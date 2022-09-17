Napa Valley Prep Football: Grizzlies play defense and run over Hornets

When your best offensive players have great games the same night, you’re usually in an excellent position to win.

On Friday night at Napa Memorial Stadium, junior quarterback Yovanni Palma and senior running back Carlos Mata put the team’s offensive load on their backs as the Grizzlies evened their record to 2-2 on the season with a 27-13 win over Novato.

The combo each had a pair of rushing touchdowns while accounting for 277 of Napa’s 279 yards on the ground.

“They came out and they led us,” Napa High head coach Askari Adams said of the duo. “They took us on their shoulders and ran with it. They did a really good job.”

Palma scored from 15 yards out for the opening score of the game with 9:27 left in the first quarter. He also scored the final touchdown to put the game out to reach with 4:16 left. Palma ended the night with 166 yards on 16 carries.

Mata found the end zone on an 8-yard run with 6.1 seconds left in the first quarter and on a 6-yard scamper with 8:24 left in the third. He rushed 18 times for 111 yards in the contest.

“Two touchdowns is so good, but without the line, I can’t score nothing,” Mata pointed out. “So I just want to say thank you to the line.”

Novato (3-1) also had one player put the offense on his back. Kai Patel found the end zone from two yards out with 5:40 left in the first half. His second score was a 64-yard run late in the third quarter.

In the fourth, Napa buckled down and made it to where Patel wouldn’t be the one to beat them.

“We had nine guys doing their job, we had 10 guys doing their job, but there was always that one guy that wasn’t doing his job that he found,” Adams said Patel’s success earlier in the game. “We came out in the second half determined to play Napa football and do it with 1 through 11.”

Mata also shined on defense, with an interception of Connor Mulvaney. The Grizzlies made critical stops and got turnovers when they needed to, forcing a pair of Hornet turnovers to keep the momentum on their sideline when the visitors started to move the ball down the field.

No matter how you slice it, it was an improvement from the previous two weeks when they allowed a combined 108 points to Wood and Rodriguez.

“They’re flying around and being aggressive,” Adams, who is also the defensive coordinator, said of his unit’s bend-but-don’t-break approach. “We came out being a hammer. They played the defense that I know they can play, and they didn’t even play their best. I noticed that there is a lot to work on, but this is a good start. We haven't had our defense out there playing the right way the last two weeks.”

On special teams, the Grizzlies made the most of an errant snap before taking over in the red zone at the Novato 17.

With the victory, Napa has doubled its win total from last year’s 1-9 season. The Grizzlies also carry some momentum into their bye week before hosting American Canyon on Sept. 30.

“We had two terrible weeks and to be able to bounce back against Novato was good,” Adams said. “It’s good for our confidence going into the bye week.”