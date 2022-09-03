Napa Valley Prep Football: Grizzlies 'flat' in 55-14 loss to Wood

The Napa High football team entered Friday night’s game against the Wood riding the crest of a one-point win over Irvington of Fremont in their season opener.

Or so they thought.

A severe dose of humble pie awaited the Grizzlies as the Wildcats from Vacaville blasted them 55-14 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium in a game between former Monticello Empire League combatants.

While Wood (2-1) has remained in the MEL and the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, Napa (1-1) has been in the Vine Valley Athletic League of the North Coast Section since 2018. The Grizzlies visit another former MEL foe next Friday night when they travel to Cordelia to take on Rodriguez.

“We told them all week that you have to forget about Irvington,” Napa head coach Askari Adams said. “There were way too many kids this week that came out here with that game still in their head. I couldn’t believe how we came out so flat from the first play to the last. It’s my fault and I should have done more to prevent it.”

The Wildcats did whatever they wanted against a Napa defense that showed very little resistance.

Passing game? Check. Quarterback Mason Sayre completed 10 of 19 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns. His only blemishes were a pair of interceptions courtesy of Napa’s Hector Nogales-Flores. Three of Sayre’s touchdown passes were to Darrius Hickenbottom, who caught four passes for 93 yards. The duo connected for scoring passes of 49, 7 and 18 yards. Sayre also had a 24-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Laui.

Wood also showed it could put up its dukes and fight with bloody knuckles in the ground game. Manny Delatorre amassed 183 yards on 20 carries, including two touchdowns from 10 and 25 yards out. Wood’s other touchdowns came on John James’ 14-yard interception return and Derek Lewis’ 3-yard run.

Wood tallied 434 yards of total offense on 50 plays by consistently churning out yardage. The Grizzlies offense, meanwhile, compiled 244 yards on 44 plays, which looks decent on the stat sheet but had a feast or famine look.

Quarterback Diego Montanez continued to show promise by completing 11 of 18 passes for 239 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Graham Smith and Yovanni Palma were on the receiving end of both Montanez touchdowns, from 79 and 7 yards away, respectively. Smith caught four passes in all for 141 yards.

The problem was that there was no hint of a conventional running game. Napa compiled 5 yards on 18 carries as a team.

Though Wood made it look easy most of the night, the Grizzlies had a few bright spots. Besides the Nogales-Flores interceptions, Carlo Delanni had two impact tackles, stops resulting in gains of 1-3 yards. Natan Chowell-Diaz, Smith and Jose Martinez-Amezcua each had one.

Adams was in little mood for accentuating positives on a night when his team lost by 41 points.

“I hope it is a big-time wake-up call,” the Grizzlies’ second-year head coach said. “I hope it brings them down to earth, getting embarrassed like this on their home field. It should never happen, but I’m glad it happened now. This team is too talented to give up 55 points and not move the ball.”

Rodriguez handed the Grizzlies a 28-3 loss when the teams met last season. The Mustangs had a bye this week and are 1-1 with a 36-7 win over Bear Creek of Stockton and a 20-12 loss to American Canyon.

“I mainly want to see how these kids bounce back from tonight,” Adams said. “I hope it sticks in their mind the whole weekend, and when they come on Monday just forget it about and move on.”

Wood JV 43, Napa 6

Quarterback Angelo Gallegos scored the Grizzlies’ lone touchdown on a 9-yard run.