second quarter, a rugby-style, on-the-move punt by Napa pinned the Gauchos at their 4-yard line.
The Grizzlies burned their first two timeouts after two plays by the visitors, but forced a punt without losing much time on the clock.
Napa would receive the ball to start the second half and was aiming to grab momentum heading into the break. Casa Grande kicked the ball to Christoph Horton and the dangerous junior tight end scooped up the ball from at the 40-yard line and returned it to the Gauchos’ 7. Two plays later, Anthony Tubridy waltzed 3 yards into the end zone untouched for a touchdown on a quarterback keeper. Tubridy was the lone quarterback this week for the Grizzlies after splitting time with Mal Turner in the first three games.
Casa Grande was starting to gain momentum in the second half and was deep in Grizzlies territory when the Napa defense made another right play at the right time. The Gauchos had gotten to the Napa 3, but back-to-back, 10-plus-yard sacks of No. 2 Casa Grande quarterback Dominic Feliciano resulted in a turnover on downs.
Napa wasted no time in swinging the momentum right in its favor, as Saldivar found a second hole and the end zone on a 27-yard run to make it 14-7.
“This was a really good week of practice. I think this is the best week we have had coming off that loss last week,” senior linebacker Issac Rojas said. “We knew what we had to do, what we had to improve on. We did what we had to do this week.”
The Grizzlies went to their safety net on the next drive, as Tubridy found University of San Diego-bound tight end Jack Giguiere on a pass down the left sideline. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound bruiser ran up the field for a 59-yard play, but was stopped just before he could score. Giguiere finished the game with six passes caught for 109 yards. Manuel Infante took it in on the next play from 3 yards out for a 21-7 lead.
“You know Jack is a great kid and every kid on the team loves him and I was hoping to God he was going to get a couple extra yards to get into the end zone,” Adams said. “But he is a great kid and great guy. He does whatever you ask of him and he always has a smile on his face, and he’s a coach's dream.”
After not finishing off Petaluma last week and being punished for it, the Grizzlies made sure there would be no miracle comeback from Casa Grande.
Tubridy continued his mistake-free evening, as the sophomore connected with Horton early in the fourth quarter. Horton is ranked as a three-star prospect and showed why on the play, as Tubridy rolled to his right and hurled a deep pass into the back right corner of the end zone. The 6-foot-4 Horton stretched out mid-dive and snagged the ball out of the air at full extension.
Saldivar answered a Casa Grande score with the longest run of the evening, the 5-foot-6 rusher breezing around the left side of the offensive line and racing 62 yards for his final score.
“He didn’t put us into any bad situations and he made some plays when he had to,” Adams said of Tubridy, “like that pass down to Christoph, you know, was amazing — just a great catch. I mean, gosh. (Tubridy) just keeps us going and doesn’t make many mistakes and the kids love him. They love to play with him and I think he did a really good job tonight.”
Napa takes on two-time defending VVAL champion Vintage (5-0) in the Big Game next Friday night at Memorial Stadium to conclude both programs’ seasons.
Casa Grande JV 51, Napa 7
Orion Hoskins scored the Grizzlies’ lone touchdown in Friday night’s home loss.