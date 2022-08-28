Napa Valley Prep Football: Grizzlies own 2nd half, rally past Vikings for 15-14 win

You couldn’t write a better movie script if you tried.

After all, how often do we see a kicker who failed to convert extra-point attempts nail the winning field goal in the opening game of the season?

That is what happened Saturday night when Napa High kicker Kevin Rico converted from 33 yards out with just 2:02 left in the game. The defense held on the next drive and the Grizzlies had their first win, a 15-14 thriller over Irvington-Fremont at Napa Memorial Stadium.

“All I had in my mind was score, score, score,” Rico said of his go-ahead kick, which went right down the middle. “Do not let it go out (of the uprights) or else it will be on me. I cannot be the one to let us down. I have to give us the winning field goal.”

The win means Napa High has already matched its win total from 2021. It also gives the Grizzlies a ton of momentum heading into a short week before they host Wood-Vacaville next Friday night at Memorial Stadium. It will be a matchup of two former Monticello Empire League rivals.

“That’s a lot of confidence,” Napa High junior wide receiver-quarterback-safety Yovanni Palma said of Rico’s winning kick. “The leaders are so happy and some of our seniors are crying because it means so much to everybody.”

To make things even more interesting, the Grizzlies did all their damage after trailing 14-0 at halftime.

Napa High got on the board with 6:15 left in the third quarter when Mata found the end zone from 6 yards away. He would end the night rushing 20 times for 80 yards.

“He ran every ball,” Grizzlies head coach Askari Adams said. “He had to play inside linebacker. We were going to play him a little bit, but not that much.”

With just 37.2 ticks left in the third, sophomore quarterback Diego Montanez found Donavan Sander for an 8-yard touchdown connection. Montanez took over signal-calling duties after two series in the first quarter by Palma and caught fire. He completed 9 of 21 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

“Just glad to have a lot of confidence in him,” Palma said of his fellow quarterback. “At first, it was a progress. So a lot of progress. I want everybody to be better, and he showed out tonight, and that’s what got us the win. We all got a team win. It’s all of us on the team and I’m proud of everybody. I’m proud of Diego.”

At the break, Irvington held a 14-0 lead by virtue of a pair of Jacob Santos 12-yard touchdown rushes. His first one came at the 2:43 mark of the first quarter, which was followed by a missed PAT.

Santos broke off his other scoring scamper with 7:49 remaining until halftime, and the visitors converted a key two-point attempt when quarterback Aaryan Shah found Ethan Nguyen.

“We came out that first half, we were just tight and nervous,” Adams said of the slow start. “We made a lot of bonehead mistakes. We challenged them.”

Also having a fantastic showing was the defense, by pitching the second-half shutout.

“I challenged them,” a fired-up Adams continued. “I challenged them, like they weren’t being aggressive. They weren’t attacking. They weren’t playing with Napa pride. When they came out in the second half, they stopped missing tackles.”